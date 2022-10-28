ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

New Vatican document hints at LGBTQ inclusion in Catholic Church

By Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 5 days ago

A new Vatican document mentioning the marginalization of LGBTQ people is being celebrated by an LGBTQ-inclusive U.S.Catholic group as “evidence that we are in a new moment of conversation about LGBTQ issues in the Catholic Church.”

The document is designed to provide a “frame of reference” for the second phase of Pope Francis’ ongoing consultation with Catholics from around the world ahead of the Synod of Bishops — two large meetings to be held in October 2023 and October 2024.

A team of 30 advisers gathered for two weeks in Frascati, Italy, earlier this month to summarize listening sessions that were held with millions of Catholics over the last year. Their findings were presented Thursday from the Holy See Press Office.

The 45-page document —titled “Enlarge the Space of Your Tent” — mentioned several topics considered taboo in the church, including “remarried divorcees, single parents, people living in a polygamous marriage (and) LGBTQ people.”

It noted that many Catholics envision the church as “an expansive, but not homogeneous dwelling, capable of sheltering all, but open, letting in and out, and moving toward embracing the Father and all of humanity.”

The fact that people around the world mentioned the marginalization of LGBTQ people as a major pastoral concern was celebrated as “great news” by Francis DeBernardo, the executive director of New Ways Ministry. The organization that advocates for justice and equality for LGBTQ Catholics.

“The document acknowledges that LGBTQ issues have become central to Catholic discussions today,” DeBernardo told the Daily News in a statement.

“For decades, these topics were barely mentioned, and if they were raised, they were in a spirit of condemnation, not one of pastoral concern,” he added, noting that when the Vatican used the term “LGBT” in a youth event 2018, it caused “an uproar” that led to the elimination of the term from other reports from that event.

In Thursday’s report, however, the Vatican repeatedly used the more-inclusive term “LGBTQ” — and even “LGBTQIA” in one spot, adding the letters representing the intersex and asexual/agender communities.

The document is also “shows that the leadership in the Vatican Synod Office clearly heard that these issues are important to the life of the church,” DeBernardo said.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com . Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
635
Followers
8K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy