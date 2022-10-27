Read full article on original website
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
The magic of ‘Magic Mike Live’: It’s not what you might expect
Last week, the national tour of “Magic Mike Live” kicked off on Virginia Key. The show is being performed in a temporary venue erected in front of the Miami Marine Stadium. The production is the brainchild of Channing Tatum, who starred in the 2012 film “Magic Mike,” directed...
Fran Drescher Visits Coral Springs ColorOnly Location Oct. 31
ColorOnly is announcing new expansion plans with a high-profile celebrity guest and brand ambassador for the company. Fran Drescher, a brand ambassador for ColorOnly, visits the 2712 N. University Drive location on Monday, Oct. 31, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. “The Nanny” star’s appearance comes as the company plans...
Boutique Gelato Brand Anita Gelato to Open Aventura Location
Anita Gelato will start serving its world-famous gelato on Biscayne Blvd next April
Diana Ross Buys Waterfront Miami Property for $15.5 Million
Diana Ross just became the latest megastar to put down roots in Miami. As reported by Dirt, the former lead singer of the uber-famous 1970s girl group The Supremes shelled out $15.5 million for waterfront property located on San Marco Island, one of the man-made islands located in Biscayne Bay between Miami Beach and the city of Miami.
Mario Carbone Brings Japanese Bocce Club To The Boca Raton
Mario Carbone has done it again! Last week, one of the food world’s biggest names opened his latest project, Japanese Bocce Club, at famed The Boca Raton resort in Florida. His latest concept combines traditional Japanese cuisine with a playful spirit and the menu features sushi, a curated selection of crispy rice, BBQ spareribs, and a comprehensive selection of sake. Chef de Cuisine, Takao Soejima, formerly head sushi chef of Morimoto, will be overseeing the menu.
Expanding Network of Car Culture Clubhouses in South Florida
Hagerty announced the expansion of its national network of premium clubhouse and car storage facilities with the opening of Hagerty Garage + Social Palm Beach. Building on existing locations in Delray Beach and Miami, Garage + Social offers world-class clubhouse and storage facilities to South Florida’s car collectors and enthusiasts.
Racist, Anti-Semitic Graffiti Spray Painted on Signs on Weston Neighborhood
Residents in a Weston neighborhood are seeking answers after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was spray painted in the area for the second time in less than a month. State Rep. Robin Bartleman, a Democrat whose district includes the Weston Hills neighborhood where the graffiti was found, posted pictures on social media showing the disturbing writings.
12-Year-Old Parkland Girl Fulfills Broadway Dream
Parkland actor, singer, and dancer Ellie Rose Pulsifer just made her Broadway National Tour debut in the title role of Annie. The seventh-grade student at Somerset Parkland Academy has been singing and dancing since she was three. She has appeared in productions around South Florida, including Slow Burn Theatre Company’s Matilda: The Musical.
Listed at $3.2 Million, This Magnificent Custom Home in Parkland Comes with Gorgeous Landscape and Stunning Pool Area
The Home in Parkland, a magnificent mini mansion with a beautiful backyard overlooking rolling fairways, tranquil water and stunning pool area is now available for sale. This home located at 7235 Lemon Grass Dr, Parkland, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Joanie Mintz (Phone: 954-616-7770) at RE/MAX Advisors for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Parkland.
Food Editor: Stone crabs, fancy Frito pies, new restaurants and other October finds
Before the 10th month of the year calls it a wrap, let’s recount the gifts of October:. The swelter surrendered. The dip in temperatures may not have brought us sweater weather but it gave us sunny-and-mild reasons to dine al fresco and maybe venture out for weekend brunch. Here...
Most Haunted Places In The Palm Beaches
Looking to get spooked this Halloween? Well, here are some legendary haunted places you can check out on Palm Beach County. The echo of footsteps, candles that light and extinguish themselves, and mysterious wailing in the night: Delray Beach’s Blue Anchor Pub is said to be haunted by the ghost of Bertha Starkey, a wanton British woman who was killed by her jealous husband at a London pub in the mid-19th century.
Baptist Health Unveils New Vein Clinic at Boca Raton Regional Hospital
October 28, 2022 – Baptist Health announces it is expanding its vascular services with the opening of its new vein clinic located on the campus of Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Baptist Health Vein Care will provide comprehensive treatment options which will be both therapeutic and cosmetic to address all aspects of varicose veins and other venous diseases.
Miami Beach condo building evacuated near deadly collapse
MIAMI BEACH — (AP) — An evacuation order has abruptly forced out residents of a 14-story oceanfront building on the same avenue where a condominium collapse killed nearly 100 people last year. The city posted an unsafe structure notice Thursday evening at the Port Royale condominium, Miami Beach...
The Witch's Wall (Witch's Castle) in Palm Beach, Florida
I have a strong interest in astrology, religion/spirituality, and psychology. I love sharing my knowledge with others. The Witch's Castle, Also Called the Witch's Wall, in Palm Beach. When I was growing up in Palm Beach County in the 1970s, everybody knew what the “Witch’s Castle” was. It was a...
Mangia! It’s The Feast of Little Italy
Come hungry for The Feast of Little Italy. There’s entertainment, but you’ll want to save room for the food. Organizers for The Feast of Little Italy, set for Nov. 4-6 at Abacoa in Jupiter, say the festival has expanded and has more vendors than before. “We invite families,...
Carts 4 A Cause Raises Funds in Memory of Nicholas Dworet at Annual Car Show in Coral Springs
After the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, cousins, best friends, and Parkland residents Ethan Behm and Dylan Parcheta began raising funds for nonprofits in several victims’ names. They created their own nonprofit, Carts 4 A Cause. which rebuilds used golf carts into new ones, then raffles them off,...
4 Magical Ice Skating Rinks In Miami For A Perfect Winter Outing
It feels like it’s summer all year long in Miami, which makes high temperatures the perfect excuse to indulge in wintery activities like ice skating. And while most skating rinks are open all year long, this quintessential winter activity is perfect for getting into the holiday mood and feeling extra festive! So get your skates on ASAP and check these out:
New condo inspection law may create a difficult financial burden for some
SINGER ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents of a Miami Beach condo building have been forced to evacuate after the building was determined to be unsafe. Palm Beach County has numerous oceanfront condo buildings and this incident raises questions about what's being done to check if they're safe. A state...
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Boynton Beach (FL)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Boynton Beach, FL? this city sure has some fun attractions and activities to give you a memorable vacation. Boynton Beach is located in Palm Beach County, Florida, United States. You will never get bored in this city as it contains lots of fun attractions and activities.
Mega-job fair in Sunrise looks to fill 6,500 positions
FORT LAUDERDALE - Companies will be looking to fill 6,500 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise. The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The event is taking place Thursday, October 27th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play. Parking is free. Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. Among the companies hiring are Caremax, Integrated Home Care Services, The Riverside Hotel, Sawgrass...
