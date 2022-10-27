ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margate, FL

islandernews.com

The magic of ‘Magic Mike Live’: It’s not what you might expect

Last week, the national tour of “Magic Mike Live” kicked off on Virginia Key. The show is being performed in a temporary venue erected in front of the Miami Marine Stadium. The production is the brainchild of Channing Tatum, who starred in the 2012 film “Magic Mike,” directed...
MIAMI, FL
Architectural Digest

Diana Ross Buys Waterfront Miami Property for $15.5 Million

Diana Ross just became the latest megastar to put down roots in Miami. As reported by Dirt, the former lead singer of the uber-famous 1970s girl group The Supremes shelled out $15.5 million for waterfront property located on San Marco Island, one of the man-made islands located in Biscayne Bay between Miami Beach and the city of Miami.
MIAMI, FL
fashionweekdaily.com

Mario Carbone Brings Japanese Bocce Club To The Boca Raton

Mario Carbone has done it again! Last week, one of the food world’s biggest names opened his latest project, Japanese Bocce Club, at famed The Boca Raton resort in Florida. His latest concept combines traditional Japanese cuisine with a playful spirit and the menu features sushi, a curated selection of crispy rice, BBQ spareribs, and a comprehensive selection of sake. Chef de Cuisine, Takao Soejima, formerly head sushi chef of Morimoto, will be overseeing the menu.
BOCA RATON, FL
westorlandonews.com

Expanding Network of Car Culture Clubhouses in South Florida

Hagerty announced the expansion of its national network of premium clubhouse and car storage facilities with the opening of Hagerty Garage + Social Palm Beach. Building on existing locations in Delray Beach and Miami, Garage + Social offers world-class clubhouse and storage facilities to South Florida’s car collectors and enthusiasts.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Racist, Anti-Semitic Graffiti Spray Painted on Signs on Weston Neighborhood

Residents in a Weston neighborhood are seeking answers after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was spray painted in the area for the second time in less than a month. State Rep. Robin Bartleman, a Democrat whose district includes the Weston Hills neighborhood where the graffiti was found, posted pictures on social media showing the disturbing writings.
WESTON, FL
Parkland Talk

12-Year-Old Parkland Girl Fulfills Broadway Dream

Parkland actor, singer, and dancer Ellie Rose Pulsifer just made her Broadway National Tour debut in the title role of Annie. The seventh-grade student at Somerset Parkland Academy has been singing and dancing since she was three. She has appeared in productions around South Florida, including Slow Burn Theatre Company’s Matilda: The Musical.
PARKLAND, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $3.2 Million, This Magnificent Custom Home in Parkland Comes with Gorgeous Landscape and Stunning Pool Area

The Home in Parkland, a magnificent mini mansion with a beautiful backyard overlooking rolling fairways, tranquil water and stunning pool area is now available for sale. This home located at 7235 Lemon Grass Dr, Parkland, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Joanie Mintz (Phone: 954-616-7770) at RE/MAX Advisors for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Parkland.
PARKLAND, FL
iheart.com

Most Haunted Places In The Palm Beaches

Looking to get spooked this Halloween? Well, here are some legendary haunted places you can check out on Palm Beach County. The echo of footsteps, candles that light and extinguish themselves, and mysterious wailing in the night: Delray Beach’s Blue Anchor Pub is said to be haunted by the ghost of Bertha Starkey, a wanton British woman who was killed by her jealous husband at a London pub in the mid-19th century.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Baptist Health Unveils New Vein Clinic at Boca Raton Regional Hospital

October 28, 2022 – Baptist Health announces it is expanding its vascular services with the opening of its new vein clinic located on the campus of Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Baptist Health Vein Care will provide comprehensive treatment options which will be both therapeutic and cosmetic to address all aspects of varicose veins and other venous diseases.
BOCA RATON, FL
exemplore.com

The Witch's Wall (Witch's Castle) in Palm Beach, Florida

I have a strong interest in astrology, religion/spirituality, and psychology. I love sharing my knowledge with others. The Witch's Castle, Also Called the Witch's Wall, in Palm Beach. When I was growing up in Palm Beach County in the 1970s, everybody knew what the “Witch’s Castle” was. It was a...
PALM BEACH, FL
floridaweekly.com

Mangia! It’s The Feast of Little Italy

Come hungry for The Feast of Little Italy. There’s entertainment, but you’ll want to save room for the food. Organizers for The Feast of Little Italy, set for Nov. 4-6 at Abacoa in Jupiter, say the festival has expanded and has more vendors than before. “We invite families,...
JUPITER, FL
secretmiami.com

4 Magical Ice Skating Rinks In Miami For A Perfect Winter Outing

It feels like it’s summer all year long in Miami, which makes high temperatures the perfect excuse to indulge in wintery activities like ice skating. And while most skating rinks are open all year long, this quintessential winter activity is perfect for getting into the holiday mood and feeling extra festive! So get your skates on ASAP and check these out:
MIAMI BEACH, FL
cohaitungchi.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Boynton Beach (FL)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Boynton Beach, FL? this city sure has some fun attractions and activities to give you a memorable vacation. Boynton Beach is located in Palm Beach County, Florida, United States. You will never get bored in this city as it contains lots of fun attractions and activities.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Mega-job fair in Sunrise looks to fill 6,500 positions

FORT LAUDERDALE - Companies will be looking to fill 6,500 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise. The companies are hiring for positions in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The event is taking place Thursday, October 27th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the FLA Live Arena, formerly known as the BB&T Center, you know where the Florida Panthers play. Parking is free. Whether you're looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, this hiring event will have something for you. Among the companies hiring are Caremax, Integrated Home Care Services, The Riverside Hotel, Sawgrass...
SUNRISE, FL

