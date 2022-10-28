Read full article on original website
Kanye West Attacks Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter Over $250M Lawsuit: 'You Better Get You Some Business'
Just like his net worth, the value of an apology from Kanye West might be dwindling. West appeared on an episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs and made heinous comments about the death of George Floyd. During the interview, West spoke about Candace Owens‘ documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM and provided his skewed view about Floyd’s murder. “They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” he said during his appearance on the podcast.
I Need You To Stop What You're Doing Immediately And Look At These 17 Super-Interesting Photos
Currently wishing it still cost less than $15,000 to buy a house.
Pretty Little Liars Alum Ian Harding's Debut On Hallmark Is Causing A Buzz
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Even though it might feel like yesterday, it's been over a decade since the first episode of "Pretty Little Liars" aired on ABC Family, now Freeform (via Vulture). While the series may have centered around the four "liars," Spencer, Aria, Hanna, and Emily, and their missing friend, Alison, there was a memorable cast of Rosewood townies that consistently appeared season after season. One fan-favorite character? High school English teacher, Ezra Fitz, played by Ian Harding.
Joanna Gaines Opened Up About The Struggle Of Growing Up Mixed And Her Journey To Embracing Her Korean Heritage
"There were a lot of things I believed that weren't true. I had to go back and cross those out and say, 'This is the truth. You are worthy. You are enough.'"
Michael Imperioli’s Wife Victoria: Everything To Know About ‘Sopranos’ & ‘White Lotus’ Star’s Marriage
Michael Imperioli, 56, and his wife Victoria have been married for 26 years and are still going strong! The White Lotus actor and the blonde beauty have built a family life that appears to be fulfilling and inspirational to others over the years, especially in Hollywood. From sharing sweet moments on social media, to attending events together where they have showed off their love through PDA, the lovebirds seem like they were made for each other.
Juicy Couture Is Staging A Y2K-Inspired Comeback With An Unexpected Collaboration
Silly Bandz, Disney Channel Original Movies, non-functional belts slung over low-rise jeans, and frosted hair tips. What do all of these things have in common? You guessed it, they're all famous trends of the 2000s (via Elle). For millennials, looking back at some of these style trends can give you those warm feelings of nostalgia — and if you were a fashion enthusiast way back when, one brand, in particular, might come to mind when you think of the 2000s: Juicy Couture.
The Bold And The Beautiful's Don Diamont's Trick-Or-Treat Encounter With A Hollywood Legend
In 1990, actor Don Diamont began playing the fan-favorite character Brad Carlton on "The Young and the Restless." That year he became the first actor in a soap opera to be listed in the "50 Most Beautiful" edition of People, and told People, "Soap stud is just a label people give you. Inside this package is a Jerry Lewis screaming to get out—a goof."
Meghan Markle Reports On Lilibet Diana's Latest Major Milestone
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, launched a podcast titled "Archetypes" following the impressive deal she and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, landed with the streaming giant Spotify (via The Hollywood Reporter). The couple faced some backlash when they failed to get their projects running in a timely manner....
Netta Walker On The Moment She Never Saw Coming On All American: Homecoming - Exclusive
Now that Bringston University has officially been saved, there are so many more memories to be made this season on "All American: Homecoming" — and some of them are sure to shock fans. "There are a few in Season 2 that I've read and been like, 'Hold on,'" actress Netta Walker, who plays Keisha, revealed during an exclusive interview with The List.
How CJ Perry And Manny MUA Coped With The 'Pressure Cooker' Of The Surreal Life - Exclusive
As television networks continue to seek out once-popular shows to reboot, VH1 is bringing back one of the wildest reality shows from the 2000s: "The Surreal Life." The concept of the show is both simple and genius: confining a group of celebrities inside a camera-equipped house, "Big Brother"-style, and filming all the drama that ensues.
Sarah Ferguson Refutes Rumors About Her Involvement With Netflix's The Crown
Fans of the Netflix hit "The Crown," are counting down the days until November 9, when Season 5 leads viewers into the turbulent 1990s (via Radio Times). With its depiction of numerous individuals who are still living, "The Crown" is creating considerable drama off-screen. A spokesman for former Prime Minister Sir John Major released a statement calling the show "a barrel-load of nonsense peddled for no other reason than to provide maximum — and entirely false — dramatic impact," according to The Times.
The Shortest Celebrity Marriages
Some matches are made in heaven — and others are made in Hollywood. Home to legendary love stories, both on-screen and off, Tinseltown is also the graveyard of many whirlwind romances. Celebrity marriages here have lasted as little as 55 hours (we're looking at you, Britney). Meanwhile, for notables like Nicolas Cage and Kim Kardashian, matrimonial bliss wasn't just a short-lived concept, but also a messy one. Given how many celebrity linkups are perched on the love-at-first-sight pedestal, a trope that Hollywood itself has immortalized, the irony is glaring. True, any marriage is susceptible to divorce — but experts believe the stakes are much higher with impulsive marriages.
NFT sales are coming to Instagram
Meta’s latest plan to make Instagram better than TikTok? NFTs. In a press release, the company announced that it is bringing “digital collectibles” to the social media platform. Digital collectibles are really just NFTs, and Instagram says that select creators will soon be able to make and sell their own to their fans, whether it be on or off the platform. The toolkit will start with creators in the United States first and eventually expand to other countries.
Kate Gosselin's Return To Reality TV Isn't What You Would Expect
Kate Gosselin and her ex-husband Jon Gosselin starred in the OG reality TV series "Jon & Kate Plus 8." The TLC show began in 2007, following the couple with one set of twins and one set of sextuplets. However, in 2009, the Gosselin's marriage imploded. In a 2009 "Jon & Kate Plus 8" episode (via Us Weekly), Kate said, "Parents of multiples have triple the divorce rate. I was thinking we were going to beat that. I don't know if I can say that anymore." The Gosselin's divorce in 2010 was messy, and in 2019, Jon told Dr. Oz (via The U.S. Sun), "She did not want to be married anymore... because I didn't want to film anymore. I wasn't part of the business model anymore. The network thought I was nuts. They actually hired me a therapist and a psychiatrist."
Jinger Duggar's Teenage Dream Comes True With New Coffee Collab
The Duggars of "19 Kids & Counting" promoted a wholesome lifestyle that banned alcohol, dancing, and other pleasures most families take for granted. However, there's one worldly delight that the family indulges in freely and shamelessly: coffee. Look at the average social media feed of a Duggar family member, and you'll see plenty of pics of one of the sisters holding a mug or a Starbucks cup. Jana Duggar's Instagram bio lists "coffee" as one of her top interests, third only to "traveling" and "plants."
The Trendiest Baby Names For 2023 Are Here And They're Not What You Think
Saying the year 2023 out loud seems like a bit of a joke, yet here we are. For some, 2023 will mark the beginning of a brand new adventure — for others, the new year is yet another reminder that time is ticking by. Of all the adulthood tropes that many have not embraced yet, parenthood is one of them. While it used to be commonplace to have a squad of kids big enough for a flag football team by the time you were 21, many people are pushing childbearing further down their timeline.
