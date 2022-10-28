ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
blavity.com

Kanye West Attacks Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter Over $250M Lawsuit: 'You Better Get You Some Business'

Just like his net worth, the value of an apology from Kanye West might be dwindling. West appeared on an episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs and made heinous comments about the death of George Floyd. During the interview, West spoke about Candace Owens‘ documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM and provided his skewed view about Floyd’s murder. “They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” he said during his appearance on the podcast.
Pretty Little Liars Alum Ian Harding's Debut On Hallmark Is Causing A Buzz

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Even though it might feel like yesterday, it's been over a decade since the first episode of "Pretty Little Liars" aired on ABC Family, now Freeform (via Vulture). While the series may have centered around the four "liars," Spencer, Aria, Hanna, and Emily, and their missing friend, Alison, there was a memorable cast of Rosewood townies that consistently appeared season after season. One fan-favorite character? High school English teacher, Ezra Fitz, played by Ian Harding.
HollywoodLife

Michael Imperioli’s Wife Victoria: Everything To Know About ‘Sopranos’ & ‘White Lotus’ Star’s Marriage

Michael Imperioli, 56, and his wife Victoria have been married for 26 years and are still going strong! The White Lotus actor and the blonde beauty have built a family life that appears to be fulfilling and inspirational to others over the years, especially in Hollywood. From sharing sweet moments on social media, to attending events together where they have showed off their love through PDA, the lovebirds seem like they were made for each other.
Juicy Couture Is Staging A Y2K-Inspired Comeback With An Unexpected Collaboration

Silly Bandz, Disney Channel Original Movies, non-functional belts slung over low-rise jeans, and frosted hair tips. What do all of these things have in common? You guessed it, they're all famous trends of the 2000s (via Elle). For millennials, looking back at some of these style trends can give you those warm feelings of nostalgia — and if you were a fashion enthusiast way back when, one brand, in particular, might come to mind when you think of the 2000s: Juicy Couture.
Meghan Markle Reports On Lilibet Diana's Latest Major Milestone

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, launched a podcast titled "Archetypes" following the impressive deal she and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, landed with the streaming giant Spotify (via The Hollywood Reporter). The couple faced some backlash when they failed to get their projects running in a timely manner....
Sarah Ferguson Refutes Rumors About Her Involvement With Netflix's The Crown

Fans of the Netflix hit "The Crown," are counting down the days until November 9, when Season 5 leads viewers into the turbulent 1990s (via Radio Times). With its depiction of numerous individuals who are still living, "The Crown" is creating considerable drama off-screen. A spokesman for former Prime Minister Sir John Major released a statement calling the show "a barrel-load of nonsense peddled for no other reason than to provide maximum — and entirely false — dramatic impact," according to The Times.
The Shortest Celebrity Marriages

Some matches are made in heaven — and others are made in Hollywood. Home to legendary love stories, both on-screen and off, Tinseltown is also the graveyard of many whirlwind romances. Celebrity marriages here have lasted as little as 55 hours (we're looking at you, Britney). Meanwhile, for notables like Nicolas Cage and Kim Kardashian, matrimonial bliss wasn't just a short-lived concept, but also a messy one. Given how many celebrity linkups are perched on the love-at-first-sight pedestal, a trope that Hollywood itself has immortalized, the irony is glaring. True, any marriage is susceptible to divorce — but experts believe the stakes are much higher with impulsive marriages.
BGR.com

NFT sales are coming to Instagram

Meta’s latest plan to make Instagram better than TikTok? NFTs. In a press release, the company announced that it is bringing “digital collectibles” to the social media platform. Digital collectibles are really just NFTs, and Instagram says that select creators will soon be able to make and sell their own to their fans, whether it be on or off the platform. The toolkit will start with creators in the United States first and eventually expand to other countries.
Kate Gosselin's Return To Reality TV Isn't What You Would Expect

Kate Gosselin and her ex-husband Jon Gosselin starred in the OG reality TV series "Jon & Kate Plus 8." The TLC show began in 2007, following the couple with one set of twins and one set of sextuplets. However, in 2009, the Gosselin's marriage imploded. In a 2009 "Jon & Kate Plus 8" episode (via Us Weekly), Kate said, "Parents of multiples have triple the divorce rate. I was thinking we were going to beat that. I don't know if I can say that anymore." The Gosselin's divorce in 2010 was messy, and in 2019, Jon told Dr. Oz (via The U.S. Sun), "She did not want to be married anymore... because I didn't want to film anymore. I wasn't part of the business model anymore. The network thought I was nuts. They actually hired me a therapist and a psychiatrist."
Jinger Duggar's Teenage Dream Comes True With New Coffee Collab

The Duggars of "19 Kids & Counting" promoted a wholesome lifestyle that banned alcohol, dancing, and other pleasures most families take for granted. However, there's one worldly delight that the family indulges in freely and shamelessly: coffee. Look at the average social media feed of a Duggar family member, and you'll see plenty of pics of one of the sisters holding a mug or a Starbucks cup. Jana Duggar's Instagram bio lists "coffee" as one of her top interests, third only to "traveling" and "plants."
The Trendiest Baby Names For 2023 Are Here And They're Not What You Think

Saying the year 2023 out loud seems like a bit of a joke, yet here we are. For some, 2023 will mark the beginning of a brand new adventure — for others, the new year is yet another reminder that time is ticking by. Of all the adulthood tropes that many have not embraced yet, parenthood is one of them. While it used to be commonplace to have a squad of kids big enough for a flag football team by the time you were 21, many people are pushing childbearing further down their timeline.
