Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Natrona County Arrest Log (10/31/22 – 11/1/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Responded to Five Accidents in One Hour on I-25 in Casper
Icy bridge decks caused five wrecks in one hour on Monday. That's according to a release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, who wrote that "On October 24, 2022, WHP Troopers responded to five motor vehicle crashes with injuries within an hour on the Interstate 25 corridor in Casper. Most of these crashes were due to icy bridge decks."
Friday Night Sleepover Ends in Structure Fire Near Kelly Walsh High School
The smell of smoke wafted through the air late Friday night, as multiple agencies responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of South Forest Drive. Deputy Chief Devin Garvin with Casper Fire-EMS told K2 Radio News that firefighters were called to the area of South Forest Drive, a few blocks west of Kelly Walsh High School, with reports of a structure fire.
PHOTOS: Trick-or-treaters Hit the Streets in Casper on Halloween Night
Every year on October 31st, even on a school night, doorknobs and dogs sound the alarm. It was a BOO-tiful night in Natrona County. An army of little monsters was out and about collecting their dues. Other cities shift towards new traditions and less trick-or-treating, but not this one. Halloween...
City of Casper Plans to Block off Wolcott Street Traffic for Trick-or-treaters Again
Unless you're new in town, you already know Wolcott is the mecca for trick-or-treaters. It's been upping its notoriety for a long time. In fact, it's the only street in Casper that actually shuts down traffic on Halloween for the hordes of ghuols and goblins coming through. With a quick...
Property Damage and Burglary Spree at Casper Business
On Tuesday, three people were arrested for ongoing burglary and property damage at a local business, which took place over the last several weeks, according to a recent press release from the Casper Police Department. Police believe the suspects burglarized vehicles in addition to businesses. Detectives received information the suspects...
Man Suffers Heart Attack at Scene of Wreck He Wasn’t In
And it makes sense, then, that Tuesday is cloudy because the afternoon saw a situation that absolutely proved that every cloud has a silver lining. Casper Police and others responded to a car accident at the intersection of Wolcott and Collins in Downtown Casper on Tuesday. Details are scarce for...
Quick! Casper Landfill Accepts Fall Foliage for the Compost Heap
Looking to get rid of your fall foliage before it's blanketed with snow?. The compost yard is part of the regional solid waste facility (1886 Station Rd, Casper, WY 82609). Monday through Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The facility may have reduced hours or be closed on certain holidays.
Casper Police Warn of Scam Using Captain’s Name for Extortion
The Casper Police Department recently made residents aware of a scam that was designed to extort money from a Casper community member. That's according to a release from the CPD, who wrote that they'd been "notified of a potential scammer trying to utilize the name of one of our Captains, Richard Brown, in the attempt to extort money from a member of our community."
Can You Actually Use The Now Rare Burning Barrel In Wyoming?
When I was a kid, taking our trash out consisted of me carrying the trash to the burning barrel and lighting it on fire. That method of waste management is frowned upon, but since there are so many waste removal companies you really don't need to burn the trash. In...
Care to Share Your Two Cents on Washington Park’s Makeover?
The City of Casper invites the public to participate in a survey to better plan the future of Washington Park. The City is in the beginning phases of pursuing funding to allow them to offer "amenities in line with national trends and local interests" according to a recent press release.
Casper Men Charged With Burglary, Property Destruction, Grand Theft
They're young and lack criminal records, but three 18-year-olds allegedly caused "wanton destruction throughout" the now-closed Casper's restaurant among other crimes, and required very high bonds to ensure they would appear in court, a prosecutor said during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday. John Craddock and Levi...
Casper Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Boating Misdemeanors
A Casper lawyer pleaded no contest on Friday to two misdemeanor boating violations in July when she and friends tried to persuade game wardens to not cite a Casper man for boating under the influence, according to a plea agreement. Amy Iberlin -- of the Casper firm Williams, Porter, Day...
Wyoming Police On High Alert For Halloween This Year
Every day you worry about your child's safety and every day it seem that more and more things are popping up for you to worry about. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath, teach them right from wrong and hope they make good choices. I know, easier typed than done.
Casper Transit to Update Signs and Change Stops
At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, Liz Becher, Community Development Director, talked to the council about new bus stop signs the Casper Area Transit Link and Assist plans to introduce. The new signs will go on the red, yellow, and purple routes while signs for the blue, orange,...
Casper Man Charged With Seven Drug-related Felonies
A Casper man could spend decades behind bars if convicted on seven felony drug counts, according to the charges read against him in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. Ryan Harkins, 40, heard the counts read by Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen. The judge agreed with the recommendation by Assistant...
Find Thrills, Chills, Soaps and Suds at Haunted Car Wash in Casper This Weekend
We love a good haunted house. Truth be told, we love a good haunted anything. Like, put us in a haunted daycare, or a haunted dentist's office, or a haunted anything, really, and we're as happy as a clam. But even we have to admit we've never considered the possibility...
Don’t Pack up Your Culottes Yet; Warm Weekend in Natrona County
The National Weather Service predicts sunny skies for the next seven days. Temps range between 30 and 60 degrees with a light breeze to boot. Day Weather Podcast said, "Pretty quiet weather Friday through Halloween..." Wyoming Ghost Busters. New BBQ Supply Store Opens in Casper Just in Time for Grilling...
PHOTOS: Hundreds Turn Out For Downtown Casper Trick or Treating
If you were living in Downtown Casper and looked out your window on Saturday morning, you'd see a procession line of children, walking slowly, smiling broadly, accepting treats from strangers. It was the 2022 Downtown Casper Trick or Treat event and hundreds upon hundreds of little ghosts and goblins gathered...
Casper’s Morad Park Ponds Tested For Harmful Cyanobacteria
The City of Casper has closed small ponds along the southeast pathway at Morad Park due to an investigation of potential harmful cyanobacterial bloom in the water, according to a news release from the city. Those ponds are closed to humans and pets, but the trails and the park are...
AM 1400 The Cowboy
Casper, WY
904
Followers
2K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT
The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that’s just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://caspercowboy.com
Comments / 0