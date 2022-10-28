WEDNESDAY, Nov. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Older adults looking to slow down memory loss might find some help in a classic brain-teaser: the crossword puzzle. That's the suggestion of a small study that followed older adults with mild cognitive impairment — problems with memory and thinking that may progress to dementia over time. Researchers found that those randomly assigned to do crossword puzzles for 18 months showed a small improvement in tests of memory and other mental skills. ...

25 MINUTES AGO