Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) is trailing Republican challenger Joe Lombardo by 4 percentage points in the state’s gubernatorial race, according to a new poll. An Emerson College Polling-KLAS 8 News Now-The Hill survey released on Wednesday found Sisolak with 45 percent support among very likely voters compared to Lombardo, the Clark County sheriff, with 49 percent. Three percent said they were undecided.

NEVADA STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO