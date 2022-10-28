Read full article on original website
Related
polkstudents.com
Tryon third graders learn about endangered red wolves
Third graders at Tryon Elementary School recently enjoyed a special presentation by Loti Woods, Dale Weiler and Karen Dacey to learn more about critically endangered red wolves. Students learned that there are fewer than 20 red wolves still living in the wild, and they are found at North Carolina’s Albemarle...
polkstudents.com
Polk County FFA teams sweep Swain land judging competition
The Polk County High School FFA Junior and Senior Land Judging Teams each won first place at the Swain County Invitational. Polk’s Banks Barber finished as the overall high scoring individual while Kinsley Wilson was the highest scoring junior team contestant.
polkstudents.com
Polk Middle STEAM classes continue science exploration
Students in the STEAM program at Polk County Middle School kept busy as the first six weeks of school ended and new faces arrived for the second six weeks. Eighth graders finished their chocolate adventure, making their own chocolate bars from scratch, and the new set of eighth graders moved into studying “Light and Color” by exploring RGB lights that make up all the colors we see on our screens. Students also painted ultraviolet-active pumpkins to deeper understand the role electrons have in the light we see.
Comments / 0