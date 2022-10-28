Students in the STEAM program at Polk County Middle School kept busy as the first six weeks of school ended and new faces arrived for the second six weeks. Eighth graders finished their chocolate adventure, making their own chocolate bars from scratch, and the new set of eighth graders moved into studying “Light and Color” by exploring RGB lights that make up all the colors we see on our screens. Students also painted ultraviolet-active pumpkins to deeper understand the role electrons have in the light we see.

9 HOURS AGO