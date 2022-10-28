Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for suspect involved in deadly east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting in east Columbus Tuesday. Officers were called to a house along Harvard Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. after Allen Mullins, 53, walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. Mullins later died at OSU...
WSYX ABC6
Neighbors feeling the loss after Columbus 4-year-old killed while trick-or-treating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — People who live in a Northeast side neighborhood on Tuesday said they are having a tough time getting a trick-or-treat night tragedy off their minds. A pickup truck driver hit a 4-year-old child and the woman with her at the intersection of Westerville Road and Valley Park Avenue on Monday evening. The child died later at a nearby hospital.
WSYX ABC6
Suspect in stabbing of married couple at assisted living center appears in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of stabbing a married couple at an assisted living facility in Powell faced a judge Tuesday morning. Gebru Berihun, 66, appeared in court with his attorney and an interpreter. A Delaware County Detective identified the victims as Alan and Margo Wittenberg. He...
WSYX ABC6
Woman found shot to death in vacant Linden home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating after police said a woman was found dead Monday in a vacant home in Linden. Police said the woman was found in a home in the 2500 block of Howey Road just before 12:30 p.m. Monday. Police said...
WSYX ABC6
Canal Winchester Middle School evacuated after bomb threat, no device found
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said it has identified a juvenile suspect in a bomb threat that was made Tuesday at Canal Winchester Middle School. The sheriff's office said the school was evacuated after the threat was made Tuesday. Deputies, along with the Columbus Fire...
WSYX ABC6
Gun fired at officers at Mount Carmel St. Ann's used in homicide 2 days earlier
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a gun fired at two officers at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in April 2021 was used in a homicide two days earlier. On April 12, 2021, Westerville police arrested Miles Jackson on outstanding warrants and took him to Mount Carmel St. Ann's for medical treatment.
WSYX ABC6
1 person injured, several people detained in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was injured and multiple people have been detained after a shooting Wednesday on the south side. Police said one person was taken to an area hospital in an "unstable" condition. According to police, officers are speaking with multiple witnesses at...
WSYX ABC6
Police looking for suspected classroom crooks who burglarized charter school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a trio of suspected thieves who broke into a north Columbus charter school last month to steal learning tools and cash. Police said the Columbus Bilingual Academy on Morse Road was broken into twice within two weeks.
WSYX ABC6
Child Abduction Response Team receives certification
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Missing child" are two words no one ever wants to hear. Law enforcement in Delaware County is highly prepared to respond when someone's worst nightmare unfolds. The Multi-Agency Child Abduction Response Team (CART) in Delaware County is the first and only certified team in Ohio.
WSYX ABC6
One person injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a north Columbus shooting Monday night. Police said three victims were at a local gas station around 9:30 p.m. dealing with a flat tire. An unknown man approached the victims and offered help. The suspect told them to follow him...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for suspect accused of robbing Burger King in Newark
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a Newark armed robbery. Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Burger King located on North 21st Street on October 8. The suspect walked in the back...
WSYX ABC6
Person killed in Blacklick vehicle accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a vehicle accident in Blacklick on Tuesday. Officials received a report of a truck accident along East Broad Street just before noon. Medics arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene. The area was closed following the accident. Additional...
WSYX ABC6
Police investigating deadly shooting in South Linden community Sunday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around 7:40 p.m. near South Linden. Police responded to a call at the intersection of Gladstone and 19th street where they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Grant Medical...
WSYX ABC6
Ex-Ohio Department of Corrections employee receives 5 life sentences
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former Ohio Department of Correction employee will spend the rest of his life in prison. Muata Fisher, 50, of Westerville was sentenced on Tuesday to five life sentences plus 80 years for multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor. The...
WSYX ABC6
Judge: Man accused of stabbing couple can stay with daughter in Florida if he posts bond
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — A Delaware County judge set bond at $750,000 for a man accused of stabbing two fellow residents of a Powell assisted living center where they lived. Judge David Gormley said if Gebru Berihun posts bond, he can await trial in Florida with his daughter, with the condition that he be under house arrest with a GPS tracker.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police investigate homicide of bystander at gas station shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said a customer just wanted to buy some gas and a snack at a northeast Columbus Sheetz station. Twenty-one-year-old Kevin Sobnosky became the city’s 120th homicide victim early Sunday. Investigators said Sobnosky, from the Youngstown area, was an innocent bystander in the middle of “an all-out gun battle.”
WSYX ABC6
Man found guilty in deadly 2020 shooting at east Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A jury in Franklin County has found a man guilty in a deadly shooting at an east Columbus bar in 2020. Shawn Mapp, 36, was found guilty of aggravated murder and attempted murder following a week-long trial, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack's office. He was convicted on five total counts in the shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
WSYX ABC6
ABC 6 takes concerns about Westerville Road to Columbus leaders after deadly crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Questions are being raised about an intersection in northeast Columbus after a pick-up truck hit and killed a 4-year-old and sent a woman to the hospital while they were trick-or-treating Monday night. Neighbors said the crossroad of Westerville Road and Valley Park Avenue has been...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Halloween display draws awareness to distracted driving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Halloween display in northeast Columbus has the appearance of a realistic two-car crash in an attempt to warn about the dangers of distracted driving. Natasha Trinity Ford organized the display near the intersection of Steltzer Road and Agler Road, along with help from Broad...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus seeing a spike in hate, bias crimes being reported to police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the LGBTQ+ community are speaking out as Columbus sees an increase in hate and bias crimes being reported in the city. "I've lived in the closet for so long," Shannon, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said. "I wasn't going to let someone shove me back into that fear of being who I am."
