Coshocton County, OH

Police searching for suspect involved in deadly east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting in east Columbus Tuesday. Officers were called to a house along Harvard Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. after Allen Mullins, 53, walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. Mullins later died at OSU...
COLUMBUS, OH
Neighbors feeling the loss after Columbus 4-year-old killed while trick-or-treating

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — People who live in a Northeast side neighborhood on Tuesday said they are having a tough time getting a trick-or-treat night tragedy off their minds. A pickup truck driver hit a 4-year-old child and the woman with her at the intersection of Westerville Road and Valley Park Avenue on Monday evening. The child died later at a nearby hospital.
COLUMBUS, OH
Woman found shot to death in vacant Linden home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating after police said a woman was found dead Monday in a vacant home in Linden. Police said the woman was found in a home in the 2500 block of Howey Road just before 12:30 p.m. Monday. Police said...
COLUMBUS, OH
1 person injured, several people detained in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was injured and multiple people have been detained after a shooting Wednesday on the south side. Police said one person was taken to an area hospital in an "unstable" condition. According to police, officers are speaking with multiple witnesses at...
COLUMBUS, OH
Child Abduction Response Team receives certification

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Missing child" are two words no one ever wants to hear. Law enforcement in Delaware County is highly prepared to respond when someone's worst nightmare unfolds. The Multi-Agency Child Abduction Response Team (CART) in Delaware County is the first and only certified team in Ohio.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
One person injured in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a north Columbus shooting Monday night. Police said three victims were at a local gas station around 9:30 p.m. dealing with a flat tire. An unknown man approached the victims and offered help. The suspect told them to follow him...
COLUMBUS, OH
Person killed in Blacklick vehicle accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a vehicle accident in Blacklick on Tuesday. Officials received a report of a truck accident along East Broad Street just before noon. Medics arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene. The area was closed following the accident. Additional...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus police investigate homicide of bystander at gas station shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said a customer just wanted to buy some gas and a snack at a northeast Columbus Sheetz station. Twenty-one-year-old Kevin Sobnosky became the city’s 120th homicide victim early Sunday. Investigators said Sobnosky, from the Youngstown area, was an innocent bystander in the middle of “an all-out gun battle.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Man found guilty in deadly 2020 shooting at east Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A jury in Franklin County has found a man guilty in a deadly shooting at an east Columbus bar in 2020. Shawn Mapp, 36, was found guilty of aggravated murder and attempted murder following a week-long trial, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack's office. He was convicted on five total counts in the shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Halloween display draws awareness to distracted driving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Halloween display in northeast Columbus has the appearance of a realistic two-car crash in an attempt to warn about the dangers of distracted driving. Natasha Trinity Ford organized the display near the intersection of Steltzer Road and Agler Road, along with help from Broad...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus seeing a spike in hate, bias crimes being reported to police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the LGBTQ+ community are speaking out as Columbus sees an increase in hate and bias crimes being reported in the city. "I've lived in the closet for so long," Shannon, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said. "I wasn't going to let someone shove me back into that fear of being who I am."
COLUMBUS, OH

