The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) is extending the scope of its anti-money laundering (AML) ordinance to cover cryptocurrency assets. The adjusted regulations, which will come into effect Jan. 1, 2023, mean that customers will have to prove their identity if they make transactions that total 1,000 Swiss francs (about $1,003) or more during a one-month period when they trade crypto for cash or another anonymous form of money, FINMA said in a Wednesday (Nov. 2) press release.

4 HOURS AGO