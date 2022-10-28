Read full article on original website
Crypto Firm Galaxy Digital to Reduce Headcount by 20%
In the midst of the “crypto winter,” cryptocurrency financial services company Galaxy Digital is reportedly going to cut at least 20% of its global workforce. The layoffs would follow the August report from Galaxy Digital that its net loss in the second quarter was $554.7 million and that its assets under management had dropped 40% from the prior quarter, CoinDesk reported Tuesday (Nov. 1), citing unnamed sources for the news of planned cuts.
Amazon Offers Sellers New Source of Growth Capital
Amazon has debuted a cash advance solution for merchants selling on its site as small businesses seek more sources of growth capital. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 1) news release sent to PYMNTS, the financing solution is provided by Parafin, a FinTech founded by veterans of Robinhood. “This secure financing...
90% of SaaS Firms Lack Visibility Into Non-Payroll Spend
You can’t fix problems, you can’t embrace opportunities, unless you can see them. And in the business-to-business (B2B) realm, as found in the report “Improving Financial Performance,” done in collaboration between PYMNTS and Airbase, we found that visibility is sorely lacking in the back office. The pain points in tracking financial performance are especially glaring in the software-as-a-service sector (SaaS).
SoFi Logs $5B in Deposits as CEO Reports Swiping Share From Banks
“We’re winning share in deposits … and we’re taking it from the traditional banks,” SoFi CEO Anthony Noto said on a Tuesday (Nov. 1) earnings call. On a day where earnings results cheered investors — who bid the stock up 18% at the open — SoFi’s numbers show that its “one-stop shop” approach to finance, to checking and personal loans, continue to gain traction.
BitPay CEO Sees Consumers and Merchants Becoming Crypto-First Natives
While using crypto to make payments isn’t exactly common yet, there are signs that consumers’ desire to pay with digital assets is still strong despite the downturn of the crypto winter. Most notably, more merchants are starting to accept it, and more FinTechs are starting to support it.
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
90% Decline in Ethereum 2.0 Fees May Not Last
The two biggest hurdles to greater use of Ethereum blockchain transactions have historically been high transaction fees and the enormous environmental cost. Alongside the merge on Sept. 15 that transitioned the No. 2 blockchain into Ethereum 2.0, its electric power usage dropped from nation-sized to negligible thanks to its use of a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, and in turn, the ESG — environmental, social and governance — concerns of investors have largely disappeared.
Intuit Pauses Hiring at Credit Karma as Lending Activity Slows
Intuit has reportedly paused hiring at its Credit Karma unit, with all new hiring to be paused but with no pay cuts and with employees who leave continuing to be replaced. The move came in response to a slowdown in revenue at the personal finance company as consumers face tough times and lending activity slows, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Nov. 1).
Orum and MX Partner on Money Movement Solutions for FinTechs
Payments platform Orum and open finance firm MX have partnered to make it easier for FinTechs to add innovative money movement and payments functionality to their apps. The partnership brings together Orum’s unified money movement application programming interface (API) and MX’s instant account verification (IAV) and balance check capabilities, the companies said Wednesday (Nov. 2) in a press release.
Amazon Launches Lending to Keep Sellers On Board
The vendor financing business just got a bit more competitive as eCommerce leader Amazon announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) that it is launching a new merchant cash advance option it says is simple and flexible with repayment options that are tailored to the ebb and flow of sales. The program, which...
From Land Sales to Health Records Governments Embrace Blockchain
Blockchain real estate tech firm Propy is now recording property sales and recording title and escrow documents on NFTs and well as standard blockchain transactions. With its recently launched Title & Escrow Service, the firm — which sold the first-ever tokenized property, an apartment in Ukraine (obviously several years ago) — has added the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that are best known for holding Bored Ape avatars, and NBA slam dunk clips, to its toolbox.
Equipifi, Q2 Team to Offer BNPL to Digital Bank Customers
FinTech equipifi has launched an integration with Q2’s digital banking platform, offering Q2’s customers access to its buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 1) news release, the collaboration — happening via the Q2 Partner Accelerator program — will combine equipifi’s BNPL tool, which “integrates with banks and credit unions to curate offers that consumers can view, accept and manage through their existing banking apps.”
JPMorgan Platform Taps Into Demand for Paperless Rent Payments
J.P. Morgan Chase is rolling out a digital payment platform for landlords and tenants, tapping into a growing demand for paperless rent payments. The bank is testing Story — a platform it designed for property managers and owners that automates online rent invoicing and receipts — with the hopes of turning it into an all-in-one property management tool, CNBC reported Monday (Oct. 31).
Swiss Financial Regulator to Cap Anonymous Crypto Transactions at $1,000 a Month
The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) is extending the scope of its anti-money laundering (AML) ordinance to cover cryptocurrency assets. The adjusted regulations, which will come into effect Jan. 1, 2023, mean that customers will have to prove their identity if they make transactions that total 1,000 Swiss francs (about $1,003) or more during a one-month period when they trade crypto for cash or another anonymous form of money, FINMA said in a Wednesday (Nov. 2) press release.
Report: India’s Proposed Tax Changes May Impact Crypto Exchanges
Proposed changes to the way income taxes are filed in India reportedly may affect people holding cryptocurrencies or virtual digital assets, those with investments in decentralized autonomous organizations and those who have moved abroad but still have business connections in India. A proposed new common income tax return (ITR) released...
Israel Eyes Blockchain Bonds To Streamline Debt-based Securities Issuance
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) has recently signaled its interest in exploring innovative use cases for distributed ledger technology (DLT) in financial markets. Upon announcing its new strategy for the years 2023-27, TASE said that it would work to strengthen its digital, data and analytics offering, which will include creating new digital assets and developing a range of solutions and services for institutional investors and liquidity providers through the TASE Clearing House.
CPG Giants Use Digital Commerce to Pump New Life Into Old Brands
Consumers are increasingly looking to get as many of their needs as possible met online, and brands that fail to adapt risk falling behind. Consumer-packaged goods (CPG) giant Colgate-Palmolive, for one, has been looking to boost its digital performance across brands. The company has especially seen digital strength in its...
Digital Bank Chime to Cut 12% of Staff
Digital bank Chime is cutting staff in what it says is a move to ensure the long-term success of the company. “Today we made the incredibly tough decision to part ways with 12% of our team,” a company spokesperson told PYMNTS Wednesday (Nov. 2). In an emailed statement, the...
Rising Interest Rates Spark Supplier Interest in Commercial Card Acceptance
The payments pull and tug between buyers and suppliers has long favored those doing the buying, but that’s changing as technology takes friction and cost out of B2B transactions. Speaking with PYMNTS Karen Webster for the “Executive Insight Series — The Next Three Years,” Boost Payment Solutions Founder and...
Pick n Pay Expands Crypto Payments in South Africa
The South African grocery retailer Pick n Pay announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) that it has completed the first phase of a pilot that allows customers to pay in-store using the Lightning Network bitcoin payment protocol. As it makes transactions cheaper and faster than dealing directly with the bitcoin blockchain, the...
