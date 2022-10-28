ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE Touts Increased Revenue And Attendance In Q3 Earnings Report

The increases continue for WWE, as the company has unveiled its 2022 third-quarter financial results. The quarter saw a 19 percent revenue increase over the same quarter last year to $304.6 million. Operating income was down eight percent to $58.9 million. A $91.2 million Adjusted OIBDA (defined as excluding stock-based compensation and other items included in operating income) was also reported, which showed a 17 percent increase.
Major Update On WWE's Special Committe Investigation Into Vince McMahon

A little less than a week ago, reports started coming in that AEW's investigation into the post-All Out incident involving CM Punk and The Elite had been completed. Now, it appears that the other big investigation in wrestling is also reaching its conclusion. In a press release addressing their financial...

