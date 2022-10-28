Read full article on original website
Biden Warns Big Oil Over 'Outrageous' Profits: 'If They Don't Pass It, They're Going To Pay...'
President Joe Biden on Monday lambasted energy companies, saying that they had a responsibility to act beyond the interests of their executives and shareholders with the "historic" profits made from the recent surge in oil prices. What Happened: Biden said oil companies have a responsibility to act in the interest...
marketplace.org
Under Elon Musk’s leadership, Twitter faces content moderation challenges
It’s an uncertain Monday at Twitter because Elon Musk has taken over and started shaking things up. Last week, according to Bloomberg, he reassured employees that he did not plan to discard three-quarters of the staff, as he reportedly told investors earlier. But the self-described free speech absolutist has...
BP racks up £7bn profits; UK house prices fell in October – business live
Oil giant beats forecasts thanks to strong gas trading, and announces a new $2.5bn share buyback
Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, buoyed by the higher global energy prices that have filled the kingdom’s coffers but helped fuel inflation worldwide. The oil firm’s profits will help fund the kingdom’s assertive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans for a futuristic city on the Red Sea coast, but also comes as the U.S. grows increasingly frustrated by higher prices at the pump chewing into American consumer’s wallets. Those tensions yet again have chilled relations between Riyadh and Washington before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. In a note to investors, the predominantly state-owned oil company said its average barrel of crude sold for $101.70 in the third quarter — up from $72.80 at the same point last year. It’s Aramco’s second-largest quarterly profit in its history, just before its second-quarter results this year saw a profit of $48.4 billion.
Economic, earnings reports, October stocks, treasuries and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
Some big names – including Fox Corporation, Pfizer, Phillips 66, Uber, Prudential Financial and Eli Lilly – are all expected to report earnings on Tuesday.
BP expects to pay £700m in windfall tax after bumper profits
BP said it expected to pay about $800m (£693m) in windfall tax on its North Sea operations this year, as it posted bumper profits of $8.2bn in the third quarter. The FTSE 100 oil company said the figure covered the seven months from the levy’s introduction until the end of the year, and its total tax bill on its North Sea operations this year would be about $2.5bn.
