SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Bossier Parish man who savagely beat and robbed an elderly motel employee who later died was convicted of the slaying Tuesday in Caddo District Court. Wesley Harper III, 33, of Princeton, was found guilty of the Oct. 15, 2019 attack at the Regency Inn on Monkhouse Drive, which left night manager Robert Dehn, 75, clinging to life with critical injuries to his face and head. Dehn never regained consciousness and died at the hospital on Nov. 30, 2019.

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO