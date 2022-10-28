Read full article on original website
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk tweeted that Twitter is not letting banned accounts back on the platform until there is a "clear process" to do so, and it will take weeks.
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two that the billionaire claims was a photobomb
Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two. Musk has previously said that Maxwell's appearance in the picture was a photobomb. The photo was taken at a Vanity Fair event in 2014, but didn't surface on social media until 2020. Elon...
Elon Musk's ex-wife is reportedly the mysterious phone contact 'TJ' who texted him about fighting 'woke-ism' at Twitter, and called the banning of a conservative satire site 'crazy'
Recently revealed texts from Elon Musk included conversations with a contact 'TJ.'. The texts were from Elon Musk's ex-wife, Talulah Jane Riley, Bloomberg reported. In the weeks before his Twitter offer, she called on Musk to "fight woke-ism'' at the company. Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley texted the billionaire about...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says 'very smart' Elon Musk should 'clean up Twitter' and remove bot accounts
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC he hopes tech billionaire Elon Musk "cleans up Twitter." He expressed concerns about the number of spam accounts on the site. Musk cited bot accounts when he backed down from his Twitter takeover deal earlier this year. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that tech...
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Elon Musk says Trump's 'Truth Social' app is 'essentially a right-wing echo chamber': 'You might as well call it Trumpet'
Elon Musk slammed former president Donald Trump's social media app, Truth Social, in a recent interview with Financial Times. "It is essentially a right-wing echo chamber," Musk said. "It might as well be called Trumpet." The billionaire said he bought Twitter in order to avoid the site becoming a counterpart...
One of Twitter's top execs quit the day after tweeting that she had a 'great discussion' with Elon Musk about the company's future
"Remember that we create the organization we want to be a part of," former Twitter CCO Sarah Personette tweeted. "No one else."
'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary says Twitter isn't even worth $10 billion and Elon Musk should start from scratch if he wants to make his money back
Elon Musk's offer to purchase Twitter for $44 billion is far more than what the company is actually worth, Kevin O'Leary said. "I don't think it's worth $10 billion," O'Leary said to CNBC, emphasizing the need for new management in the company. He urged Musk to "get out the whacking...
Elon Musk reportedly told investors that he planned to get rid of nearly 75% of Twitter's 7,500 workers
Elon Musk reportedly told investors he will lay off nearly 75% of Twitter's 7,500-person workforce, according to The Washington Post. The Post reports that massive job cuts were coming to Twitter regardless of Musk's deal to buy the company. Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment about reported...
Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy
Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
The world's 2nd-richest man, Louis Vuitton's CEO, sold his private jet after people started tracking it on Twitter: 'No one can see where I go'
In an interview with Radio Classique, the billionaire Bernard Arnault said he'd started renting private planes instead.
Elon Musk says he’s spoken to Kanye West about his antisemitic tweet: ‘He took my concerns to heart’
Elon Musk has revealed he has spoken to Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for posting antisemitic messages.The world’s richest man said in a tweet that he spoke to the rapper to express his concerns about his recent tweet and he believes West took his concerns to heart.West, now called Ye after officially changing his name, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by “Jewish people”, alluding to a long-standing antisemitic trope.“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took...
Mark Cuban Predicts Elon Musk Will 'Make a Killing' Owning Twitter
Billionaire Mark Cuban predicted on Friday that Elon Musk will "make a killing" by owning Twitter after finalizing his $44 billion acquisition deal. Cuban was responding to a comment on Twitter by Yale professor Howard Forman, who said that Musk "grossly overpaid" for the social media platform. "He starts out...
Mark Zuckerberg's dad offered him a choice — college, or a McDonald's franchise
What would the internet look like today if Zuckerberg were never made himself known to the whole world? Well, we’ll never know. But we know that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg would had the opportunity to run a McDonald’s franchise upon his father’s offer, his sister, Randi Zuckerberg, told CNN Business in an interview.
Elon Musk put his foot down on Twitter's $8 blue tick fee, telling users they can keep complaining but the price won't change
Elon Musk said Twitter will introduce an $8 verification fee, no matter how much users complain. Musk has drawn criticism for plans to charge users to be verified on the site. He also dismissed fears that charging for verification could lead to a rise of misinformation. Elon Musk has doubled...
PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company
PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
Melinda French Gates said her divorce from Bill Gates was 'unbelievably painful,' but COVID gave her 'the privacy to get through it'
In an interview with Fortune, Melinda French Gates said she "couldn't stay" in her and that the pandemic gave her the privacy to end it.
Elon Musk would get 'really angry' when employees at his first company Zip2 weren't still working at 9 o'clock at night, an ex-colleague told a BBC documentary
Elon Musk would get very angry when staff at his first company, Zip2, weren't working after 9 p.m. A former Zip2 worker, Jim Ambras, told a new BBC documentary that Musk's face "would turn red." Another ex-Zip2 worker said the world's richest man knows "just about everything about everything." Elon...
I'm a Twitter employee. Here's what it's like at the company a day before Musk's purchase deadline.
Twitter is likely to be acquired by Elon Musk Friday. One employee describes how staff have reacted to his 'volatile' public comments about the sale.
Elon Musk's personal worth shrinks by $100 billion, yet more than Jeff Bezos'
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has seen $100 billion of his fortune wiped off in less than a year. Even after such a sharp decline, he remains the richest person on the planet, Forbes reported. It was November of 2021 when Elon Musk rode the wave of his electric...
