ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

New Mexico marks progress with oil well plugging program

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ktS23_0ipVLtLj00

NEW MEXICO (AP) — New Mexico land managers say more than 130 abandoned oil and natural gas wells have been plugged on state trust lands as part of an enforcement program that began two years ago.

Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard announced the progress Thursday, saying the savings to taxpayers are significant. She said plugging wells can cost anywhere from $50,000 to more than double that depending on the site.

Federal dollars going toward plugging orphaned wells in New Mexico

“To be clear, this accountability work is having zero impact on the agency’s ability to make money,” she said in a statement. “In fact, it has been paired with the best fiscal year the State Land Office has enjoyed in its history, with multiple record-breaking months occurring since this program launched.”

New Mexico is among the top oil-producing states in the U.S., second only to Texas.

Enforcement by the State Land Office comes as New Mexico and other western states look to tap a new wave of federal funding to address the widespread problem of abandoned wells. Earlier this year, the federal government made available grants through the infrastructure spending package so states could plug and remediate orphaned wells.

Eminent domain could be applied for water project in New Mexico

New Mexico was awarded $25 million and has plans to cap 200 wells that are considered as high priorities.

Under the enforcement program Garcia Richard started in 2020, the State Land Office has filed 21 enforcement lawsuits and secured reclamation of more than a dozen oil and gas lease sites. The work includes the plugging of 134 wells by the companies legally responsible for that work.

Officials estimate there are about 1,700 orphaned and abandoned wells on state and private land across New Mexico.

Garcia Richard pointed to research done by a New Mexico consulting company that showed reclamation work related to abandoned wells could generate thousands of jobs and result in millions of dollars in state revenue from wages and taxes.

Garcia Richard, a Democrat, is running for reelection and has been pushing for more solar and wind energy development on state trust lands. Her office also has made it a priority to boost compliance among oil and gas operators through a satellite imagery program that identifies spills and ramped up auditing to ensure companies are paying the royalties that are owed.

Her Republican challenger, Jefferson Byrd, said he would ease some drilling regulations while also holding operators accountable for any environmental damage. Byrd, an environmental engineer, currently serves on the Public Regulation Commission, one of New Mexico’s most powerful regulatory bodies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Who Has A Better Financial Plan For New Mexico?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Inflation rates are at the highest they’ve been in decades, and wages have not always been unable to keep up with rising costs in New Mexico. Between gas, food, and housing, there are still a lot of people struggling. So with midterm elections just one week away, which gubernatorial candidate has a […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Gould’s Turkey no longer threatened species

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is no longer considering the Gould’s Turkey as a threatened species. The state game commission voted to remove the bird from its Threatened and Endangered Species List during its meeting last month. They say the turkey’s poulation has improved significantly. The Gould’s Turkey will however remain a protected wildlife species, […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Did the Governor early release a convicted criminal twice before a murder?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Crime is among the major campaign topics in New Mexico’s 2022 midterm election and it’s at the heart of two recent high-profile ads from Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. In the ads, the Ronchetti campaign blames incumbent Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for releasing a man from prison early, days before he’s […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Election poll, Details in Santa Fe murder, Quiet and mild, UNM scholarship fund, Spooky display list

Tuesday’s Top Stories Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her Ex-Artesia employee charged with brass theft Medical workers frustrated with licensing department delays Crash leads to homicide investigation County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo Rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston: TMZ […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Quiet conditions across New Mexico before next storm arrives

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be the final day of calm, dry, and quiet conditions across the state before another storm system pushes into the state starting late tonight. Ahead of this system, you can expect a breeze to pick up into this afternoon along with a few more clouds, but temperatures will remain seasonable through today.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

NMDOT requesting public input on highway improvements

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is looking for public input on a road project in eastern New Mexico. The department wants to take a deeper look at possible improvements along Highway 60 between Fort Sumner and Clovis. That could include upgrading the passing lanes, lighting and signals, and better drainage. There […]
FORT SUMNER, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Poll: Governor’s race near dead heat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — It’s a close race for the governor’s office. The latest poll from KRQE News 13 shows just how close the race really is down the final stretch. Through a series of questions posed to 1,000 New Mexicans, a poll conducted by Emerson College Polling reveals that the gap between Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti and Democratic incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham has tightened. Across the state, it’s almost an even race.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

beWellnm enrollment begins for 2023

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans in need of health insurance can now sign up through the state exchange. BeWellnm has begun its enrollment period for 2023, giving people a chance to get low-cost or no-cost insurance starting on the first of the year. Officials say this year, the state will be lowering monthly payments, copays, […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Trick-or-treat concern, Financial help, Mild and breezy, Historic neighborhood, Flamenco residency

Wednesday’s Top Stories VIDEO: Woman admits to taking Fentanyl, falls asleep with baby in car Rio Rancho mayor says city booming with home building permits rebound Día de Los Muertos: Remembering and honoring loved ones Lobos receiver Geordan Porter has sights set on a Saturday return Navajo Nation to use fed funding for detox centers […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Most of New Mexico mild and breezy ahead of storm

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly and clear. Tuesday will be another mild day, with high temperatures back into the 50s, 60s and 70s. Breezes will start to pick up, with low elevations seeing winds about 10 to 15 mph, and higher gusts to 25 mph in higher terrain. Clouds will push into New Mexico from west to east throughout the day, arriving at the Rio Grande Valley by early afternoon, and to the eastern state line by this evening.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy