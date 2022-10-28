ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford Mill, MD

'Someone should truly pay': Bittersweet moment following arrest of 14-year-old's alleged killer in Milford Mill

By Kelsey Kushner
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UuIul_0ipVLsT000

Bittersweet moment following arrest of 14-year-old's alleged killer in Milford Mill 02:32

BALTIMORE - Police announced an arrest nearly two months after 14-year-old Travis Slaughter was shot and killed following a high school football game in Milford Mill.

A 17-year-old was taken into custody and charged in the Sept. 2 death of Slaughter .

While Slaughter's family is happy with the arrest, they still wish their child was still alive.

"Happy and sad, can I say that?" stepmom Natasha Marable said.

Marable told WJZ that Thursday was bittersweet.

The family had been hoping for justice in the shooting death of Slaughter.

"I am very excited that someone has been apprehended in Travis' murder," Marable said. "I think someone should truly pay for what they did."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PaztF_0ipVLsT000
Two teens shot, one fatally, following Baltimore County football game 02:01

On Sept. 2, police said Slaughter and another teen were shot after a football game at Milford Mill High School.

The other child was injured but survived.

Marable said the freshman was full of promise and looking forward to this school year.

"He was 14 so he was bubbly and excited about high school," Marable said.

While details of the investigation are slim, officers haven't disclosed what led them to the suspected shooter.

"Our detectives have been working this case since it happened but it was just yesterday that they were able to arrest them and bring them in for questioning," said Trae Corbin, with the Baltimore County Police Department.

Slaughter was just four days into his first year of high school and a few months shy of his 15th birthday.

"For him not to be here, to turn 15, is going to be very sad," Marable said.

Although an arrest has been made, Marable told WJZ it will take some time before her family can find peace.

"It will be a healing process," Marable said. "It will be learning how to cope but the pain never goes away."

Police said the 17-year-old is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Charges have not yet been announced.

Comments / 12

Mickey Mckernan
2d ago

I'm so sorry for your loss mom and family. no parent should ever have to experience the loss of a child like you and myself has. prayers for your peace and justice

Reply
4
Cherie Johnson
1d ago

I've always felt life was precious but it's going too fast and these days with all the electronics gadgets phones computers are kids are being missing out on so much more in life. so grateful I grew up without all the technology that's here today. I pray for people to realize how important their life is just as much as anybody else's because right now I feel like we are going through a different hell then all the other we've been through. we must find a common good between us all of us and bring us together not only for our children the grandchildren but for the generations to come and to carry on with our country themselves. life is not guaranteed for an hour for half an hour or even a minute. tell THOSE that you 😘 HOW MUCH YOU LOVE THEM.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 38-year-old Sophia Johnson of Maryland was shot to death inside a vehicle in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. Washington, D.C. Metro Police received a report of a shooting shortly after noon. When they arrived at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and N Street they discovered the victim inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson was pronounced at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiners’ office. 39-year-old Ariel Cooper, of DC, was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Detectives concluded that the victim and the suspect were inside of the same vehicle The post 38-Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C. Car, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground

Cumberland, MD- A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count of peeping Tom after allegedly exposing himself in a Maryland campground. Raymond Clifford Uphill of Grantsville, according to police, was reportedly sitting in a truck watching a bathroom watching children as they entered, and exposing himself as they exited. At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call for a male indecently exposing himself to children at a campground near Spring Gap. A witness provided police with a description of the suspect who was located nearby on The post Man charged for indecent exposure in front of children at Maryland campground appeared first on Shore News Network.
GRANTSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teen arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old in Milford Mill

BALTIMORE -- A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Travis Slaughter in Milford Mill last month, Baltimore County Police said Thursday. Slaughter and another teen were shot following a football game on Sept. 2 between Milford Mill Academy and Franklin High School. They were shot near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road around 9:30 p.m.Slaughter was taken to a hospital, where he died. The 17-year-old suspect is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center, police said, but no charges have been announced. 
MILFORD MILL, MD
Law & Crime

‘Nearly Beyond Comprehension’: Delaware Man Convicted of Luring 17-Year-Old Ex to Woods, Beating Her to Death with Aluminum Bat

A 21-year-old man in Delaware will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the brutal slaying of his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend, whom he lured into the woods and ambushed just over two years ago. A New Castle County jury on Thursday found Noah Sharp guilty on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony in the death of Madison Sparrow, prosecutors announced.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Baltimore

Review sought after Maryland park manager indicted on rape charges

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland lawmakers have called for an independent review of the state Department of Natural Resources' handling of repeated complaints against the former manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park.A Baltimore County grand jury indicted former longtime manager Michael Browning Monday on charges that include rape and assault.The Baltimore Sun reports that state Sen. Sarah Elfreth and Del. Eric Luedtke called for the review in a letter to Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Maryland's secretary of natural resources."(T)he behavior and lack of accountability described is inexcusable and requires prompt action by the Department to address the issues raised and ensure that a similar...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Minnesota

17-year-old male caught with handgun on school bus

ST. CLOUD, Minn – According to the St. Cloud Police Department, a 17-year-old male student was observed to possibly be in the possession of a concealed handgun while riding on a McKinley school bus Wednesday afternoon.The incident was immediately reported to a SCPD School Resource Officer, and a police investigation was initiated.Officers located the juvenile's residence and recovered a handgun after meeting with him.The juvenile was taken into custody without incident. He was placed in a secure detention facility and is being held for court. The 17-year-old will face multiple felony charges related to the illegal possession of a firearm.The investigation has not revealed any threats that were made by the juvenile while he was in possession of the firearm. SCPD reports that it does not appear that the juvenile had any plans to use the gun for any intended purpose.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox5dc.com

Road rager shoots child's car seat on I-295 in DC

WASHINGTON - Road rage on I-295 turned into a frightening situation for one D.C. family Thursday morning. A Prince George's County woman reported to police that someone shot into her husband's car, hitting her son's car seat. The man driving the car, Leon Vessels, told FOX 5 he was taking...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

One person air-lifted to Shock Trauma following motorcycle collision in Joppatowne

BALTIMORE -- One person has been flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Joppatowne on Saturday, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.The person sustained life-threatening injuries during a crash, volunteers said. The person was air-lifted to the hospital by the Maryland State Police's aviation unit, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company. Route 7 was shut down following the collision, volunteers said.
CBS Baltimore

Campaign 2022: Maryland ballot issues from legalizing recreational marijuana to Baltimore term limits

BALTIMORE - More than 40,000 people cast their ballots early at polling places across Maryland Friday.In addition to deciding on candidates in key races, there are five statewide ballot questions and several others in Baltimore City and surrounding counties.  One measure before Maryland voters is legalizing recreational marijuana use by those 21 and older. Nineteen other states and Washington, D.C. have already done so. Supporters say it could pump millions of dollars into Maryland's economy. It would also allow those previously convicted of cannabis-related crimes to have their records expunged."We can shift some of the resources that are spent policing cannabis...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore-based federation works to ensure that every vote counts

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lou Ann Blake was shocked when she learned she was blind."My biggest fear was that people would tell me that I couldn't do stuff," she said.She loved horseback riding and was afraid people would say it was unsafe. She feared being unable to drive.Now the director of programs at the National Federation of the Blind, headquartered in Baltimore, Blake, 63, has retinitis pigmentosa, which led to the loss of most of her vision in her early 30s.In the beginning, she lived her life as though she were not blind. That changed after hearing a law professor blame...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

New Maryland law prohibits the purchase and sale of items related to 17 different animal species

BALTIMORE -- Holiday shoppers looking to surprise their loved ones with exotic presents should be aware of a new Maryland law that bans items related to more than a dozen different animals.Maryland State law now bans the sale, purchase, possession with intent to sell, and the offer to sell products associated with 17 different species of animals, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The new law went into effect in October, state authorities said. The list includes:BonoboCheetahChimpanzeeElephantGiraffeGorillaHippopotamusJaguarLeopardLionMammothMastodonOrangutanPangolinRhinocerosSea TurtleTigerThe penalty associated with violating this new law includes forfeiture of the illegal item and a first-offense fine of $3,000, according to...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Maryland DOE Announces Child Care Provider Program

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland State Department of Education announced Friday the Child Care Provider and Employee Bonus Program. This program requires MSDE to distribute $16 million to child care providers to provide bonuses to those eligible child care providers and members of their respective staff on a first-come, first – serve basis as required by the law. Designed to help uplift and sustain the child care community, the bonuses recognize the contributions of existing child care workers and new hires into the child care field, and also support child care recruitment and hiring.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Wes Moore, Black Democrats aiming to make Maryland history

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Wes Moore could soon make history if elected Maryland's first Black governor, and he's not alone: Rep. Anthony Brown would be the state's first Black attorney general. Aruna Miller, Moore's running mate who immigrated from India, would be the first Asian-American elected statewide in Maryland.If these Democrats win — Moore has led by more than 30 percentage points in a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1 — Black politicians will hold many of the top state offices in Maryland, which is now a majority-minority state, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.With a victory, Moore would...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
90K+
Followers
28K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy