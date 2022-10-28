Read full article on original website
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to voteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 25 Oregon mayors gather to discuss plans to address homeless crisis and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Experiencing homelessness while having criminal record in Portland
Many Portlanders experiencing homelessness with a felony record have to clear high barriers to get off the streets and into housing. KGW connects with those impacted.
Ridwell adds campaign yard signs to growing list of recyclables
PORTLAND, Oregon — A recycling company that started here in the Pacific Northwest is finding new ways to keep tons of plastic out of local landfills. Ridwell, which started in Seattle in 2018, now operates in six states. The subscription-based recycling service has more than 75,000 customers across six states, including 20,000 alone in the Portland-Vancouver metro area.
Pickleball courts to be added to street known for camping in Laurelhurst Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — Some big changes are coming to a stretch of road through Portland's Laurelhurst Park. The city's Parks & Recreation is taking over management of two blocks of Southeast Oak Street and plans to add amenities including pickleball courts and a skateboard half-pipe. At the direction of...
Three People Who Have Called a Northeast Portland Motel Shelter Home for the Past Year Fear Its Impending Closure
As WW reported last week, a motel shelter in Northeast Portland housing more than 40 people will return in December to its previous use as a COVID-19 isolation space. Denis Theriault, spokesman for the Joint Office of Homeless Services, says COVID outbreaks at shelters have limited capacity across the entire system. The Joint Office did not offer specifics about the drop in capacity but said there have been 23 outbreaks across the shelter system since May.
Portland working on 'resolution' in ADA sidewalk violation lawsuit
PORTLAND, Ore. — In early September, 10 Portlanders with mobility disabilities sued the city of Portland over homeless tents and debris blocking city sidewalks. It’s the first lawsuit of its kind in Portland. “I have to sometimes go in the road to get around them and I don’t...
Fire collapses NE Portland home, spreads to neighboring houses
A home in Portland's Irvington neighborhood was destroyed in an early Tuesday morning fire that spread to neighboring homes, according to fire officials.
City of Portland will go through mediation in response to ADA sidewalk violation lawsuit
A group is suing the city, claiming tents block basic access for people with disabilities. There are a number of settlement meetings scheduled through January.
Frustration among Portland bars and restaurants amid frequent break-ins
PORTLAND, Ore. — A boarded up door at PDX Sliders is evidence of an early morning break-in late last week. "Very frustrating," said Ryan Rollins, who owns the popular eatery on Southeast Division Street. Restaurant security video shows one person acting as a lookout during the break-in while a...
A new beginning in Forest Grove: Steve’s story
Bylined articles are written by Metro staff and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Three months ago, Steve was spending his nights in a field in rural Washington County. When his wife passed away from cancer seven years before, things started to unravel for him, leading to years of homelessness. A medical condition prevented him from working and he found it difficult to be around other people. “I spent a long time being by myself in the field, depressed.”
Central Library in downtown Portland to reopen on Tuesday after months-long closure
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday, the Central Library for Multnomah County in downtown Portland reopens to the public after being closed for three months for renovations. A second and longer closure will come in 2023 as the library continues to upgrade and modernize its facilities, systems and other branches.
Landlord rescinds 50% rent spike after affordable housing tenant rallies
After low-income tenants in a north Portland affordable housing apartment complex asked their landlord to take back a 50% rent increase, the tenants now tell KOIN 6 News the landlord is no longer increasing their rent for the remainder of the affordable housing program.
Halloween display in Northeast Portland draws crowds
This homeowner's Halloween display in Northeast Portland's Alameda neighborhood includes a 'scare tunnel.' The owner says hundreds of people show up each year.
Good Morning, News: Portland Tenants Win Fight Against 50% Rent Hike, Gonzalez Accuses Hardesty of Libel, and Brazil Elects Leftist President
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Happy Halloween, nerds! It's going to...
Multnomah County Central Library reopening to patrons in November
The downtown library was closed to visitors for three months, as crews worked on phase one of renovations. A longer closure for construction is planned for 2023.
1 dead after jumping into Willamette River from bridge: PFR
A body was pulled from the Willamette River Monday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Witches storm the Willamette River for stand-up paddleboard event in Portland (photos)
Hundreds of witches clad in black, along with some warlocks and sorcerers, took to the Willamette River Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, wielding paddles instead of broomsticks, and conjured hocus pocus for the fifth annual Portland Stand Up Paddleboard Witches on the Willamette, also known as SUP WOW. Most paddleboarders started...
Someone Is Ripping Off Arcades and Photo Booths Across Portland
Since this spring, someone has been breaking into photo booths, vending machines, and arcade games in bars across Portland and stealing the cash inside. The amount stolen isn’t much—but it’s causing thousands of dollars in damage to the machines and migraine headaches for the owners. “It’s a...
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuit
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders and happy Halloween! It's Monday, Oct. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
What Will the City Do if You Build a Nice Shed and Move Somebody In?
We’re considering building an ADU, doing most of the work ourselves. A realtor friend says city permits and fees—independent of construction costs—could total $100,000. Is he right? And what will they do if, instead of an ADU, I build a “shed” that just happens to be pretty nice inside and move somebody in? —Booty and the Ho-Fish.
How to turn in your ballot in Oregon and Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — There's less than a week to go until Election Day next Tuesday, Nov. 8, although in Oregon and Washington it might be more accurate to call it the day the election ends — thanks to the states' mail-in ballot systems, voting has already been underway for more than week.
