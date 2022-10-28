ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Worcester Housing Authority tackles food insecurity with new free meal program

Older and disabled residents struggling with food insecurity now have a chance to keep themselves nourished. The Worcester Housing Authority kicked off its pilot Food Matters program at Webster Square Towers on Tuesday for residents there as well as from Elm Park Tower, Pleasant Tower, Murray Apartments and Wellington Apartments. Announced on Oct. 10, the program will deliver 12 free meals per month to over 1,000 residents.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield Planning Board has questions about proposed contractors’ shops on Root Road

WESTFIELD — Project engineer Benjamin Hildebrand of Sage Engineering presented an application on behalf of owner Frank DeMarinis for a special permit and site plan approval to the Planning Board on Nov. 1 to build a 21,160-square foot metal building on slabs at 233 Root Road for use as contractor’s shops. The facility would be built on two and a half acres in the water resource area.
WESTFIELD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester urges indoor mask wearing, citing RSV rise

WORCESTER — City health officials are urging residents to take health safety precautions, including wearing masks and getting vaccinated, to avoid surges and further strain on the hospital systems as flu season arrives in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and rising cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. In a citywide advisory, health officials are urging all residents to wear masks when indoors and around others, especially children at least 2 years old because...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield seeks potential sites to build new $35 million police headquarters

WESTFIELD — The city began formally advertising this week to locate potential new sites for a police headquarters replacing a 50-year-old building at 15 Washington St.. “We are seeing what the availability is,” said Mayor Michael A. McCabe, adding that the city has already done architectural studies and has a preliminary design. “Now, we are just looking to see if we have a plot of land.”
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy