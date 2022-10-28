WORCESTER — City health officials are urging residents to take health safety precautions, including wearing masks and getting vaccinated, to avoid surges and further strain on the hospital systems as flu season arrives in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and rising cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. In a citywide advisory, health officials are urging all residents to wear masks when indoors and around others, especially children at least 2 years old because...

