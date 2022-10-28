Read full article on original website
Worcester Housing Authority tackles food insecurity with new free meal program
Older and disabled residents struggling with food insecurity now have a chance to keep themselves nourished. The Worcester Housing Authority kicked off its pilot Food Matters program at Webster Square Towers on Tuesday for residents there as well as from Elm Park Tower, Pleasant Tower, Murray Apartments and Wellington Apartments. Announced on Oct. 10, the program will deliver 12 free meals per month to over 1,000 residents.
Daily Hampshire Gazette announces move to new Northampton office
The Daily Hampshire Gazette will soon vacate its longtime Northampton office on Conz Street and move to a new workspace down the road, the paper announced Monday. The Gazette has called 115 Conz St. home since 1975, when it moved from the Armory Street office it had operated out of since 1927.
Vox Church to move into former nightclub spot on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD — Once a place where a nightclub was shut down after city inspectors found a slew of code safety violations, the property at 1600 Main St. is slated to become the Springfield campus of Vox Church. The nondenominational church which sees about 150 attendees on a given Sunday...
Mass. nursing home staff used residents’ money for Lyft and coffee, AG says
An employee of a Brookline nursing home is accused of using a resident’s debit card for personal Lyft rides, shopping and coffee. In a separate case, a staff member at an Attleboro long-term care facility was asked by a resident to use his debit card to purchase snacks; instead, prosecutors said Tuesday, she covertly stole $1,000 from the older man’s bank account.
Worcester health officials are calling for indoor masking — but not just for COVID
RSV is one of the viruses contributing to a sharp increase in pediatric hospitalizations. Worcester health officials are urging residents to wear masks to help prevent further strain on hospitals amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, flu season, and an “uncharacteristic” rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
$75 gift card for Springfield residents to get COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is looking to motivate people who still haven't received a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot by providing a monetary incentive.
Exhausted Amherst Councilors end six-hour meeting without consensus on police incident
AMHERST — Councilors adjourned Tuesday’s six-hour long meeting without consensus on what the body might hope to accomplish regarding the July 5 incident where police responding to a noise complaint told a group of youths they had no rights. Around midnight, a 7-6 vote rejected Councilor Michele Miller’s...
NECN
Worcester Officials Urge Residents to Wear Masks Amid Rising ‘Tripledemic' Threat
With the start of flu season underway, along with a rise in RSV and the potential for a winter COVID-19 spike, officials in Worcester are urging residents to wear masks and get vaccinated to avoid surges and prevent further strain on area hospitals. "As flu season begins, Worcester is also...
Westfield Planning Board has questions about proposed contractors’ shops on Root Road
WESTFIELD — Project engineer Benjamin Hildebrand of Sage Engineering presented an application on behalf of owner Frank DeMarinis for a special permit and site plan approval to the Planning Board on Nov. 1 to build a 21,160-square foot metal building on slabs at 233 Root Road for use as contractor’s shops. The facility would be built on two and a half acres in the water resource area.
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts nursing home workers charged with stealing from bank accounts of residents
BOSTON – Two individuals have been indicted in connection with allegations they abused their positions as long-term care facility or nursing home employees to fraudulently access and steal from the bank accounts of nursing home residents, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. Caroline Khan, 54, of Brighton, was indicted...
Worcester officials renew mask advisory over COVID, RSV and flu season concerns
With three viruses making their way around Worcester this fall, health officials are recommending city residents wear masks while indoors and around others and stay up-to-date on vaccinations. In addition to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and the start of flu season, the city is “experiencing an uncharacteristic rise in cases...
Worcester Hosting Public Hearing on Spectrum Cable Services
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester's Cable Television Advisory Committee is holding a public hearing on cable television services provided by Charter/Spectrum. The meeting is Nov. 9 at 6 PM in the Esther Howland Chamber at City Hall. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com reported this summer, the City hired a consultant to review...
Worcester urges indoor mask wearing, citing RSV rise
WORCESTER — City health officials are urging residents to take health safety precautions, including wearing masks and getting vaccinated, to avoid surges and further strain on the hospital systems as flu season arrives in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and rising cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. In a citywide advisory, health officials are urging all residents to wear masks when indoors and around others, especially children at least 2 years old because...
Gov. Charlie Baker tells Westfield State students his book ‘not a potboiler’ but vital telling of the ‘how’
WESTFIELD – Gov. Charlie Baker encouraged Westfield State University students Wednesday to consider public service as a career or volunteer. Even, in what some consider a dirty word these days: politics. Public service, he said, is a sure-fire path to personal growth. “Because it forces you — if you...
Holyoke Public Schools rezoning plan shuffles students into middle schools
HOLYOKE — Wrapping up the first part of a two-phase rezoning plan, Holyoke Public Schools plans to separate students in sixth through eighth grade from elementary school students and send them to middle schools in the fall of 2023. The most significant change involves transforming Lt. Clayre P. Sullivan...
‘Tree for Boston’ Christmas tree coming Dec. 1 to Boston from Nova Scotia
Boston will kick off December with the arrival of its official Christmas tree, Nova Scotia officials said Wednesday. Christmas Island landowner Roddy Townsend and his family donated the 45-foot white spruce to be placed at the Boston Common for its annual tree-lighting ceremony. The relationship between Nova Scotia and Boston...
Boston, Worcester, Springfield were all hotter than normal in October
It may not have had the scorching heat of the summer or warm drafts of dry September air, but October proved to be a warmer month than expected for much of Massachusetts. The state’s largest cities all saw above-average temperatures last month, data released Tuesday by the National Weather Service showed.
Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst takes issue with Fire Department’s hiring of former police detective Luke Cournoyer
SPRINGFIELD - A city councilor is questioning how a former police detective, involved in one of the Police Department’s most damaging recent cases of misconduct allegations, is now hired as a rookie firefighter. Councilor Justin Hurst is calling on Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi and Mayor Domenic J. Sarno...
Table Talk Pie Store moving to temporary Green Street location
Table Talk Pies’ Pie Store is moving, temporarily, to a new home this week. The store will open the location at 65 Green St., a few blocks from its original location near Kelley Square, on Thursday. It is expected to be there for nearly a year, according to This Week in Worcester.
Westfield seeks potential sites to build new $35 million police headquarters
WESTFIELD — The city began formally advertising this week to locate potential new sites for a police headquarters replacing a 50-year-old building at 15 Washington St.. “We are seeing what the availability is,” said Mayor Michael A. McCabe, adding that the city has already done architectural studies and has a preliminary design. “Now, we are just looking to see if we have a plot of land.”
