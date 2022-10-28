ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Ridwell adds campaign yard signs to growing list of recyclables

PORTLAND, Oregon — A recycling company that started here in the Pacific Northwest is finding new ways to keep tons of plastic out of local landfills. Ridwell, which started in Seattle in 2018, now operates in six states. The subscription-based recycling service has more than 75,000 customers across six states, including 20,000 alone in the Portland-Vancouver metro area.
PORTLAND, OR
Readers respond: Hardesty considers all Portlanders

I’ve had the privilege of being a public school educator for 14 years, the last 11 for Portland Public Schools. Pushing for equity and inclusion is a top priority for me. I place an emphasis on creating dialogue, relationships and collaboration between students, parents, and faculty. I see how this approach makes a difference in the lives and educational outcomes of students.
PORTLAND, OR
What's the deal with Lake Oswego's restaurant closures?

The restaurant community reflects on the closures of a handful of Lake Oswego establishments in a short period of time. Contrary to zero-sum conventional wisdom, some Lake Oswego restaurant owners view a competitor's packed establishment as a sign of a larger pie rather than the reduction of their own slice. If popular restaurants open, they say, then Lake Oswego becomes a more attractive dining destination.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money

Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Weekday Wrap: Winter weather preparedness; Clark County sheriff candidate scrutinized; Oregon State Hospital workplace safety

ODOT encourages drivers to be ready for winter driving. As the calendar flips into November and winter weather looms on the horizon, the Oregon Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to be prepared for adverse driving conditions. Travelers are being urged to have winter gear in their vehicles, including warm clothing, flashlights, blankets, ice scrapers and chains they know how to use. “We are always encouraging drivers to be prepared,” Tom Strandberg, a public information officer for the Oregon Department of Transportation, said. “We encourage people to practice putting their chains on in a safe location before they need to use them.” (Dick Mason/La Grande Observer)
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The story of the first man legally hanged in Clark County

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. The Old City Cemetery in Vancouver, Washington is believed to be one of the city’s oldest cemeteries. Established in 1867, it’s home to more than 8,000 plots and it’s the final resting spot of Edward Gallagher, who is said to be the first man who was legally hanged in Clark County.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
