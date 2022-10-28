Read full article on original website
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to voteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 25 Oregon mayors gather to discuss plans to address homeless crisis and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
OMSI's Marvel exhibit hosts 'Anyone Can Be a Hero' organ donation fundraiser
PORTLAND, Ore. — Donate Life Northwest is kicking off its "Anyone Can Be a Hero" campaign with a super fun event on Saturday, Nov. 12 at OMSI. It will be a night of superheroes, fundraising and a celebration of organ donors, transplant recipients and supporters. Attendees will have exclusive...
Central Library in downtown Portland to reopen on Tuesday after months-long closure
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday, the Central Library for Multnomah County in downtown Portland reopens to the public after being closed for three months for renovations. A second and longer closure will come in 2023 as the library continues to upgrade and modernize its facilities, systems and other branches.
Ridwell adds campaign yard signs to growing list of recyclables
PORTLAND, Oregon — A recycling company that started here in the Pacific Northwest is finding new ways to keep tons of plastic out of local landfills. Ridwell, which started in Seattle in 2018, now operates in six states. The subscription-based recycling service has more than 75,000 customers across six states, including 20,000 alone in the Portland-Vancouver metro area.
Experiencing homelessness while having criminal record in Portland
Many Portlanders experiencing homelessness with a felony record have to clear high barriers to get off the streets and into housing. KGW connects with those impacted.
Washington County Participates In Operation Green Light
Washington County will participate in Operation Green Light, illuminating green the courthouse and Juvenile Services Building in downtown Hillsboro from November 7-13.
Portland working on 'resolution' in ADA sidewalk violation lawsuit
PORTLAND, Ore. — In early September, 10 Portlanders with mobility disabilities sued the city of Portland over homeless tents and debris blocking city sidewalks. It’s the first lawsuit of its kind in Portland. “I have to sometimes go in the road to get around them and I don’t...
Pickleball courts to be added to street known for camping in Laurelhurst Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — Some big changes are coming to a stretch of road through Portland's Laurelhurst Park. The city's Parks & Recreation is taking over management of two blocks of Southeast Oak Street and plans to add amenities including pickleball courts and a skateboard half-pipe. At the direction of...
Readers respond: Hardesty considers all Portlanders
I’ve had the privilege of being a public school educator for 14 years, the last 11 for Portland Public Schools. Pushing for equity and inclusion is a top priority for me. I place an emphasis on creating dialogue, relationships and collaboration between students, parents, and faculty. I see how this approach makes a difference in the lives and educational outcomes of students.
What's the deal with Lake Oswego's restaurant closures?
The restaurant community reflects on the closures of a handful of Lake Oswego establishments in a short period of time. Contrary to zero-sum conventional wisdom, some Lake Oswego restaurant owners view a competitor's packed establishment as a sign of a larger pie rather than the reduction of their own slice. If popular restaurants open, they say, then Lake Oswego becomes a more attractive dining destination.
Ranked choice voting is included in Portland's charter reform measure. Here's what that means
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Portlanders' ballots for the November election is an option to overhaul city government and install a brand new system: Measure 26-228, the Portland Charter Commission's recommendation for reform. The issue has fired up people on both sides of the measure, even attracting the attention of Hollywood A-listers.
Sternwheeler makes ‘farewell cruise’ on Columbia River; its fate remains up in the air
The Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler ventured out one final time with passengers on board Sunday night.
Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money
Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
Witches storm the Willamette River for stand-up paddleboard event in Portland (photos)
Hundreds of witches clad in black, along with some warlocks and sorcerers, took to the Willamette River Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, wielding paddles instead of broomsticks, and conjured hocus pocus for the fifth annual Portland Stand Up Paddleboard Witches on the Willamette, also known as SUP WOW. Most paddleboarders started...
Multnomah County Central Library reopening to patrons in November
The downtown library was closed to visitors for three months, as crews worked on phase one of renovations. A longer closure for construction is planned for 2023.
City of Portland will go through mediation in response to ADA sidewalk violation lawsuit
A group is suing the city, claiming tents block basic access for people with disabilities. There are a number of settlement meetings scheduled through January.
Weekday Wrap: Winter weather preparedness; Clark County sheriff candidate scrutinized; Oregon State Hospital workplace safety
ODOT encourages drivers to be ready for winter driving. As the calendar flips into November and winter weather looms on the horizon, the Oregon Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to be prepared for adverse driving conditions. Travelers are being urged to have winter gear in their vehicles, including warm clothing, flashlights, blankets, ice scrapers and chains they know how to use. “We are always encouraging drivers to be prepared,” Tom Strandberg, a public information officer for the Oregon Department of Transportation, said. “We encourage people to practice putting their chains on in a safe location before they need to use them.” (Dick Mason/La Grande Observer)
New Safe Rest Village will aid in homeless crisis
With the ongoing homeless crisis in Portland reaching critical levels in recent years, it was a welcome change to hear a positive update.
Portland to open second Safe Rest Village soon in East Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's taken almost a year longer than expected, but the second of Portland's six Safe Rest Villages is about to open, set up at the Menlo Park and Ride near 122nd and East Burnside. To be clear, this is one of the smaller tiny home villages...
1 dead after jumping into Willamette River from bridge: PFR
A body was pulled from the Willamette River Monday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
The story of the first man legally hanged in Clark County
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. The Old City Cemetery in Vancouver, Washington is believed to be one of the city’s oldest cemeteries. Established in 1867, it’s home to more than 8,000 plots and it’s the final resting spot of Edward Gallagher, who is said to be the first man who was legally hanged in Clark County.
