Little Rock, AR

KATV

Arkansas shelter scrambles to fix roof as winter months creep in

The Little Rock Compassion Center is asking for donations from the community to get their roof fixed. Serving over 180,000 meals and sleeping over 50,000 people last year alone, the center sees a lot of people in and out of its doors. Director of the center Pastor Holloway says when...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Overnight lane closures required on Interstate 30 in Saline County

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Department of Transportation's announced Monday that their plan to widen I-30 to six lanes is requiring overnight lane closures on the interstate. The crews will begin working in the eastbound and westbound lanes between U.S. Highway 70, exit 111, and Sevier Street in Benton,...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
KATV

Average gas prices on a decline; 'challenges lie ahead' still

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The average gasoline prices are still seeing a decline, with GasBuddy reporting, through 334 surveyed stations, that prices in Little Rock have fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week. The cheapest gas station in Little Rock was priced at $2.94 a gallon on...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Mechanic Monday: Gwatney Chevrolet

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Blaine Hayes, long time Parts Department Manager for Gwatney Chevrolet, tells Good Morning Arkansas about the history and change of ordering parts. For more information on Gwatney Chevrolet and their services, click here.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

LRPD: Suspicious death in Mabelvale determined to be a homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 4:45 p.m.:. A Wednesday afternoon death investigation in Mabelvale has been determined to be a homicide, Little Rock police said. Police said they were called alerted of a subject down in the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Anyone with...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Nationwide outage causes those dialing 911 to be routed to non-emergency lines

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:27 p.m.:. Little Rock police have put out an update letting individuals know the outage has been restored. “An issue with a third-party company that provides service to us and other carriers impacted 911 calls for some of our customers this afternoon. We have been in contact with the company and they have resolved the issue," said Jim Greer, Assistant Vice President Corporate Communications and Global Marketing at AT&T.
KATV

Body found in rural area of Pine Bluff leads to a death investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division announced Tuesday they are in the early stages of a death investigation. The body was found near Old Warren Road and Gibbins Road which is a rural area south of Pine Bluff. According to the sheriff's office,...
PINE BLUFF, AR
KATV

Silver Alert inactivated for a 69-year-old Cleburne County woman

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update:. The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office has inactivated the silver alert. A silver alert was activated for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Cleburne county on Tuesday. According to the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office, Sandra G. Spann was last known to be at 2200 Heber...
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
KATV

Conway police make an arrest in connection to a shooting on Halloween

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department announced Tuesday they made an arrest that is connected to a shooting that happened on Monday. Police said they arrested 36-year-old Rafael Johnson is being charged with battery in the first degree. Around 7 p.m. on Monday police responded to the...
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Army veteran doing 1 million pushups to win donations for foodbanks

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Army veteran has come to Arkansas to win donations for foodbanks by doing a remarkable number of pushups. Patrick Parker, also known as Sergeant Pushup, intends to do 30,000 pushups between Halloween and Thanksgiving. The end goal for the year is one million pushups. Parker has surpassed 675,000 this year already, but has a long way to go.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

'90s gang war veterans react to record-matching Little Rock homicide numbers

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting on Sunday marked the 70th Little Rock homicide this year, matching the record high set in 1993. With two months left in the year, the number of Little Rock homicides is projected to surpass 1993 numbers. The total number of homicides in Pulaski County currently stands at 100, also projected to surpass the record high of 111.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

After possible sighting, missing 42-year-old has not been found

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department have been looking for a man that went missing near Lake Winona since Oct. 12. Police were informed that there was a sighting of him at a campsite northwest of Paron but no officers were able to reach him before he left the area.
PARON, AR

