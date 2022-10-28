Read full article on original website
Arkansas shelter scrambles to fix roof as winter months creep in
The Little Rock Compassion Center is asking for donations from the community to get their roof fixed. Serving over 180,000 meals and sleeping over 50,000 people last year alone, the center sees a lot of people in and out of its doors. Director of the center Pastor Holloway says when...
'Very disheartening:' Pine Bluff mayor says grocery store could've stayed open
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — A Pine Bluff grocery store has closed its doors for the last time. Brookshire's, a company based in Tyler, Texas owns Super 1 Foods grocery store. According to a press release they sent more than two weeks ago, staffing shortages and the lease ending is why they decided to close the store.
Overnight lane closures required on Interstate 30 in Saline County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Department of Transportation's announced Monday that their plan to widen I-30 to six lanes is requiring overnight lane closures on the interstate. The crews will begin working in the eastbound and westbound lanes between U.S. Highway 70, exit 111, and Sevier Street in Benton,...
19-year-old intoxicated woman arrested after driving car through Beebe Halloween festival
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The annual Halloween truck or treat put on by the Beebe Chamber of Commerce was successful aside from one irresponsible driver. Around 6 p.m. on Monday a grey Toyota Corolla went through the barricades that were placed to prevent traffic from entering the festival. When...
Average gas prices on a decline; 'challenges lie ahead' still
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The average gasoline prices are still seeing a decline, with GasBuddy reporting, through 334 surveyed stations, that prices in Little Rock have fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week. The cheapest gas station in Little Rock was priced at $2.94 a gallon on...
Mechanic Monday: Gwatney Chevrolet
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Blaine Hayes, long time Parts Department Manager for Gwatney Chevrolet, tells Good Morning Arkansas about the history and change of ordering parts. For more information on Gwatney Chevrolet and their services, click here.
LRPD: Suspicious death in Mabelvale determined to be a homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 4:45 p.m.:. A Wednesday afternoon death investigation in Mabelvale has been determined to be a homicide, Little Rock police said. Police said they were called alerted of a subject down in the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Anyone with...
Nationwide outage causes those dialing 911 to be routed to non-emergency lines
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:27 p.m.:. Little Rock police have put out an update letting individuals know the outage has been restored. “An issue with a third-party company that provides service to us and other carriers impacted 911 calls for some of our customers this afternoon. We have been in contact with the company and they have resolved the issue," said Jim Greer, Assistant Vice President Corporate Communications and Global Marketing at AT&T.
Body found in rural area of Pine Bluff leads to a death investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division announced Tuesday they are in the early stages of a death investigation. The body was found near Old Warren Road and Gibbins Road which is a rural area south of Pine Bluff. According to the sheriff's office,...
Silver Alert inactivated for a 69-year-old Cleburne County woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update:. The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office has inactivated the silver alert. A silver alert was activated for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Cleburne county on Tuesday. According to the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office, Sandra G. Spann was last known to be at 2200 Heber...
Little Rock police need information involving shots being fired and one dead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced Monday they need the public's help for the benefit of an investigation. On Monday, July 11, officers responded to a call reporting shots being fired in the 1500 block of Northwick Court. When the officers arrived they found Daniel...
Little Rock restaurants take home top honors at the World Cheese Dip Championship
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Three Little Rock restaurants took home the top honors during the 11th annual World Cheese Dip Championship on Sunday. Coming in at first place with the judges was Mockingbird Bar and Tacos located in the SoMa district. Chef Alicia Watson's Vito and Vera was crowned...
69-year-old suspect killed after 18-hour long Halloween standoff in Sherwood
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After an 18-hour standoff in Sherwood, police said it ended with the 69-year-old suspect wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer being killed early Tuesday morning. According to the Arkansas State Police, Sherwood police officers attempted to serve Eugene Elliot Reed with a warrant for...
Dispute over records at Little Rock City Hall gets heated during Tuesday board meeting
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Tuesday's meeting of the city of Little Rock's Board of Directors got heated as one member accused Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. of blocking the release of city documents. Director Capi Peck claimed the mayor blocked the release of a two-year-old document detailing plans to redevelop...
As rumors circulate regarding Sherwood SWAT call, police expand areas of evacuation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 9 p.m.:. Sherwood police said Monday night that the barricaded situation is still ongoing near the 4000 block of Hollyridge Cove. "The situation is still active but to the residents who live on the streets not directly impacted, you are clear to return to your homes," police said.
Conway police make an arrest in connection to a shooting on Halloween
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department announced Tuesday they made an arrest that is connected to a shooting that happened on Monday. Police said they arrested 36-year-old Rafael Johnson is being charged with battery in the first degree. Around 7 p.m. on Monday police responded to the...
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office seeking information on 2014 Cold Case
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that they are seeking information regarding a 2014 cold case. Police said that on Nov. 2, 2014, D'Angelo Hooks,18, attended a party in the area of Primrose & East 46th street in the McAlmont community of North Little Rock.
Army veteran doing 1 million pushups to win donations for foodbanks
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Army veteran has come to Arkansas to win donations for foodbanks by doing a remarkable number of pushups. Patrick Parker, also known as Sergeant Pushup, intends to do 30,000 pushups between Halloween and Thanksgiving. The end goal for the year is one million pushups. Parker has surpassed 675,000 this year already, but has a long way to go.
'90s gang war veterans react to record-matching Little Rock homicide numbers
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting on Sunday marked the 70th Little Rock homicide this year, matching the record high set in 1993. With two months left in the year, the number of Little Rock homicides is projected to surpass 1993 numbers. The total number of homicides in Pulaski County currently stands at 100, also projected to surpass the record high of 111.
After possible sighting, missing 42-year-old has not been found
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department have been looking for a man that went missing near Lake Winona since Oct. 12. Police were informed that there was a sighting of him at a campsite northwest of Paron but no officers were able to reach him before he left the area.
