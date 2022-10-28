Read full article on original website
Channel 6000
Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
Lake County News
Wintry conditions to sweep through western US in coming days
ACCUWEATHER GLOBAL WEATHER CENTER — AccuWeather meteorologists say that a change in the weather pattern is forecast to bring an end to the abnormally dry conditions, starting with this next storm. Fall started off dry for many in the West, but as the wet season nears, a change in...
KVAL
King tides weeks away for Oregon coast
In the coming weeks, king tides will roll in across Oregon's coast. One project is keeping track of how the massive waves have and will impact coastal cities. As the sun, moon, and earth align, those living along the Oregon coast can count on tides rising well above a normal high tide.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Your photos: Snowvember in Central Oregon
The calendar has turned to November and with it comes the first snow for the High Desert this season. The snow started falling over much of Central Oregon and was still going by late morning. Other areas were getting rain. Here are some of the photos you sent us Tuesday...
focushillsboro.com
Heavy Rain And Low Snow Levels In Southern Oregon’s Wintertime Warn Drivers Of The Risks On The Roads
Heavy Rain And Low Snow Levels: The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) would like to remind drivers that they are responsible for their own safety and should take all necessary precautions before getting behind the wheel during the winter months. Heavy rain and low snow levels present vehicles with a number of driving risks that may catch them off guard.
KDRV
Winter weather reminds drivers of road hazards as heavy rain and low snow levels hit Southern Oregon
OREGON -- As we head into the winter months the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) wants to remind drivers to take safety precautions before they hit the road. With heavy rain and low snow levels many driving hazards can catch drivers off guard. ODOT says the first couple of heavy...
KVAL
Oregon studded tire season starts Nov. 1; ODOT requires chains, traction tires some areas
Starting November 1, studded tires are legal in Oregon. The beginning of November also means drivers will see Oregon Department of Transportation signs requiring chains and traction tires. Snow was falling at Cascade Mountain Pass level on Tuesday morning. If the law isn't enough to motivate you to prepare for...
kptv.com
First Alert Weather: A new way to stay ahead of the weather
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - We’re beginning a new era at FOX 12, designed to help you stay on top of serious weather that could impact your lives. FOX 12 will now bring you a new way to stay ahead of the weather on every screen. We call it First Alert Weather and here is what it means for you:
Channel 6000
First frost dates approaching: Colder mornings coming for the Willamette Valley
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and the rest of the Pacific Northwest are currently bewitched by the cool and wet Halloween weather. It has been a long time coming since we haven’t had measurable rain on Halloween in the last three years. Once we set this aside, there may be more hybrid fall-to-winter days coming our direction.
centraloregondaily.com
2 poached bears discovered in Oregon trees; One shot with arrow, bullets
(Editor’s note: An image of the bear that was pulled out of the tree with the arrow in it appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). A dead bear was found with an arrow sticking out of it high in a tree in southwest Oregon Saturday. Oregon State Police is asking the public’s help to find who is behind the poaching and leaving the animal to waste. It’s the latest in a string of poachings reported across Oregon in the past several weeks.
focushillsboro.com
Storm Watching For The Oregon And Washington Coasts, First Round Of Sneaker Waves: Warnings
Later tonight, the first significant wave activity and beach hazards for the Oregon coast and south Washington coast hit the beaches, bringing waves as high as 20 to 25 feet in some spots and a variety of advisories. The top portion of the southern Oregon coast is under a high surf advisory, the southern portions of Washington’s coast are under a more informal statement concerning enhanced sneaker wave dangers, and the southern Curry Coast is under a beach hazards statement.
Channel 6000
October delivers more late-month rain to Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – October continues to ask for more rain and the last few days will deliver. However, not much is going to be happening for the first part of our Sunday. There is a wet front moving in later Sunday. Before it arrives, we may have some...
beachconnection.net
Six Highlights of Oregon's Curry Coast That Will Rock You - Literally
(Brookings, Oregon) – Where gargantuan meets gnarly, and soft sands meet hard rock surfaces of pointy configurations, the south Oregon coast's Curry County is a roller coaster of scenic wonders and twists 'n turns. There's something different around every bend, it seems, and being the road less traveled for this shoreline also means unspoiled and untouched is often the rule rather than the exception. (Above: Arizona Beach near Port Orford - photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
opb.org
As Alaska cancels its snow crab season, Oregon’s commercial fishing industry feels the effect
In mid-October, the Alaska Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that it would be canceling the winter snow crab season. This is the first time the snow crab season has been canceled in the Bering Sea. The state agency says the closure follows declining numbers of the crustacean. Chuck Jackson...
opb.org
In rural Oregon, psilocybin is on the ballot – but still a mystery
Your browser does not support the audio element. Pat Shannon is a restaurateur and a commissioner for Gilliam County in north Central Oregon. He and two colleagues on the county board voted to put a ballot measure opting Gilliam County out of Oregon’s new psilocybin therapy program, in front of voters this November.
thatoregonlife.com
Top Four Things To Do On The Oregon Coast In Fall
We love visiting the Oregon coast in fall. Fall usually means bad weather on the coast, and that means less crowds at your favorite coastal restaurants, trailheads, and other coastal destinations. Here are our top four things to do on the Oregon coast this autumn. 1. Find Peace And Tranquility...
KVAL
Oregon, Japan sign driver license agreement
SALEM, Ore. — Representatives of Japan and the state of Oregon signed an agreement Nov. 1 that makes it easier to obtain a driver license for Japanese citizens in Oregon and Oregonians living in Japan. This reciprocity agreement will allow current holders of passenger-vehicle driving privileges in Oregon who...
KTVZ
Mild weekend, then rain and snow on the way
We actually have a pretty fair rest of the weekend ahead. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will come with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Clouds will thicken by Monday morning and deliver an increasing chance of showers. With lows dropping to freezing and below, we may see some snow, especially at higher elevations.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Nehalem River Valley Autumn Foliage Travel Down A Country Road Grant’s Getaways
Oregon’s Nehalem River Valley Autumn Foliage Travel Down A Country Road Grant’s Getaways: This is ELSIE, Oregon. When it comes to life, I am a firm believer that the path is just as important as the final destination. It’s a wise saying, and I try to keep it in mind anytime I’m out exploring Oregon’s beautiful wilderness.
centraloregondaily.com
Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)
(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
