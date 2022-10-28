BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office are searching for a woman who is 31 weeks pregnant and was last seen on her way to Bentonville. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), 33-year-old Ashley Bush (Boone) was last seen in the passenger seat of an older model tan pickup truck on the afternoon of Oct. 31, at the intersection of Hwy. 72 and Hwy. 43 in Maysville.

BENTON COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO