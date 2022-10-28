ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5newsonline.com

Anna Podojil leaving a record-breaking legacy at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you ask Arkansas head coach Colby Hale, senior forward Anna Podjil is the ideal star player to coach. “If you walked into the team and you didn’t know who she was, you wouldn’t say in three seconds, ‘oh, that’s the star player,’" Hale said.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson out for season after suffering torn ACL

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson suffered a torn ACL in practice early last week, head coach Sam Pittman confirmed Monday in a press conference. The non-contact injury occurred in the same knee that Johnson injured last season, from which he was rehabbing in the offseason and early portion of the current season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

University of Arkansas fends off Auburn's attempt to hire Yurachek

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Auburn University offered Hunter Yurachek $2 million to fill its vacant athletic director position, but the University of Arkansas seems to have succeeded in keeping him with a raise and another contract extension, Arkansas Business reports. University of Arkansas System spokesman Nate Hinkel said Monday that...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Fiancé of missing pregnant woman in Benton Co. pleads for her safe return

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office are searching for a woman who is 31 weeks pregnant and was last seen on her way to Bentonville. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), 33-year-old Ashley Bush (Boone) was last seen in the passenger seat of an older model tan pickup truck on the afternoon of Oct. 31, at the intersection of Hwy. 72 and Hwy. 43 in Maysville.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

Northwest Arkansas couple says 'til death do us part' on Halloween night

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Spooky season fans call it the nightmare on Backus Avenue. It's a festive Halloween display in Bentonville. “We like scaring people," said Jimmy Pottridge, the Halloween display owner. "It’s right up our alley.”. For the past four years, the Pottridges' created a large Halloween display...
BENTONVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy