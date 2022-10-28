Read full article on original website
5newsonline.com
Anna Podojil leaving a record-breaking legacy at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If you ask Arkansas head coach Colby Hale, senior forward Anna Podjil is the ideal star player to coach. “If you walked into the team and you didn’t know who she was, you wouldn’t say in three seconds, ‘oh, that’s the star player,’" Hale said.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson out for season after suffering torn ACL
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson suffered a torn ACL in practice early last week, head coach Sam Pittman confirmed Monday in a press conference. The non-contact injury occurred in the same knee that Johnson injured last season, from which he was rehabbing in the offseason and early portion of the current season.
5newsonline.com
University of Arkansas fends off Auburn's attempt to hire Yurachek
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Auburn University offered Hunter Yurachek $2 million to fill its vacant athletic director position, but the University of Arkansas seems to have succeeded in keeping him with a raise and another contract extension, Arkansas Business reports. University of Arkansas System spokesman Nate Hinkel said Monday that...
5newsonline.com
Severe weather threats cause schedule changes for Week 10 of high school football
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Due to the threat of severe weather on Friday, Nov. 4, some week 10 games have been moved to Thursday, Nov. 3. Here is an updated list of those games. Bentonville West at Bentonville - 7 p.m. West Fork at Greenland - 7:30 p.m. Gentry at...
5newsonline.com
5newsonline.com
Fiancé of missing pregnant woman in Benton Co. pleads for her safe return
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office are searching for a woman who is 31 weeks pregnant and was last seen on her way to Bentonville. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), 33-year-old Ashley Bush (Boone) was last seen in the passenger seat of an older model tan pickup truck on the afternoon of Oct. 31, at the intersection of Hwy. 72 and Hwy. 43 in Maysville.
5newsonline.com
Northwest Arkansas couple says 'til death do us part' on Halloween night
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Spooky season fans call it the nightmare on Backus Avenue. It's a festive Halloween display in Bentonville. “We like scaring people," said Jimmy Pottridge, the Halloween display owner. "It’s right up our alley.”. For the past four years, the Pottridges' created a large Halloween display...
5newsonline.com
Crawford County farm offering reward for information after 3 goats shot, killed
UNIONTOWN, Arkansas — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three goats were shot and killed on a farm in Uniontown over the weekend. The owners say they are horrified someone would do this. “It was heartbreaking because these animals are our life,” said Misty Helvey, the...
5newsonline.com
Last day to request absentee ballots
Early voting is underway at the Washington County Courthouse. For those who prefer to vote by absentee ballot, today is the last day to request one be mailed to you.
5newsonline.com
5newsonline.com
