Coast News
Local quarterback shines at UC Davis
SAN MARCOS — Miles Hastings, the former varsity quarterback of the San Marcos High School Knights and now team captain and starting quarterback at UC Davis, has been named “Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week.” In addition he was nominated for the College Football Performance Award National Performer, week nine of 2022.
eastvillagetimes.com
SDSU’s Elijah Saunders is ready to make an impact as a true freshman
For most freshmen, their first year of college feels massive and intimidating. They are usually immature with underdeveloped minds, bodies, and souls leading to an arrogance that they have life all figured out. For athletes, it is even more difficult because they must also acclimate to their sport. Gelling with...
mwcconnection.com
A Comeback for the Ages
Halloween weekend, brand new uniforms, a late night Mountain West game with a rivalry trophy on the line, and the return of Jake Haener to Fresno State. It could only end up being something incredibly spooky. I was about ready to write this article based solely around the utterly terrifying offensive line play during the game, but Jake Haener had some more magic in mind. After 55 minutes of Fresno State seemingly making every mistake possible, including giving up a fake punt and throwing two INTs in the endzone, it looked like SDSU would ride their defense to a commanding win in Fresno. But the craziest sequence of plays happened in the final two minutes of the game, turning a sure win for SDSU into the most improbable of Fresno State wins Saturday night. Let’s examine how we got there.
KPBS
Wooden high rises? San Diego hopes 'mass timber' can help with climate goals
On the western edge of Scripps Ranch, just off I-15, construction crews are assembling a 10-story building made entirely out of wood. But the building won't ever be inhabited — in fact, crews will be tearing it down next year. That's because the building, officially called the NHERI Tall...
18-year-old woman still seeking justice a year later after allegedly being gang-raped by former SDSU football players
SAN DIEGO — Just a few blocks from San Diego State University, a teenager reported to police that she was gang-raped while attending a party in October 2021, and she's still seeking justice. The now 18-year-old victim said she still suffers from the trauma of that night. "I just...
San Diego weekly Reader
La Posta's Cali Burrito – why you choose to live in San Diego
I'm not sure who first came up with the California burrito, but I'm pretty sure that's what they were going for – stuffing a cheesy burrito with potatoes, just enough to get you home, not enough to put you to sleep immediately. It's not midnight food, it's middle of the night food. And because your recollection of it will be dim, and because you can blame the hangover for how awful you feel the next day, you will remember it fondly. (Apr. 14, 2014)
'Major' Storm Predicted To Hit Parts Of California This Week
These areas could see snowfall.
escondidograpevine.com
The man who made it rain, rain, rain in 1916
Charles Hatfield made it rain 105 years ago in San Diego. The only problem was he couldn’t make it stop. A deep dive through the San Diego Historical Society archives courtesy of the OB Rag reveals the legend and facts surrounding this strange, and wet, episode of local history. And, as they said about Liberty Valance, when the legend becomes fact, print the legend.
Top 3 Ramen Spots to Try in San Diego
There are probably hundreds if not thousands of ramen spots throughout the city of San Diego, so it can be quite difficult to narrow down the spots that are worth trying. With that being said, I want to make it clear that I by no means claim that I have tried every ramen spot in San Diego, but there are quite a few spots that I have tried, namely the most popular ones and some smaller, hole in the wall spots as well. So, you can say I am pretty well versed in the ramen world, but it would be impossible to try every single ramen spot in San Diego. Of course, this is all pretty subjective and everyone can have very different tastes when it comes to what we look for in a bowl of ramen, but this is a compilation of reviews that are based on my personal experience as well as ratings found on the internet. Like I always say, I am not a fan of spicy food, so there could very well be really delicious and amazing spicy ramen dishes out there, but I for one can not be one to judge for that, unfortunately. But nonetheless we continue.
northcountydailystar.com
TERI Groundbreaking Kicks Off Construction of $13.5 Million Zable Performing Arts and Fine Arts Centers
A celebratory groundbreaking event at the TERI Campus of Life marking the commencement of construction on the 21,384 sq. ft. Zable Performing Arts and Fine Arts Centers will be held November 3, 2022, at 10:30 am. The Campus, created to serve children and adults with special needs, is located at 555 Deer Springs Road in San Marcos, CA. Completion of the Centers is expected in late 2023.
Bwog
Ashley Kim, GS ’26, Has Passed Away
General Studies student Ashley Kim has passed away, according to emails from Dean Lisa Rosen-Metsch and Dean Cristen Kromm sent to the Columbia community this afternoon. On Friday afternoon, Dean Lisa Rosen-Metsch and Dean Cristen Kromm informed Columbia students that Ashley Kim, a GS student, passed away this week. The full text of the email can be found below.
No Jackpot Winner in SuperLotto Plus, But Ticket Worth $45,416 Sold in San Diego
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $38 million. But a ticket with five numbers, and missing the Mega number, was sold at a Ralphs store in College East and is worth $45,416, the California Lottery announced.
socialhiker.net
Can’t we take a dip in the Hot Springs?
Where are the Hot Springs anyway? This is hike #5 of the Six Pack o Peaks. They say this is the highest Point in San Diego County. I Paid the Los coyotes reservation fee via the website ahead of time. I headed out just after 8 am with my canine pal Mr Riggs. It was in the low 40s when we started. I would consider this a dog friendly hike.
northcountydailystar.com
Psychiatric Health Facility Groundbreaking
Tri-City Medical Center leadership joined with Supervisor Jim Desmond and San Diego County leaders to break ground on a new 16-bed adult inpatient psychiatric health facility on our campus in Oceanside. . This partnership between TCMC and the County of San Diego will be an important addition to the behavioral...
northcountydailystar.com
Acting City Manager Appointed
During their regularly scheduled council meeting on October 25, the City Council appointed Assistant City Manager Amanda Lee as Acting City Manager. Lee will serve in this role until a new city manager is hired in the new year. The City Council voted 5-0 to approve the appointment. In May...
Washington Examiner
Police in California conduct home raids with redacted search warrants: Report
Police in San Diego County, California, and FBI agents reportedly coordinated to conduct several early-morning raids on homes with redacted search warrants. The redactions included the location and the people being searched by the warrants, according to a CBS affiliate in San Diego. The raids were conducted Thursday morning, with...
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside City Council Meetings
City Council meetings are open to all. The next regular Council meetings occur on November 2 and November 16 at 5:00 p.m. Regular Council meetings are shown live on KOCT and replayed throughout the week. You can also watch the live stream via KOCT’s website. Review the agenda and minutes to read about the issues the Council is addressing. Subscribe to receive meeting agendas and minutes via email here.
northcountydailystar.com
Vista Chamber Seeks Parade Volunteers
The Vista Chamber needs reliable volunteers for the 2022 Annual Vista Chamber of Commerce on Saturday (December 3). The parade starts at 1:00 p.m., and we need strong, key volunteers to help with the line-up and execution of the parade beginning at 9:00 a.m. If you can volunteer to help...
KTLA.com
Caught on Video: Team of thieves steal $140k in handbags from Nordstrom
Police are looking for a team of thieves who walked away with $140,000 worth of designer handbags from a Nordstrom in San Diego last Wednesday. The robbery occurred just before 7 p.m. during store hours in Nordstrom at Westfield UTC, where the thieves stole a total of 70 designer handbags, San Diego police told KTLA sister station KSWB.
