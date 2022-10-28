ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

David Peevy, 4-star linebacker/edge-rusher, commits to USC Trojans over Oregon, Washington

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjkUK_0ipVKSbb00

The USC Trojans are back on the board with a key in-state commitment.

This time it comes from San Diego, as Lincoln High School (California) four-star linebacker David Peevy announced his commitment to USC over fellow finalists Oregon and Washington:

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defender is rated a four-star prospect and the nation's No. 33 edge-rusher .

“It was a lot of things with USC,” Peevy told 247Sports . “I like their coaching staff and they have been on me and consistent since day 1. They have always treated me and my mom with respect and that meant a lot to me."

Peevy's commitment is the latest evidence that Oregon's relative stranglehold on the San Diego area is being threatened.

After securing the commitments Morse High School running back Byron Cardwell in the 2021 recruiting class and elite Lincoln cornerback duo Jahlil Florence and Jalil Tucker last year, Oregon has missed out on Georgia-bound running back Roderick Robinson II and Peevy this year.

For USC, Peevy's commitment moves the class from No. 14 to No. 13 nationally,. jumping Penn State in the process.

Senior midseason highlights

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Addicted To Quack

Oregon Volleyball Sweeps The ASU Sun Devils

The Oregon Ducks swept the Arizona State Sun Devils in Tempe, 25-21, 26-24, 25-20. The Ducks are on a five-game win streak and scored their eighth sweep of the season. Oregon quickly came out of the gates and took a 10-5 lead after a 4-0 run. ASU bounced back and...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 2 Oregon elk poached within 100 yards of I-5; OSP seeks public’s help

(Editor’s note: A photo of one of the elk that was poached appears in the video above and at the bottom of this story.) It what has become a near-weekly occurrence, an elk poaching has been reported in Oregon and state police are asking the public’s help to find who is responsible. This time, it was two elk and it happened the distance of a football field away from Interstate 5.
OREGON STATE
CBS LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center

Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
FULLERTON, CA
sac.media

California indigenous tribe able to get land back

Recently the Gabrielino-Tongva Tribe that originates from Southern California was able to gain access and ownership of land that was once theirs. It has been a 200-year battle for the Tongva people to get some of their ancestral land back in the San Gabriel Valley region of Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alaska Airlines to offer priority boarding to flyers leaving Paine Field, SEA wearing Kraken jerseys

Flying out of Seattle or Everett any time soon? Make sure to wear your Kraken jersey. Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday that it will offer priority boarding to all travelers flying out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport or Paine Field in Everett who are wearing jerseys of the Seattle Kraken or gear from the Coachella Valley Firebirds, an American Hockey League expansion team in Palm Springs that is owned and operated by the Kraken.
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Here's the timeline as a wind advisory is in place for parts of western Washington

SEATTLE — The first formidable wind event of the season is underway in western Washington. Because of the strong wind gusts, the National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory through 5 p.m. for parts of western Washington on Thursday. The Wind Advisory was issued for Everett north along Puget Sound, the San Juan Islands, and the North Coast near the Strait.
SEATTLE, WA
newsantaana.com

A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing

The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
TUSTIN, CA
CBS LA

Mountain lion spotted in Brentwood

The Department of Fish and Wildlife was looking for a mountain lion spotted near a Department of Water and Power facility Thursday morning. The mountain lion was spotted near San Vicente Boulevard and South Gretna Green Way on Thursday, close to the Brentwood Country Club, at about 10 a.m. The lion was not wearing a tracking collar. Neighbors said the ordeal is a reminder of just how close their homes are to wildlife."Anytime we're close to residential communities where the back door is the Angeles National Forest animals can travel and you will see them," said Lt. Jake Coombs from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy