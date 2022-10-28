David Peevy, 4-star linebacker/edge-rusher, commits to USC Trojans over Oregon, Washington

The USC Trojans are back on the board with a key in-state commitment.

This time it comes from San Diego, as Lincoln High School (California) four-star linebacker David Peevy announced his commitment to USC over fellow finalists Oregon and Washington:

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defender is rated a four-star prospect and the nation's No. 33 edge-rusher .

“It was a lot of things with USC,” Peevy told 247Sports . “I like their coaching staff and they have been on me and consistent since day 1. They have always treated me and my mom with respect and that meant a lot to me."

Peevy's commitment is the latest evidence that Oregon's relative stranglehold on the San Diego area is being threatened.

After securing the commitments Morse High School running back Byron Cardwell in the 2021 recruiting class and elite Lincoln cornerback duo Jahlil Florence and Jalil Tucker last year, Oregon has missed out on Georgia-bound running back Roderick Robinson II and Peevy this year.

For USC, Peevy's commitment moves the class from No. 14 to No. 13 nationally,. jumping Penn State in the process.

Senior midseason highlights