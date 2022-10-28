Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eastern Oregon FFA Students Earn Top Marks at Nationals
Union & Wallowa Counties – (Information from the Oregon FFA) The 2022 National FFA Convention has concluded. Students from across the nation attended, demonstrating their skills and showing their dedication to the FFA. Eastern Oregon students were no exception, with multiple earning top marks in various categories. The full list of student achievements from the Union, Baker and Wallow County school districts are as follows.
PPD gets staffing relief and a grant for more
PENDLETON – There is light at the end of the tunnel for the understaffed Pendleton Police Department. Chief Chuck Byram said he has hired three officers and, thanks to a federal grant, is preparing to hire two more in 2023. One of the new hires, Adam Nell, will graduate...
Power Your Future: OTEC Academic Scholarship Applications Open Tuesday, November 1
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative) It is that time of the year again when Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative, through the OTEC Member Foundation, begins to seek applications for academic, trade school, lineman college and the Washington, D.C., Youth Tour scholarships. These are all incredible opportunities for local students and adults!
Missing female found safe
WALLA WALLA – A woman reported missing last Wednesday has been found safe. Courtney L. Shelton, 55, and her German Shepherd dog were located Tuesday morning off Harvey Shaw Road, about 25 miles north of Walla Walla. The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office said at 11:14 a.m., Shelton exited...
McKay Creek permitting workshop is in the works
PENDLETON – Floods on lower McKay Creek have washed away banks, impacting property owners. Mark Mulvihill, who serves on the Lower McKay Creek Water Control District, is one of those owners and he says before landowners can shore up their banks, they must get a federal permit. “It’s been...
Blood Draw scheduled next week; units collected goal within reach
LA GRANDE- The La Grande Community and surrounding area will have an opportunity to give blood again next week. There will be an American Red Cross Blood Drive at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Gym, located at 1802 Gekeler Lane in La Grande. The event will be...
Search warrant results in largest fentanyl pill seizure in the Walla Walla area
WALLA WALLA – Weeks after detectives from two separate drug task forces served a search warrant on a residence in Walla Walla, local law enforcement has announced 11,653 fentanyl pills were seized. “This is the largest amount of fentanyl pills seized in the Walla Walla region,” Walla Walla Police...
Wyatt is back in jail
PENDLETON – Taylorlee Michelle Wyatt, 21, didn’t stay out of Umatilla County Jail for long. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested her for stealing a vehicle the same day she was released on charges from Milton-Freewater. She wrecked the Kia Sedona that she allegedly stole. The Umatilla...
Truck stolen from La Grande has been found
LA GRANDE – UPDATE- The stolen vehicle has been located in Wapato, Washington. Previous: A white F350 with LJH logo on the side doors was stolen from Walnut Street near Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande earlier this week. According to the La Grande Police Department, the registration was...
ODOT Construction Updates – Union and Baker Counties
UNION & BAKER COUNTIES – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) McAlister Rd Bridge: The contractor will be installing the decorative fencing on top of the bridge rail. Single lane closures will be in affect with flaggers controlling traffic. 2nd Street Bridge over I-84: Bridge re-opened this weekend....
Trial date set for armed robbery suspect
WALLA WALLA – A trial date has been set for a Walla Walla man accused of robbing GameStop in College Place in February. Erik Clint Isaman, 39, entered a guilty plea last week to first-degree robbery with a firearm and was released from custody pending trial on several conditions, including not contacting any witnesses and staying at his verified address.
Two arrested in fatal shooting
KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department reports two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Fernando Pulido, 36, of Kennewick on Sept. 21. Detectives have continued the investigation into Pulido’s murder and developed probable cause to arrest Lonny Barton-Owens, 29, of Richland. KPD worked with the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant for the alleged crime of second-degree murder was issued for Barton-Owens.
