Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
LMPD to resume response to all car crashes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said they are now resuming their response to certain calls for service. A department spokesperson has confirmed that officers will once again respond to all car crashes, thefts over $10,000 and burglaries. The change reverses a previous order put in place in 2020 during...
Louisville Metro Police arrest 2 men in connection to September murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested two men in connection to a murder that happened near the Poplar Hills neighborhood in September. LMPD arrested 20-year-old Justin Kirk and 19-year-old Gregory Tolbert for the murder of 57-year-old Terry Dedrick. Just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 5, LMPD said...
q95fm.net
Two Kentucky Men Arrested Following Accusations The Pair Stole Millions Of Dollars In Ginseng
Two Kentucky men were recently arrested and charged following accusations that they broke into storage units and stole millions of dollars in ginseng. 32-year-old Daniel Scott, of Louisville, and 46-year-old William McCane, of Frankfort, are now facing multiple charges after police say they broke into several storage facilities- as well as storage sheds.
WANE-TV
Teen arrested in Clarksville shooting: ISP
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A 16-year-old boy facing two counts of attempted murder is accused of shooting into a southern Indiana police chief’s home this past September, according to Indiana State Police. The identity of the teen has not been released because he has not been charged as...
Wave 3
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after crashing on his motorcycle. Louisville Metro police were called to a crash at the 7300 block of Grade Lane just before 3 a.m. No one else was on the motorcycle and wet, slick roadway may have been a contributing...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Hikes Point
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being struck in Hikes Point. Louisville Metro Police said a SUV and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Breckenridge Lane and El Conquistador Place around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The operator of the motorcycle, a man, was taken to UofL...
WLKY.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday night. LMPD said Sixth Division officers were notified of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 just before 8 p.m. Police said they located a...
Woman dies after apparent hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead following a hit-and-run in the Poplar Level neighborhood. Metro Police said Sixth Division officers responded after a woman was struck at the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 just before 8 p.m. Monday. In their preliminary investigation, police said the woman...
wdrb.com
Man taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Grade Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized early Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle in the 7300 block of Grade Lane. It happened around 3 a.m., according to a news release from LMPD spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff. The man riding the motorcycle was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run in Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are asking for help after a man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Okolona. Few details are known, but Metro Police said a man was struck in the 8000 block of Preston Highway around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police did not have a description...
Wave 3
Officials identify man shot, killed in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 45-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Friday has been identified. Antwand Hendricks died in the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street after he was shot multiple times, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police...
wdrb.com
21-year-old man identified as victim of fatal shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old was identified Tuesday as the victim of a fatal shooting Monday evening in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Anthony Talbert Russell died of multiple gunshot wounds in the 4000 block of Lulu Way, near Poplar Level Road. According to Aaron...
Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck in Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A bicyclist has been transported to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Okolona. Metro Police said the incident happened in the 8000 block of Preston Highway around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police originally called this a hit-and-run but clarified shortly after that “all...
Wave 3
LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Man in critical condition after being hit while riding bicycle on Preston Highway in Okolona
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was critically injured when he was hit while riding his bicycle on Preston Highway in Okolona on Tuesday evening. Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division were called to a report that a pedestrian had been hit in...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 11/12
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the short-term, we will be tracking some locally dense fog tonight/early Thursday. This will be especially true in the valleys/rivers. Warm and windy into Friday with the current record high of 80 degrees becoming reachable. A cold front moves in Saturday with lots of wind...
wdrb.com
Suspect in disappearance of Crystal Rogers trying to open day care in Bardstown
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The only suspect named in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers is trying to open a day care in Bardstown. Documents show Brooks Houck filed for a permit application on Aug. 17 with Nelson County Planning and Zoning on the former People's Church building he owns at 114 Wildcat Lane. He wants to change the building's use from church to day care.
DCSO look for Tell City man tied to investigation
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office say they need the public's help to find a Tell City resident.
Kentucky Derby Festival in search of equestrians, marching bands, floats and more
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you've ever wanted to be in the Kentucky Derby Festival's annual parade, now is your chance. Applications open Friday, Nov. 4 for the "2023 Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade", according to a KDF press release. The Pegasus Parade will return for the second year, giving...
Wave 3
Suspect in Shively carjacking killed in New Albany crash; ISP investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just after midnight on October 18, a person living at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Saddie Lane in Shively called police saying someone with a gun carjacked them. Around 26 hours later, the victim’s car was found in New Albany following a crash,...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0