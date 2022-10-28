ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

LMPD to resume response to all car crashes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said they are now resuming their response to certain calls for service. A department spokesperson has confirmed that officers will once again respond to all car crashes, thefts over $10,000 and burglaries. The change reverses a previous order put in place in 2020 during...
WANE-TV

Teen arrested in Clarksville shooting: ISP

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A 16-year-old boy facing two counts of attempted murder is accused of shooting into a southern Indiana police chief’s home this past September, according to Indiana State Police. The identity of the teen has not been released because he has not been charged as...
Wave 3

Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after crashing on his motorcycle. Louisville Metro police were called to a crash at the 7300 block of Grade Lane just before 3 a.m. No one else was on the motorcycle and wet, slick roadway may have been a contributing...
WHAS11

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Hikes Point

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being struck in Hikes Point. Louisville Metro Police said a SUV and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Breckenridge Lane and El Conquistador Place around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The operator of the motorcycle, a man, was taken to UofL...
WLKY.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday night. LMPD said Sixth Division officers were notified of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 just before 8 p.m. Police said they located a...
WHAS11

Pedestrian seriously injured after hit-and-run in Okolona

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are asking for help after a man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Okolona. Few details are known, but Metro Police said a man was struck in the 8000 block of Preston Highway around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police did not have a description...
Wave 3

Officials identify man shot, killed in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 45-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Friday has been identified. Antwand Hendricks died in the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street after he was shot multiple times, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police...
wdrb.com

21-year-old man identified as victim of fatal shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old was identified Tuesday as the victim of a fatal shooting Monday evening in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Anthony Talbert Russell died of multiple gunshot wounds in the 4000 block of Lulu Way, near Poplar Level Road. According to Aaron...
WHAS11

Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck in Okolona

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A bicyclist has been transported to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Okolona. Metro Police said the incident happened in the 8000 block of Preston Highway around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police originally called this a hit-and-run but clarified shortly after that “all...
Wave 3

LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 11/12

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the short-term, we will be tracking some locally dense fog tonight/early Thursday. This will be especially true in the valleys/rivers. Warm and windy into Friday with the current record high of 80 degrees becoming reachable. A cold front moves in Saturday with lots of wind...
wdrb.com

Suspect in disappearance of Crystal Rogers trying to open day care in Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The only suspect named in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers is trying to open a day care in Bardstown. Documents show Brooks Houck filed for a permit application on Aug. 17 with Nelson County Planning and Zoning on the former People's Church building he owns at 114 Wildcat Lane. He wants to change the building's use from church to day care.
WHAS11

WHAS11

