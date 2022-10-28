ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NECN

NH Notifies Youth Center Abuse Victims About Its $100M Settlement Fund

People who were physically and sexually abused as children at New Hampshire's state-run Youth Development Center will soon be able to file their claims for part of the $100 settlement fund, the state attorney general's office announced Tuesday. Notices have begun going out to former residents of the Manchester facility,...
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Seaport Social Opens in Boston's Seaport District

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A restaurant and bar by the Boston waterfront that has been in the works for four years has very quietly debuted. According to a source, Seaport Social opened to the public yesterday in the Seaport District, moving into a space on Northern Avenue within the Park Lane Seaport residential complex. The website for the dining and drinking spot does not give any indication of its opening, so this may be a soft opening for now, and no menu has been posted as of yet, so keep checking back for updates.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Woman Killed in ‘Savage, Brutal' Attack in Brockton: Plymouth DA

A woman was killed in what authorities described as a targeted attack in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said a 48-year-old woman was found in the driveway of her apartment building on Crescent Street with obvious injuries to her head and face. She was declared dead on scene. She has not been publicly identified.
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

2022 ‘Tree for Boston' Coming From Christmas Island

The 2022 Tree for Boston, an annual holiday gift made by Nova Scotia, has been selected. The tree is a gift to the city in thanks for the help Boston offered the Canadian province during the Halifax Explosion in 1917 and will be displayed on the Boston Common. This year’s tree, a 45-foot white spruce, was donated by landowner Roddy Townsend and his children Angela, Carmen and Andrew from their property on Christmas Island.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Police Seek Info on Man ‘Lady of the Dunes' Married Months Before Her Death

Watch Kathy Curran report on this story on the NBC10 Boston News at 6. Detectives looking into the unsolved killing of Ruth Marie Terry, known for years only as "The Lady of the Dunes," are focusing on the woman's relationships — including her last husband, a man who had once drawn FBI scrutiny in another killing, sources told the NBC10 Boston Investigators.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NECN

Growing Chain of Cookie Shops to Open New Location in Boston's Back Bay

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A growing chain of cookie shops with roots in Philadelphia plans to open its fourth Boston-area location--and its third within the city itself. According to an article from Universal Hub, Insomnia Cookies is looking to open in the Back Bay, moving into...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

As New COVID Variants Continue to Spread, Boston Doctors Wonder, ‘What's the Plan?'

The immune-evading COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are continuing to rise in New England, with their share of cases nearly doubling each of the past two weeks. BQ.1 and and BQ.1.1 now account for approximately 20% of all coronavirus cases in the region, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's almost double the 13% figure from the week prior.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Charged in Shooting in Nashua, NH

A local man faces charges in a shooting in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire over the weekend. Brennan Bergerson, 22, was arrested Monday. He is accused of shooting another man four times at a business in Railroad Square around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The victim's condition was not released. Bergerson faces charges...
NASHUA, NH
NECN

Video Captures Range Rover Slamming Into Boston Barbershop

An SUV slammed into a Boston barbershop late Sunday afternoon, with at least seven people inside the business in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. Surveillance video captured the moment the black Range Rover slammed into the River Street business. Witnesses tell NBC10 Boston that the vehicle continued down the street, where it hit a short brick wall before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

FBI Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes,' Oldest Mass. Unidentified Murder Victim

Authorities have identified the oldest, unidentified murder victim in Massachusetts, known as the “Lady of the Dunes, Boston Division of the FBI announced Monday. Ruth Marie Terry was found dead about a mile east of Race Point Ranger Station on July 26, 1974, in Provincetown, the FBI announced, in the biggest update in the cold case in 48 years. Terry was 37 years old when she was killed and from Tennessee.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
NECN

Pedestrian Seriously Hurt After Being Hit by Vehicle in Roxbury

A person was hit by a vehicle Monday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, leaving them with life-threatening injuries, according to police. The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, according to the Boston Police Department. The victim was taken to an...
