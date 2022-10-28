Read full article on original website
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
CT Education Dept. Determines Killingly Board of Ed Failed to Meet Students' Needs
The Connecticut Education Department unanimously voted to approve the education commissioner's recommendation, finding reasonable cause that the Killingly Board of Ed failed to fulfill the educational interests of the state. The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) began an investigation into the Killingly Board of Ed in April after receiving...
NH Notifies Youth Center Abuse Victims About Its $100M Settlement Fund
People who were physically and sexually abused as children at New Hampshire's state-run Youth Development Center will soon be able to file their claims for part of the $100 settlement fund, the state attorney general's office announced Tuesday. Notices have begun going out to former residents of the Manchester facility,...
Seaport Social Opens in Boston's Seaport District
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A restaurant and bar by the Boston waterfront that has been in the works for four years has very quietly debuted. According to a source, Seaport Social opened to the public yesterday in the Seaport District, moving into a space on Northern Avenue within the Park Lane Seaport residential complex. The website for the dining and drinking spot does not give any indication of its opening, so this may be a soft opening for now, and no menu has been posted as of yet, so keep checking back for updates.
Woman Killed in ‘Savage, Brutal' Attack in Brockton: Plymouth DA
A woman was killed in what authorities described as a targeted attack in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said a 48-year-old woman was found in the driveway of her apartment building on Crescent Street with obvious injuries to her head and face. She was declared dead on scene. She has not been publicly identified.
2022 ‘Tree for Boston' Coming From Christmas Island
The 2022 Tree for Boston, an annual holiday gift made by Nova Scotia, has been selected. The tree is a gift to the city in thanks for the help Boston offered the Canadian province during the Halifax Explosion in 1917 and will be displayed on the Boston Common. This year’s tree, a 45-foot white spruce, was donated by landowner Roddy Townsend and his children Angela, Carmen and Andrew from their property on Christmas Island.
Police Seek Info on Man ‘Lady of the Dunes' Married Months Before Her Death
Watch Kathy Curran report on this story on the NBC10 Boston News at 6. Detectives looking into the unsolved killing of Ruth Marie Terry, known for years only as "The Lady of the Dunes," are focusing on the woman's relationships — including her last husband, a man who had once drawn FBI scrutiny in another killing, sources told the NBC10 Boston Investigators.
‘Constant Humming' in Dead of Night Mystifies Sleepless Peabody Residents
People living around a gelatin plant in Peabody, Massachusetts, are used to the smell, not the noise that they say is waking them up in the middle of the night. "It's just this constant humming," neighbor Beverley Dunne said. The noise from the direction of the Rousselot plant goes off...
Group With ‘Anti-Refugee Beliefs' Posts Up Outside Kingston Hotel Sheltering Migrants
A group of over 20 people gathered at a hotel parking lot in Kingston, Massachusetts Sunday and "used a loud-speaker to express anti-refugee beliefs," according to the town's police department. The group was gathered outside the Baymont hotel, which is where over 100 migrants and homeless people are being housed,...
Growing Chain of Cookie Shops to Open New Location in Boston's Back Bay
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A growing chain of cookie shops with roots in Philadelphia plans to open its fourth Boston-area location--and its third within the city itself. According to an article from Universal Hub, Insomnia Cookies is looking to open in the Back Bay, moving into...
As New COVID Variants Continue to Spread, Boston Doctors Wonder, ‘What's the Plan?'
The immune-evading COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are continuing to rise in New England, with their share of cases nearly doubling each of the past two weeks. BQ.1 and and BQ.1.1 now account for approximately 20% of all coronavirus cases in the region, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's almost double the 13% figure from the week prior.
Boil Water Order Enters 3rd Week in NH Town, Community Forum Scheduled for Sunday
A public forum has been scheduled in Rye, New Hampshire, as an order for residents in the town to boil their water approaches a fourth week. Rye officials announced an informational session on Sunday at Rye Junior High School from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The boil water order was initially...
These Are New England's Best Dive Bars as Ranked by Yelp — Though 1 Isn't Quite a Bar…
Ranking the best bars in New England is always difficult — there are so many to choose from — but Yelp has a new list of the best one in each state. The list, using data through Oct. 17, ranks businesses identified as dive bars "using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," according to Yelp's list.
Dunkin' Management Company Facing $145K Fine Over Child Labor Law Violations
A company that manages multiple Dunkin' locations in Massachusetts will pay more than $145,000 in fines over state child labor law violations, the Attorney General's Office said Monday. The Westford Group, Inc., and its president and treasurer, Michael and Brian Marino, face five citations for child labor law violations at...
Man Arrested in String of Break-ins Caught on Video at Mass. Apartment Complex
A man has been arrested in a series of break-ins and attempted break-ins at an apartment complex where many Merrimack College students live in North Andover, Massachusetts, police said Tuesday. North Andover police had shared video of the suspected trespasser involved in several incidents at the Royal Crest Estates early...
Mass. Trucker Arrested in Killing of Worcester Woman Found Near Ga. Truck Stop
A Massachusetts woman was found dead near a truck stop in Georgia last month, and a truck driver, also from Massachusetts, was arrested in Indiana on murder charges, officials said Tuesday. Investigators found that Jessica Goodrich, a 46-year-old from Worcester, had been a passenger in Jason Michael Palmer's long-distance truck,...
Worcester Officials Urge Residents to Wear Masks Amid Rising ‘Tripledemic' Threat
With the start of flu season underway, along with a rise in RSV and the potential for a winter COVID-19 spike, officials in Worcester are urging residents to wear masks and get vaccinated to avoid surges and prevent further strain on area hospitals. "As flu season begins, Worcester is also...
Man Charged in Shooting in Nashua, NH
A local man faces charges in a shooting in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire over the weekend. Brennan Bergerson, 22, was arrested Monday. He is accused of shooting another man four times at a business in Railroad Square around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The victim's condition was not released. Bergerson faces charges...
Video Captures Range Rover Slamming Into Boston Barbershop
An SUV slammed into a Boston barbershop late Sunday afternoon, with at least seven people inside the business in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. Surveillance video captured the moment the black Range Rover slammed into the River Street business. Witnesses tell NBC10 Boston that the vehicle continued down the street, where it hit a short brick wall before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home.
FBI Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes,' Oldest Mass. Unidentified Murder Victim
Authorities have identified the oldest, unidentified murder victim in Massachusetts, known as the “Lady of the Dunes, Boston Division of the FBI announced Monday. Ruth Marie Terry was found dead about a mile east of Race Point Ranger Station on July 26, 1974, in Provincetown, the FBI announced, in the biggest update in the cold case in 48 years. Terry was 37 years old when she was killed and from Tennessee.
Pedestrian Seriously Hurt After Being Hit by Vehicle in Roxbury
A person was hit by a vehicle Monday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, leaving them with life-threatening injuries, according to police. The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, according to the Boston Police Department. The victim was taken to an...
