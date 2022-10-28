ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Police confirm 8 people dead following house fire in Oklahoma

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ugTiR_0ipVJygw00

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Police confirmed Thursday evening that eight people were found dead inside a house in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

According to a news release from the Broken Arrow Police Department, officers are investigating a house fire on South Hickory Avenue after multiple people were found dead inside.

According to The Associated Press, the fire was reported around 4 p.m.

The Broken Arrow Fire Department firefighters worked to put the flames out, according to KOKI.

Police say this incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to KOKI.

BAPD said they are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the house fire.

“Broken Arrow stands together. We will mourn together, and in the end we will heal together. Please pray for those who have lost their lives, and for our first responders who are dealing with a tragedy of this magnitude,” Chief Berryhill said in a statement. Berryhill also said that there will be a joint news conference with police and fire on Friday but this has yet to be determined.

The AP reported that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting BAPD with the investigation.

BAPD said the scene is very complex due to the fire damage. The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released. BAPD also said they do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

21 new coffins found in search for Tulsa Massacre victims

The search for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has turned up 21 additional coffins in unmarked graves in the city's Oaklawn Cemetery, officials said. Seventeen adult-size graves were located Friday and Saturday, Oklahoma State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Monday. Additionally, the city announced Tuesday that four graves, two adult-size and two child-size, had been found.
TULSA, OK
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
100K+
Followers
136K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy