Tucker Carlson heralds Musk takeover of Twitter, slams fired CEO for 'destroying our freedom'

Read full article on original website
Related
itechpost.com
Trump Says of Elon Musk as The ‘Chief Twit:’ Twitter ‘Is Now in Sane Hands’
Former US President Donald Trump applauded the Twitter takeover, with Elon Musk announcing he is now the "Chief Twit." The Tesla and SpaceX CEO finally acquired the social media platform for a hefty sum of $44 billion on Friday, Oct. 28, to avert legal trouble. It's Official. Twitter said the...
Donald Trump suggests he would not return to Twitter if Elon Musk reinstates his account
Donald Trump has suggested that he will not return to Twitter if his account is reinstated following Elon Musk’s takeover. The former US president had his account permanently suspended in 2021 shortly after the Jan 6 Capitol insurrection, “due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the platform said.
CNBC
Truth Social merger partner's shares rise after Trump weighs in on Elon Musk Twitter deal
Shares of DWAC, the SPAC that is supposed to take Donald Trump's Truth Social, rose Friday. The decline comes as Twitter is taken over by Elon Musk, who previously said he would reinstate Trump's account. Trump created Truth Social after he was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6, 2021,...
Fake News of Trump's Death Spreads on Twitter Amid Misinformation Backlash
Intentionally false reports of former President Donald Trump's death have emerged on Twitter following concerns that Elon Musk could allow rampant misinformation. The hashtag #TrumpIsDead trended after a number of Twitter users claimed that the former president had perished on Tuesday. Musk, who completed his purchase of Twitter last week, has advocated for more "free speech" on the platform, including reinstating accounts that had been previously banned for spreading misinformation. Critics have suggested that the tech billionaire's approach could lead to Twitter becoming a haven for trolls and right-wing conspiracy theorists.
"Dangerous for us all": Elon Musk's business past offers worrying signs for Twitter's future
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Tesla CEO Elon Musk completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter on Thursday after a chaotic, months-long buyout process, leaving the richest man on the planet in control of one of the world's most widely used social media and communication platforms.
Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
New Jersey Democrat congressman blames Paul Pelosi attack 'on Republican Big Lies'
New Jersey Democrat Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. said in a statement on Friday that Paul Pelosi's attack is the result of "Big Lies from many Republicans."
Washington Examiner
Is Pelosi’s attacker an illegal immigrant?
There is still a lot we don’t know about the man who attacked Paul Pelosi after 2 a.m. on Friday morning, but it seems increasingly clear that he was an illegal immigrant. David DePape reportedly grew up in Powell River, British Columbia, and, according to CNN, “left Canada about 20 years ago to pursue a relationship that brought him to California.”
Paul Pelosi’s Alleged Attacker Had Bag Containing ‘Multiple Zip Ties’ and Duct Tape
David DePape, the man alleged to have attacked Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), in a vicious assault with a hammer, had a bag with him that contained multiple zip ties among other things including duct tape, according to a law enforcment source speaking to CNN. DePape, 42, is alleged to have carried out the attack in the couple’s San Francisco home, while demanding, “Where is Nancy?”On Saturday, Nancy Pelosi said she and the rest of her family remained “traumatized” by the attack on her 82-year-old husband early Friday morning. “Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,” she said in a statement. “Our children, our grandchildren, and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop. We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the lifesaving medical care he is receiving.” Paul Pelosi underwent surgery for a fractured skull on Friday, and his wife said “his condition continues to improve.”Read it at CNN
The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Paul Pelosi’s assault raises questions of lawmaker safety
To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U. To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9. –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*. *Ha. Haha....
Nymag.com
The MyPillow Guy Has Been Quietly Bankrolling the Election-Denier Movement
Fox News viewers have been aware for years now that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is willing to spend a small fortune on ad buys broadcasting his kinda lumpy product to conservative viewers. The advertising — close to $80 million on Fox News prime time alone since January 2021 — has helped boost annual revenues to as much as $300 million, if you’re willing to take his private company at its word.
RNC Chief Ronna McDaniel Blames Democrats While Wishing Paul Pelosi Well
It was Democratic policies that led a Republican conspiracy-minded suspect to attack the Democratic Speaker of the House’s husband in a quest for the Speaker herself, according to the Republican Party chairwoman. Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream asked Ronna McDaniel to respond to a Washington Post story that detailed the GOP’s decade-long efforts to “demonize” Nancy Pelosi, asking what McDaniel made of the accusation that the party’s “increasingly violent and threatening rhetoric toward their political opponents” led to the attack.McDaniel, characteristically, blamed Democrats and a lack of repudiation against those who wished violence against Republicans. “You can’t say people saying...
Musk mocks AOC, others angry over price for Twitter blue check
Elon Musk is responding to critics, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., over criticism of his plan to charge Twitter users $8 a month to be verified.
With U.S. midterms ahead, Musk's Twitter takeover raises fear of misinformation wave
Oct 28 (Reuters) - With the U.S. midterm elections less than two weeks away, Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter could unleash a fresh wave of election misinformation just as voters are casting ballots that will determine control of Congress for the next two years, political and media experts say.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: White House deletes tweet after being fact-checked by Twitter
The White House opted to delete one of its tweets that was fact-checked by Twitter. "Seniors are getting the biggest increase in their Social Security checks in 10 years through President Biden's leadership," the official account tweeted Tuesday. A new feature of the platform, called "Community Notes," added some context...
MSNBC
Trump annoyed that his Mar-a-Lago scandal still exists (but it does)
On Saturday morning, Donald Trump couldn’t quite bring himself to express concern for Paul Pelosi, but he did publish an unintentionally amusing missive to his social media platform, expressing surprise that his Mar-a-Lago scandal still exists:. “The greatest Witch Hunt in American History continues on all fronts, even as...
Sean Hannity mocked for receiving award from GOP at Florida town hall live show
Fox News host Sean Hannity received an award from the Republican Party during a town hall in Florida with the state’s two GOP senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, as well as Governor Ron DeSantis. During the West Palm Beach town hall, Mr Scott, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, gave Mr Hannity a freedom award. “Please welcome on stage the other senator from the great state of Florida,” Mr Hannity said as he introduced Mr Scott. “Senator Rick Scott is with us. Let’s give a warm Florida welcome to him.”Mr Scott entered the stage to applause...
Washington Examiner
Musk critics seek alternatives to Twitter after takeover — here are a few
Some Twitter users are searching for alternatives after Elon Musk took over as CEO. Several platforms have tried to capitalize on the opportunity, some going as far as to promote themselves as better for democracy or safe from fake news. Here are a few:. Mastodon. The open-source social framework Mastodon...
CNBC
Amazon quietly gave $400,000 to conservative nonprofit that opposed new antitrust legislation
Amazon quietly donated $400,000 to a conservative nonprofit last year as the group pushed back on antitrust bills being considered in Congress. The Independent Women's Forum, a 501(c)(3) organization, received the six-figure contribution from the e-commerce giant in 2021, the same year the group wrote columns speaking out against bills that could strengthen antitrust enforcement.
Column: 'It's getting worse.' The sad part of the Pelosi attack is it doesn't surprise us
While the motive of the attack on Paul Pelosi has yet to be determined, the suspect's social media profile is filled with right-wing disinformation that experts have warned can lead to violence
Comments / 0