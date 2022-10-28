ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAKE TV

Elon Musk says Twitter will charge $8 per month for account verification

(CNN) -- After facing criticism for his plan to charge Twitter users $19.99 a month to get or keep a verified account, Elon Musk has a counteroffer. Musk on Tuesday said he planned to charge $8 a month for Twitter's subscription service, called "Twitter Blue," with the promise to let anyone pay to receive a coveted blue check mark to verify their account.
KAKE TV

Elon Musk, with his bombastic tweets, is filling the void vacated by Trump on Twitter

Elon Musk has filled the void vacated by Donald Trump on Twitter, mirroring the former president's behavior on the platform through his promotion of misinformation, attacks on news organizations, and desire to rule by tweet. Take Musk's last 24 hours on the platform for example: The billionaire gave credence to...
CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
KAKE TV

Instagram goes down for some users

Thousands of Instagram users reported issues with accessing the platform on Monday morning. Approximately 7,000 users reported the app was down around 10:15 a.m. ET, according to outage-tracking site Down Detector. After about 45 minutes, however, the number of reports had dipped noticeably. Instagram said in a tweet Monday that...

