ComicBook
The CW's Latest Cuts Are Bad News For The Winchesters, Waker: Independence, and Gotham Knights
Things may not be looking so good for The CW's freshman original scripted series. According to Deadline, Nexstar has opted not to order more episodes of The Winchesters and Walker Independence, meaning that each of those series' first seasons will remain at 13 episodes. No decision has yet been made about future seasons of either series. The report indicates that the decision also applies to the rest of the network's freshman series, which would include Gotham Knights which has not yet premiered. That series does not yet have a premiere date but is expected to debut sometime in 2023. Both The Winchesters and Walker Independence, both of which are prequels spun out of successful network franchises, have been successful in the ratings by The CW standards.
ComicBook
Mark Consuelos Reunites With Riverdale Creators For The Girls on the Bus
Another The CW alum has joined HBO Max's original series The Girls on the Bus. Earlier this week, reports revealed that Mark Consuelos will be joining The Girls on the Bus in a recurring role. Consuelos is best known for portraying Hiram Lodge on The CW's Archie Comics-inspired series Riverdale, as well as performances on All My Children and Only Murders in the Building. Consuelos will portray a major Hollywood action star-turned-politician who joined the presidential race after a Twitter poll said 46 percent of Americans would vote for him — regardless of party affiliation.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: Unmasked Michael Myers From New Sequel Revealed
Halloween Ends may still be a controversial entry in the long-running horror franchise but new details about the 13th film in the series continue to pop up online. Franchise special makeup effects designer Christopher Nelson has been posting behind-the-scenes photos from the the set of the film with his latest offering close-up looks at what Michael Myers looked like without his mask on in the new film. As viewers know, the character has spent the four year gap between the events of Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends...sitting in a sewer, and frankly he's seen better days.
ComicBook
New The Strangers Movie Adds Oscar Winner to Cast
Earlier this year came word that horror series The Strangers, having hit a dead end with just two movies in ten years, was set to be rebooted with an all-new trilogy of films. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that another addition to the cast has been made with Academy Award Winner Rachel Shenton set to appear in the new movie as well (Shenton's Oscar comes from producing, writing, and starring in the live-action short The Silent Child). She joins Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch, Teen Wolf's Froy Gutierrez, and The Rings of Power's Ema Horvath in the film's cast.
ComicBook
SNF Fans Slam New George Lopez Show
It may be the Bills vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football, but SNF fans got a look at another matchup on NBC: Lopez vs. Lopez. Sunday's game was prime time advertising for the new NBC sitcom, which premieres November 4th and pits The George Lopez Show star and comedian against his real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez. But as "George Lopez" trended on Twitter Sunday night, it wasn't the network drumming up excitement over Lopez's return to broadcast television for the first time since his eponymous ABC sitcom ended its six-season, 120-episode run in 2007. It was tweeters sharing mixed reactions to commercials for Lopez vs. Lopez.
ComicBook
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
ComicBook
Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds's Spirited Gets Second Trailer
Apple TV+ has released a second trailer for Spirited, and while the first leaned heavily on the personalities of stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, this time around audiences can get a lot more of a sense for how the world of the movie functions. Here, we learn that the story of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol didn't just happen to Ebenezer Scrooge, but is something that happens to one person every year. This time around, Ferrell's Ghost has chosen Reynolds's character, over the objections of others who believe him to be un-fixable. But it also looks like there might be something more going on, as Ferrell's character seems to be preoccupied with a woman who works for Reynolds.
ComicBook
The Von Erich Family Comment on Zac Efron's Jacked Physique in "The Iron Claw"
The Iron Claw, the A24 film about the famous Von Erich wrestling family, made headlines recently when a photo of Zac Efron from the film set made its way online. Efron will portray Kevin Von Erich in the film and looked absolutely jacked, prompting responses from various surviving members of the Von Erich family. Ross and Marshall Von Erich, the sons of Kevin and current stars in the Major League Wrestling promotion, posted a side-by-side image of Efron and their father and wrote on Instagram, "Excited about this new project on our family and it really looks like @zacefron is taking this role seriously. Very pumped to watch #TheIronClaw."
ComicBook
Fallout TV Series Debuts Set Video With Power Armor Tease
After years and years of ideas and potential projects in development, Fallout is finally coming to the screen. Amazon Prime Video is adapting Bethesda's iconic video game franchise as a TV show, with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy leading the charge. The long-awaited series is currently in production, and a new video from Bethesda talking about Fallout's journey to the screen has shown fans a glimpse of the power armor on set.
ComicBook
Neil Patrick Harris' Family Debuts Epic Fast Food Halloween Costumes
How I Met Your Mother and Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle actor Neil Patrick Harris took to social media yesterday to share his annual family Halloween photo. The costumed pics are a tradition at this point, with Harris, his husband David Burtka, and their children Gideon and Harper posing for elaborate and usually hilarious photo shoots during spooky season. This time around, the family all posed as fast food mascots, with the parents dressed as the Burger King and Ronald McDonald, and the children dressed as Wendy Thomas and Colonel Harland Sanders. The latter two are real people, who served as the faces of Wendy's and Kentucky Fried Chicken, respectively.
ComicBook
Andor: Who Dies in Episode 9?
Andor is the latest Star Wars series on Disney+, and it only has three episodes left of its first season. The show has been pretty dark, and we've already seen some deaths throughout the episodes. Last week's episode saw Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) being sent to Narkina 5 to begin his six-year prison sentence. His block is run by fellow inmate Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) who keeps his head down and plays by the rules. However, that might be changing after the latest episode revealed some dark secrets about the prison.
ComicBook
Seth Rollins Debuts His New Look on WWE Raw and Fans Love It
Seth Rollins arrived for his match with Austin Theory on this week's Monday Night Raw looking noticeably different, adding blonde back into his hair. Fans immediately reacted to the change, pointing out how it was called back to his days with the blonde streak in his hair during his days as a member of The Shield. Meanwhile, others saw it as a sign that WWE might finally be turning him back into a babyface, something he hasn't been since late 2019 but has flirted with as his popularity has increased over the past year.
ComicBook
The Witcher Fans Petition Netflix Following Henry Cavill News
Over the weekend, Netflix announced that following Season 3 Henry Cavill was stepping away from the role of Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist of The Witcher. Starting with Season 4, the character will be played by Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, fans were shocked by the news when it was initially announced and since then this shock has evolved into anger and disappointment. To this end, fans have created a petition on Change.org to bring Cavill back and instead fire the writers of the show. The petition has achieved nearly 20,000 signatures in just three days.
ComicBook
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Creator Discusses Possibility of a Spin-Off Following the Finale
Kaguya-sama: Love is War will be ending its long running manga series with its next big chapter, and the creator behind the series has opened up about the potential spin-off rumors following the manga's big ending! Aka Akasaka's romantic comedy manga series first began its run with Shueisha's Miracle Jump (then Weekly Young Jump) magazine back in 2015, and over 280 chapters later the series will finally be coming to an end. But for as many characters that fans have loved to see, it's hard to accept that this might be the end. It might even be the same for the creator too.
ComicBook
Infamous Marvel Flop Coming to Peacock in November
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ushered in an era of high-quality Marvel filmmaking over the last dozen years, with the majority of the films in the franchise enjoying both great reviews and box office success. That wasn't always the case. Marvel was hit-or-miss for a long time, with a variety of different studios trying their hand at adapting the comics, and to varying degrees of success. Over the years, one of the biggest Marvel misfires to ever hit theaters has gained a cult following.
ComicBook
Stargirl Cancelled at The CW
The CW is bringing Stargirl to an end, with the series joining a host of its sister shows being canceled on the network. Stargirl is currently running its third season, which will prove to be its last. Deadline reports Stargirl will continue to air new episodes on Wednesdays through December 7th, when it will ultimately conclude. Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Blue Valley High School student Courtney Whitmore, who is based on comic book creator Geoff Johns' own sister, who was killed in a plane crash back in 1996. The site indicates the creative team behind Stargirl was given an early heads up that the series wouldn't be renewed past Season 3, and to write a fitting finale with that in mind.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead: Dead City Reveals First Footage
Hey, I'm Walkin' Dead here! Maggie and Negan take Manhattan in the first footage from The Walking Dead: Dead City, AMC's New York-set Walking Dead spin-off. During the flagship show's final New York Comic Con panel in October, the network released first-look images showing Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in post-apocalyptic NYC, setting an April 2023 air date for the new series from showrunner Eli Jorné. Now AMC has revealed the first footage from TWD: Dead City in a new "in-production" teaser that aired during the final episodes of The Walking Dead, which will conclude with its November 20th series finale. Watch the teaser below.
‘The Sandman’ Renewed For Season 2 At Netflix
EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has greenlit a second season of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman. Deadline understands that the streamer is bringing back the comic book adaptation after various conflicting reports started to surface online. The Sandman, which launched at the start of August, was watched for 69.5M hours in its first week, doubling this in its second to 127.5M, scoring 77.2M in its third week and getting 53.8M in its fourth. The renewal confirmation follows an accidental leak on Wednesday by DC Comics’ official Twitter page. The since deleted tweet read, “The dream continues. [The Sandman] will return with new episodes based...
ComicBook
Kevin Hart's Game of Thrones Costume Slays Halloween
Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, took inspiration from Game of Thrones for their Halloween costumes this year. While many celebrities dressed as characters from popular comics, movies, and anime -- with Marvel's mutants from the X-Men proving especially popular this year -- the Harts dressed as characters from HBO's popular fantasy drama based on the novels written by George R.R. Martin. Kevin Hart dressed as the wise and knowledgeable Tyrion Lannister, while Eniko dressed as Ellaria Sand, a paramour to Oberyn Martell who sought revenge after the death of the "Red Viper." You can see both Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart's Game of Thrones costumes embedded below via Instagram.
