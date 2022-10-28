ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Welcome2TheBronx

Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the borough

The world's largest retailer outside of China has taken another bite out of The Bronx as it has leased its sixth warehouse space in the borough. The latest lease is at 2505 Bruckner Boulevard, the site of the former Whitestone Cinemas which was demolished a few years ago and has since been developed into New York City's largest logistics facility with a total square footage of approximately 1.07 million square feet.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

New Bronx building offers 277 affordable housing units

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Hundreds of New York City families now have an affordable place to live, all thanks to a new development in the Bronx built by Trinity Financial and MBD Community Housing Corporation. Brandon Rosado, 25, is single dad who used to live at the Mill Brook Houses in the Bronx. After […]
BRONX, NY
eastcoasttraveller.com

New York's King of Barbecue | Hometown Bar-B-Que in Brooklyn

In addition to its barbecue dishes, Hometown Bar-B-Que also offers a variety of drinks. They welcome children and cater to giant parties. You can choose from buffet tables, chef's stations, or plated meals. The team can also help you with setup. Prices at Hometown Bar-B-Que are affordable, with the average...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Man robbed of designer bag in violent NYC attack

NEW YORK - A man was punched, stun gunned, and robbed of a designer bag in a Queens store. The NYPD says a group of seven men went into a shop on 33rd Ave. in Flushing on a Friday afternoon last month. They went up to a 39-year-old man inside...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Coyote spotted in the Bronx; more likely live in area

NEW YORK - FOX 5 NY photojournalist Brenda Rivera recoded a video of a coyote roaming the Riverdale section of the Bronx recently. Residents said they hear howling at night and wonder if the coyotes have a den in the neighborhood. The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation...
BRONX, NY
multihousingnews.com

New Empire Corp. to Build 150 Condos in Brooklyn

To make way for the new development, the company will demolish the existing retail and industrial buildings on the newly acquired sites. New Empire Corp. has acquired a site assemblage totaling 0.9 acres in Brooklyn for $18 million. The company plans to develop a project that will bring as many as 150 condominiums and ground-floor retail to the New York City borough.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 915 Elsmere Place Senior Apartments in West Farms, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 915 Elsmere Place Senior Apartments, a nine-story residential building in West Farms, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 15 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 39 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Tributes held at Bronx deli partly run by family decimated by house fire

NEW YORK -- Candles and balloons are now part of a growing memorial outside King Deli in the Bronx, where the community is coming together to remember a family devastated by fire.Patrons say one of the victims in Sunday's house fire helped run the business in the Morrisania neighborhood. CBS2's Tim McNicholas has more on how that community is rallying around the family."I'm devastated. I grew up with them," one person said.It is more than just a deli to the people in the neighborhood. They lit candles, signed messages of love, and even wept. To them, it's an institution."This is...
BRONX, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Adams wants Afro-Caribbean small businesses certified as MWBEs

With Central Brooklyn, specifically Flatbush, East Flatbush and Canarsie neighborhoods, having large and growing Afro-Caribbean communities, Mayor Eric Adams is urging small businesses in these communities to certify as Minority and Women Business Enterprises (MWBEs), so they can obtain city contracts and opportunities, and become more accessible. “We say it...
BROOKLYN, NY
Reyin Jasmine

Finding Who You Are In New York

Hey! It’s me, Reyin Jasmine! I moved to New York about five months ago and have been through a sh*t-ton. Moving at 21 from your families house to a whole new state with new people, new roommates, new grocery stores, and new new new. It is a lot. Moving alone is the worse and I am here to tell you that you have to be secure within yourself to do it. I sit back and think of who I was before; I needed validation and a bunch of friends, and I believe leaving your family home at a young age teaches you that it is okay to be alone. It will hurt in the beginning and feel as though you made the absolute W-R-O-N-G decision but I swear you didn’t. Moving is a big accomplishment and you need to see that. You will grow into the person you hope to become. Living in New York City is a struggle for many women because there are so many people to compare themselves to; would you want to be the Soho narcissist, Upper West Side pilates in Central Park, or the Brooklyn hipster? Who do you want to be? 21 is a very impressionable age but at the same time determines your future. A city with a voluminous amount of people really and truly teaches you it is okay to be by yourself, it is all in the decisions you make. When you feel alone in a city so huge, sit and think about who you can become and what you’ve accomplished to get to where you are. If we can be completely honest with each other! So many people want to be in our shoes. So, let's fill those shoes and become our person.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

3 Take 5 lottery tickets worth $11,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The cash keeps rolling in for lucky lottery players in New York.  There were three top-prize tickets sold for Sunday evening’s Take 5 drawing. They were sold in Manhattan, Levittown and Rochester. The winning ticket sold in Manhattan is worth $11,117. It was bought at Ejays Liquors Inc, located at 1621 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

COVID Rules in NYC Change: What to Know as Vaccine Mandate Ends

New York City's strictest-in-the-nation COVID vaccine mandate covering the private sector is officially over as of Tuesday, following last week's health board vote to drop the nearly year-old program amid ongoing pandemic progress. The decision to end the order implemented by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in the waning days...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
