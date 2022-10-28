Read full article on original website
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Two NJ Men Recognized for Contributions Towards Arrest of Serial Predator in RockawayMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
New Yorkers turn out for Village Halloween Parade, Trick-or-Streets
Ghosts and ghouls ran amok in New York City with many participating in the Village Halloween Parade and the new Trick-or-Streets program on Monday night.
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the borough
The world's largest retailer outside of China has taken another bite out of The Bronx as it has leased its sixth warehouse space in the borough. The latest lease is at 2505 Bruckner Boulevard, the site of the former Whitestone Cinemas which was demolished a few years ago and has since been developed into New York City's largest logistics facility with a total square footage of approximately 1.07 million square feet.
New Bronx building offers 277 affordable housing units
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Hundreds of New York City families now have an affordable place to live, all thanks to a new development in the Bronx built by Trinity Financial and MBD Community Housing Corporation. Brandon Rosado, 25, is single dad who used to live at the Mill Brook Houses in the Bronx. After […]
New York's King of Barbecue | Hometown Bar-B-Que in Brooklyn
In addition to its barbecue dishes, Hometown Bar-B-Que also offers a variety of drinks. They welcome children and cater to giant parties. You can choose from buffet tables, chef's stations, or plated meals. The team can also help you with setup. Prices at Hometown Bar-B-Que are affordable, with the average...
Person fatally struck by subway train at Rockefeller Center station: officials
A person was fatally struck by a subway train in Manhattan early Monday, causing extensive delays during the morning commute, officials said.
Man robbed of designer bag in violent NYC attack
NEW YORK - A man was punched, stun gunned, and robbed of a designer bag in a Queens store. The NYPD says a group of seven men went into a shop on 33rd Ave. in Flushing on a Friday afternoon last month. They went up to a 39-year-old man inside...
Coyote spotted in the Bronx; more likely live in area
NEW YORK - FOX 5 NY photojournalist Brenda Rivera recoded a video of a coyote roaming the Riverdale section of the Bronx recently. Residents said they hear howling at night and wonder if the coyotes have a den in the neighborhood. The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its November application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, are...
New Empire Corp. to Build 150 Condos in Brooklyn
To make way for the new development, the company will demolish the existing retail and industrial buildings on the newly acquired sites. New Empire Corp. has acquired a site assemblage totaling 0.9 acres in Brooklyn for $18 million. The company plans to develop a project that will bring as many as 150 condominiums and ground-floor retail to the New York City borough.
Housing Lottery Launches for 915 Elsmere Place Senior Apartments in West Farms, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 915 Elsmere Place Senior Apartments, a nine-story residential building in West Farms, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 15 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 39 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
Tributes held at Bronx deli partly run by family decimated by house fire
NEW YORK -- Candles and balloons are now part of a growing memorial outside King Deli in the Bronx, where the community is coming together to remember a family devastated by fire.Patrons say one of the victims in Sunday's house fire helped run the business in the Morrisania neighborhood. CBS2's Tim McNicholas has more on how that community is rallying around the family."I'm devastated. I grew up with them," one person said.It is more than just a deli to the people in the neighborhood. They lit candles, signed messages of love, and even wept. To them, it's an institution."This is...
Citi Bike ends $3 price cap for e-bike rides between outer boroughs
Before last week, Citi bike members who rode e-bikes between Queens and Brooklyn would have their price capped at $3.
New Yorkers at Halloween parade mock Mayor Adams, President Biden: 'Don’t care about anybody’s rights'
New York City held its 49th annual Halloween Parade, with hundreds of thousands of spectators, and a handful of costumed revelers who took aim at President Biden and Mayor Eric Adams.
Adams wants Afro-Caribbean small businesses certified as MWBEs
With Central Brooklyn, specifically Flatbush, East Flatbush and Canarsie neighborhoods, having large and growing Afro-Caribbean communities, Mayor Eric Adams is urging small businesses in these communities to certify as Minority and Women Business Enterprises (MWBEs), so they can obtain city contracts and opportunities, and become more accessible. “We say it...
Mayor Adams unveils plan to electrify NYC schools for $4 billion
Mayor Eric Adams announced the initiative, called “Leading the Charge,” at Brooklyn's P.S. 5. The Adams administration has released a new plan that will make the construction of all new NYC schools completely electric and convert 100 existing schools to run on all-electric heating by 2030. [ more › ]
Finding Who You Are In New York
Hey! It’s me, Reyin Jasmine! I moved to New York about five months ago and have been through a sh*t-ton. Moving at 21 from your families house to a whole new state with new people, new roommates, new grocery stores, and new new new. It is a lot. Moving alone is the worse and I am here to tell you that you have to be secure within yourself to do it. I sit back and think of who I was before; I needed validation and a bunch of friends, and I believe leaving your family home at a young age teaches you that it is okay to be alone. It will hurt in the beginning and feel as though you made the absolute W-R-O-N-G decision but I swear you didn’t. Moving is a big accomplishment and you need to see that. You will grow into the person you hope to become. Living in New York City is a struggle for many women because there are so many people to compare themselves to; would you want to be the Soho narcissist, Upper West Side pilates in Central Park, or the Brooklyn hipster? Who do you want to be? 21 is a very impressionable age but at the same time determines your future. A city with a voluminous amount of people really and truly teaches you it is okay to be by yourself, it is all in the decisions you make. When you feel alone in a city so huge, sit and think about who you can become and what you’ve accomplished to get to where you are. If we can be completely honest with each other! So many people want to be in our shoes. So, let's fill those shoes and become our person.
Squad of heavily armored NYPD officers dispatched to crime-plagued precincts: memo
The NYPD’s Strategic Response Group and additional officers are being deployed to neighborhoods and precincts with high crime rates in four boroughs.
3 Take 5 lottery tickets worth $11,000 each sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The cash keeps rolling in for lucky lottery players in New York. There were three top-prize tickets sold for Sunday evening’s Take 5 drawing. They were sold in Manhattan, Levittown and Rochester. The winning ticket sold in Manhattan is worth $11,117. It was bought at Ejays Liquors Inc, located at 1621 […]
Man, 74, assaulted, robbed at Queens shopping plaza
A 74-year-old man was punched and then robbed of his bag in Queens last month and police are searching for the suspect responsible.
COVID Rules in NYC Change: What to Know as Vaccine Mandate Ends
New York City's strictest-in-the-nation COVID vaccine mandate covering the private sector is officially over as of Tuesday, following last week's health board vote to drop the nearly year-old program amid ongoing pandemic progress. The decision to end the order implemented by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in the waning days...
Fox News
