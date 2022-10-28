HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Americans are less than a week out from Election Day, when they’ll decide which political party should control Congress. The only glimpse voters have into the potential results ahead of time is pre-election polling, the likes of which were heavily criticized in 2020 after President Joe Biden won by a smaller margin than expected. A task force convened by the American Association for Public Opinion Research found polls ahead of the 2020 election were the most inaccurate in a generation. Polling two weeks before the election overstated support for Biden by nearly four percentage points, the largest polling error since 1980 when polls overestimated support for Democratic nominee Jimmy Carter by six percentage points.

