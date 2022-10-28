Read full article on original website
Musk mocks AOC, others angry over price for Twitter blue check
Elon Musk is responding to critics, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., over criticism of his plan to charge Twitter users $8 a month to be verified.
Kanye West suspended from Instagram again over antisemitic comments
WASHINGTON (TND) — Rapper Kanye West, who now goes by the name "Ye," has once again been suspended from Instagram for violating the platform's rules over antisemitic speech. West took to conservative social media platform Parler to share that he had been suspended from Instagram for 30 days. Got...
The problems polls pose
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Americans are less than a week out from Election Day, when they’ll decide which political party should control Congress. The only glimpse voters have into the potential results ahead of time is pre-election polling, the likes of which were heavily criticized in 2020 after President Joe Biden won by a smaller margin than expected. A task force convened by the American Association for Public Opinion Research found polls ahead of the 2020 election were the most inaccurate in a generation. Polling two weeks before the election overstated support for Biden by nearly four percentage points, the largest polling error since 1980 when polls overestimated support for Democratic nominee Jimmy Carter by six percentage points.
Fact check: Pelosi and DePape struggle involved one hammer, not a 'hammer fight,' police say
DePape and Pelosi each had a hand on the same hammer when police arrived before DePape “violently assaulted” Pelosi, the criminal complaint says.
NFT sales are coming to Instagram
Meta’s latest plan to make Instagram better than TikTok? NFTs. In a press release, the company announced that it is bringing “digital collectibles” to the social media platform. Digital collectibles are really just NFTs, and Instagram says that select creators will soon be able to make and sell their own to their fans, whether it be on or off the platform. The toolkit will start with creators in the United States first and eventually expand to other countries.
