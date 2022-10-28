ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

8 dead in Broken Arrow house fire

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZheH1_0ipVIZiG00

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Eight people have been found dead in a house fire in Broken Arrow around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

According to the Broken Arrow Police Department, the incident happened at a home in the 400 block of S Hickory Ave in Broken Arrow.

BAPD says the incident is being investigated as homicides. Police say the scene was complicated as the house was difficult to investigate due to the extent of the damage.

Police do not currently believe there is an immediate threat to the public.

Broken Arrow Police Department is holding a joint press conference tomorrow at the Public Safety Complex to discuss more information. The time of the conference is to be determined.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Train collides with car in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A train and a car crashed Wednesday morning in Broken Arrow. Police said they were called to the collision at East Highway 51 near South 225th East Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Police said a Dodge Charger crossed its front end out into the train track...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

DHS: National Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma

Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence in Wagoner, Coweta, and the Oneta area. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for person suspected of cashing fraudulent checks

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest. Police say this person is suspected of presenting herself as the victim and cashing numerous fraudulent checks at multiple financial institutions. Anyone with information on this...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man and woman face additional drug charges after previous arrest

TULSA, Okla. — A man and woman, who were previously arrested drug and gun charges, are now facing more drug charges, according to Tulsa Police. Tulsa Police said they first arrested Shari Alspach and Jequeaz Johnson on October 14 after a traffic stop and search of their home revealed a large amount of drugs and guns. Due to the quantity and variety of drugs seized in that search, police said they needed more time to conduct their investigation.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

One person killed in west Tulsa crash

TULSA, Okla. — A vehicle crash has both lanes of a west Tulsa road blocked Thursday afternoon. First responders were working the crash on West 71st Street South near South Elwood Avenue. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of 71st are closed from Elwood to Riverside Parkway, which includes the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police investigate after body found in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a body was found in downtown Tulsa near Boston and the I-244 overpass Wednesday afternoon. The Tulsa Police Department’s Homicide Division is at the scene investigating. The Medical Examiner will determine if this was a homicide or if there is another cause of death.
TULSA, OK
KFOR

KFOR

41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy