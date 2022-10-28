Read full article on original website
Related
Musk mocks AOC, others angry over price for Twitter blue check
Elon Musk is responding to critics, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., over criticism of his plan to charge Twitter users $8 a month to be verified.
Kanye West can't sell 'White Lives Matter' shirts because two Black men own the trademark
Two Black radio hosts in Arizona could be a potential roadblock if Kanye West ever decided to sell his "White Lives Matter" T-shirts in the United States.
Fact check: Pelosi and DePape struggle involved one hammer, not a 'hammer fight,' police say
DePape and Pelosi each had a hand on the same hammer when police arrived before DePape “violently assaulted” Pelosi, the criminal complaint says.
NFT sales are coming to Instagram
Meta’s latest plan to make Instagram better than TikTok? NFTs. In a press release, the company announced that it is bringing “digital collectibles” to the social media platform. Digital collectibles are really just NFTs, and Instagram says that select creators will soon be able to make and sell their own to their fans, whether it be on or off the platform. The toolkit will start with creators in the United States first and eventually expand to other countries.
Comments / 0