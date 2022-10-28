ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, WV

wchstv.com

Ky. school districts search for resource officers to satisfy state mandate

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — A school mandate in Kentucky passed by the General Assembly earlier this year continues to give districts problems. The mandate requires a resource officer at every school, but some districts may have misinterpreted the requirement. Now, three months into the school year, some districts are...
KENTUCKY STATE
wchstv.com

Stollings vs. Stuart: W.Va.'s 7th District race heats up

MADISON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Election Day will see 17 senators chosen by voters in West Virginia. One of the most hotly contested races in the state will be for the 7th District. Boone County doctor and veteran senator Ron Stollings and former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia and head of the state Republican party Mike Stuart are battling for the same seat.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Deweese, Withrow vying for Putnam Commission seat

WINFIELD, W.Va. — A couple of well-known figures in Putnam County will face off election day for a seat on the Putnam County Commission. Republican Steve Deweese is the former Putnam County sheriff and he’s taking on Democrat Jim Withrow who served as a Putnam County commissioner from 1998 to 2004. Withrow has also served on the county’s planning commission. Both are from the Buffalo-Leon area of the county.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Republican Ron Foster resigns from Putnam County Commission

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — With about two months left in his term, Putnam County Commissioner Ron Foster has resigned amid a controversy about his residency. Foster served one six-year term in office, losing in the May primary. The Republican’s resignation email sent out Friday was short and sweet,...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

W.Va. State Police involved in shootout while searching Princeton residence

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police were reportedly met with gunfire Wednesday while searching a Mercer County home. Amir Lumpkins, 24, of Princeton was identified as the gunman, according to a news release by West Virginia State Police. The news release said charges are pending and an investigation is ongoing.
PRINCETON, WV
wchstv.com

First public meeting set for Wednesday, Nov. 2, on proposed airport expansion

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Federal Aviation Administration has in-person meetings set for the environmental impact study on the proposed expansion of West Virginia International Yeager Airport. The expansion project would extend the runway by 285 feet and shift it northeast cutting into Coonskin Park. Parks and recreation along...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

WVAM requests vote from Milton to turn over water system documents

MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Milton’s water and sewer system were back on the agenda at Tuesday's city council meeting. For the past few years, West Virginia American Water has been expressing interest in buying out Milton's water system and for the past two months have been showing up at council meetings to further request it.
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead in I-77 crash in West Virginia

UPDATE (Nov. 1, 2022, 6:00 p.m.): I-64 E/I-77 S has reopened after a fatal crash near the Midland Trail exit. Authorities on scene say only one vehicle pulling a trailer was involved in the crash and the driver was the only occupant. The driver’s identity is not being released at this time until the family […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Two COVID-19-related deaths reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Kanawha County on Tuesday. The deaths – a 70-year-old woman and a 79-year-old woman – push the county’s total during the pandemic to 744, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Active cases topped 100...
wvpublic.org

Southern W.Va To Benefit From Federal Flood Protection Funds

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Tuesday said it will commit $2,817,600 to help reduce flood risks for communities throughout the Elkhorn Creek and Tug Fork River Watershed. Elkhorn Creek is a 23.7-mile-long (38.1 km) tributary of the Tug Fork, belonging to the Ohio River and Mississippi River watersheds. It...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ambulance, FedEx truck accident in Tornado, West Virginia

UPDATE (Nov. 2, 2022, 1:55 p.m.): The Kanawha County Ambulance and FedEx truck that were in an accident on Vorpe Road have now left the scene around 1:50 p.m. The accident was minor. TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was an accident involving a Kanawha County Ambulance and a FedEx delivery truck in […]
TORNADO, WV

