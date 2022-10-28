Read full article on original website
Ky. school districts search for resource officers to satisfy state mandate
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WCHS) — A school mandate in Kentucky passed by the General Assembly earlier this year continues to give districts problems. The mandate requires a resource officer at every school, but some districts may have misinterpreted the requirement. Now, three months into the school year, some districts are...
Commissioner in Putnam County, West Virginia will have no temporary replacement after resigning
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County Commission President Andy Skidmore says they will not appoint a temporary replacement for Ron Foster, a commissioner who resigned on Friday. Skidmore says this is because there are only two meetings left before a new commissioner takes over in January 2023. Foster stepped down on Friday after county […]
Boone County Ambulance Authority executive director steps down after board vote
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Bryan Justice, the executive director of the Boone County Ambulance Authority, has stepped down after the organization’s board voted to terminate his employment with the option of resigning, records show. Minutes of an Oct. 4 meeting requested and obtained by Eyewitness News showed...
Stollings vs. Stuart: W.Va.'s 7th District race heats up
MADISON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Election Day will see 17 senators chosen by voters in West Virginia. One of the most hotly contested races in the state will be for the 7th District. Boone County doctor and veteran senator Ron Stollings and former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia and head of the state Republican party Mike Stuart are battling for the same seat.
Third and final public listening session conducted for proposed Capital Sports Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Local leaders conducted their final public listening session on Tuesday for the proposed Capital Sports Center. The proposed multimillion dollar project would convert the former Macy's building at the Charleston Town Center and some of the parking garage into a sports complex. City and county...
Public meeting in Charleston Tuesday evening to address youth vaping issues
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Community members are being invited to attend a public meeting scheduled at South Charleston Middle School Tuesday evening to address the youth vaping epidemic. The meeting at the school, located at 400 Third Ave., is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is...
Deweese, Withrow vying for Putnam Commission seat
WINFIELD, W.Va. — A couple of well-known figures in Putnam County will face off election day for a seat on the Putnam County Commission. Republican Steve Deweese is the former Putnam County sheriff and he’s taking on Democrat Jim Withrow who served as a Putnam County commissioner from 1998 to 2004. Withrow has also served on the county’s planning commission. Both are from the Buffalo-Leon area of the county.
Republican Ron Foster resigns from Putnam County Commission
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — With about two months left in his term, Putnam County Commissioner Ron Foster has resigned amid a controversy about his residency. Foster served one six-year term in office, losing in the May primary. The Republican’s resignation email sent out Friday was short and sweet,...
West Virginia officials confident about security as Election Day approaches
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County officials tested voting machines and counters ahead of next week’s midterm elections. Both state and county officials say voters should be confident their ballot will be counted correctly amid ongoing concerns nationwide about election security. So far federal, state and county officials...
W.Va. State Police involved in shootout while searching Princeton residence
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police were reportedly met with gunfire Wednesday while searching a Mercer County home. Amir Lumpkins, 24, of Princeton was identified as the gunman, according to a news release by West Virginia State Police. The news release said charges are pending and an investigation is ongoing.
West Virginia inmate sent death threats to judge
An inmate at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex, a maximum security prison in West Virginia, has been charged with threatening to kill a state judge and the judge's family.
First public meeting set for Wednesday, Nov. 2, on proposed airport expansion
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Federal Aviation Administration has in-person meetings set for the environmental impact study on the proposed expansion of West Virginia International Yeager Airport. The expansion project would extend the runway by 285 feet and shift it northeast cutting into Coonskin Park. Parks and recreation along...
City of Charleston in tough recruiting environment, adds eight new officers to its ranks
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Charleston Police Department swore in its second largest class of police recruits Monday in nearly the last 20 years. Eight new officers took their oath from Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. If the seven men and one woman successfully complete their training, it will leave all but five of the 173 slots authorized vacant.
WVAM requests vote from Milton to turn over water system documents
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Milton’s water and sewer system were back on the agenda at Tuesday's city council meeting. For the past few years, West Virginia American Water has been expressing interest in buying out Milton's water system and for the past two months have been showing up at council meetings to further request it.
Traffic changes coming to I-64E in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Work is beginning to shift eastbound traffic onto the new Nitro World War I Memorial Bridge, which will mean some traffic closures for drivers. According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the fast lane of I-64E will be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 31, […]
1 dead in I-77 crash in West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 1, 2022, 6:00 p.m.): I-64 E/I-77 S has reopened after a fatal crash near the Midland Trail exit. Authorities on scene say only one vehicle pulling a trailer was involved in the crash and the driver was the only occupant. The driver’s identity is not being released at this time until the family […]
Final public listening session for proposed sports complex set for Tuesday, Nov. 1
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The last chance to weigh in during a public listening session and give your thoughts on a proposed multimillion-dollar downtown Charleston sports complex is scheduled Tuesday evening. Officials said the third and final listening session is slated for 6 p.m. at the Roosevelt Community Center,...
Two COVID-19-related deaths reported in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Kanawha County on Tuesday. The deaths – a 70-year-old woman and a 79-year-old woman – push the county’s total during the pandemic to 744, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Active cases topped 100...
Southern W.Va To Benefit From Federal Flood Protection Funds
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Tuesday said it will commit $2,817,600 to help reduce flood risks for communities throughout the Elkhorn Creek and Tug Fork River Watershed. Elkhorn Creek is a 23.7-mile-long (38.1 km) tributary of the Tug Fork, belonging to the Ohio River and Mississippi River watersheds. It...
Ambulance, FedEx truck accident in Tornado, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 2, 2022, 1:55 p.m.): The Kanawha County Ambulance and FedEx truck that were in an accident on Vorpe Road have now left the scene around 1:50 p.m. The accident was minor. TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was an accident involving a Kanawha County Ambulance and a FedEx delivery truck in […]
