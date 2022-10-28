Read full article on original website
Student-athletes from MSSU stock Souls Harbor shelves
JOPLIN, Mo. — The shelves are stocked, once again, at Souls Harbor in Joplin. You may remember, they were completely bare in the previous report. Give credit to student-athletes from Missouri Southern for the replenishment, who collected non-perishables through an annual Halloween food drive. “So they ended up bringing...
GoFundMe created for girl critically injured on Grove hayride
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been created to help the family of a 12 year old who was seriously hurt in a hayride accident. It happened Saturday in Grove. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Vinalee was one of 15 passengers on a hayride. Troopers say Vinalee fell off the tractor and was run over.
The Latest Happenings @ the Joplin Public Library
It’s officially Dinovember! Jeana Gockley of the Joplin Public Library stopped by to talk about all the fun happenings at the library this month.
PSU students are making a difference in their communities
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Most people have happy memories from school, but that wasn’t always the case for Irvin Augur. So he did something about that recently to prevent the same thing from happening at a Pittsburg Elementary School. Augur called his fundraiser “Clothes for Kids.”. “And there...
Candy-filled Halloween celebration in McDonald County
ANDERSON, Mo. — Kids in McDonald county skipped class today to walk in the park. It was all for the Anderson Elementary Halloween Costume Parade. Hundreds of students walked from the school to “Dabbs Greer Town Hole Park,” where dozens of businesses decked out for Halloween were set up to greet them.
New FedEx distribution center in Kansas
PITTSBURG, Kan. — A new business in Southeast Kansas is just days away from opening. FedEx has a new distribution center that sits behind Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg. Although the exact number of workers it will employ when it opens hasn’t been announced, Pittsburg Deputy City Manager Jay...
The “Midwest Trumpet Festival” is back, and better than ever
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Trumpet enthusiasts from all over the Midwest are likely to be heard playing in Pittsburg. Sunday and Monday, the annual “Midwest Trumpet Festival” is being held at “Pittsburg State University”. The event is all put together by music professor Todd Hastings, who started the program in 2009.
GMFS Joplin Police Department
We’re always happy to have a visit from JPD! This morning we’re talking with Sgt. Andy Blair about No Shave November, and how local Officers are participating in this to raise money for a local charity!
Arkansas man killed in Oklahoma crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Arkansas man died in a fatality collision in October, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released on Tuesday. John H. Herman, 56, of Fayetteville, Ark. died at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 on OK-88 approximately one-fourth mile south of E 530, five miles north of Inola, Okla. in Rogers County the patrol said.
Webb City bomb ‘safe’ says bomb squad
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Officials in Webb City confirmed that the undetonated mortar found Wednesday does not pose a risk. Members of the Springfield Bomb Squad arrived around 3:00 PM to assist. After partitioning off the area, officials x-rayed the device for any potential threat but determined that it was safe.
History of “The Spree Killer” from Joplin, Missouri
KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of speculation on what influences the actions of those who kill for the thrill, or go on murder sprees. From strained relationships with mothers, societal rejection, lust, fear, or something inherently psychological and lacking in empathy — whatever it is, it seems complicated more often than not. Some have […]
Joplin kids trick-or-treat this Halloween at MSSU
JOPLIN, Mo. — Keeping kids safe wile having fun on Halloween: That’s the idea behind an on-campus activity for kids held at Missouri Southern State University tonight (10/31). Each Halloween, The Student Activities Board at MSSU hosts a “Safe Halloween Event.”. The annual festivities took place tonight...
Looking forward to summer with early splash pad construction
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Summer may be the last thing on your mind right now. Not so much the case in Carl Junction. A construction crew is in the early stages of building a large splash pad. Federal ARPA funding is paying for the project just off Pennell Street...
Suspected Joplin homicide subject shoots self in Seneca standoff
JOPLIN, Mo. — Police in Seneca said the man suspected of killing two people in Joplin on Halloween night, shot himself after an hours-long stand-off in the street near Quince and Antelope in rural Seneca. Authorities tell KSNF/KODE they had been negotiating with the man for most of the morning, trying to bring the situation […]
Family of Joplin murder victim speaks out
GROVE, Okla. – John and Lori Layman, the parents of Stacy Rush, 35, Joplin, released a statement today (Wednesday) about their daughter. Rush was identified as one of the victims of a double homicide that happened on Halloween night in Joplin. “Stacy was a wonderful daughter, who started humming when she was born. She loves […]
College rodeo team takes first place
MIAMI, Okla. — The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College rodeo teams placed first and second at the first college rodeo of the season. NEO Rodeo traveled to Colby, Kansas, to open the season. The women’s team placed first overall, and the men’s team finished second. “It was a...
Hundreds attended this Galena “Trunk-or-Treat”
GALENA, Kan. — Despite some rain this evening, hundreds still came out for some Halloween fun. The Park Hill Nazarene Church of Galena held it’s annual “Trunk or Treat” event. This year’s event featured monster trucks, motorcycles, and of course, plenty of candy. Kids and...
12-yr-old critically injured after falling off hayride and ran over near Grove, Okla.
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — Just after 7 p.m. Saturday evening, October 29, 2022 Delaware County E-911 were alerted to an incident at S650 Rd and E310 Rd, a youth had fallen off a hayride and then ran over by the trailer. Oklahoma Highway Patrol report Grove Fire and Grove EMS responded to the scene. There were 15 people on the...
Missouri investigating Freeman Health System over denial of emergency abortion
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal health care rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion, an agency spokeswoman confirmed Monday. Missouri Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox in a statement said, the agency launched an investigation into...
State-of-the-art entertainment complex coming to Carthage
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A one-of-a-kind family entertainment center will soon be coming to Carthage. Officials broke ground on Friday (10/28) for what will be called the “G3 Family Entertainment Center.”. The state-of-the-art, 36,000 square foot facility will be built in phases at Myers Park, located at Garrison Avenue...
