Commerce, OK

fourstateshomepage.com

Student-athletes from MSSU stock Souls Harbor shelves

JOPLIN, Mo. — The shelves are stocked, once again, at Souls Harbor in Joplin. You may remember, they were completely bare in the previous report. Give credit to student-athletes from Missouri Southern for the replenishment, who collected non-perishables through an annual Halloween food drive. “So they ended up bringing...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

PSU students are making a difference in their communities

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Most people have happy memories from school, but that wasn’t always the case for Irvin Augur. So he did something about that recently to prevent the same thing from happening at a Pittsburg Elementary School. Augur called his fundraiser “Clothes for Kids.”. “And there...
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Candy-filled Halloween celebration in McDonald County

ANDERSON, Mo. — Kids in McDonald county skipped class today to walk in the park. It was all for the Anderson Elementary Halloween Costume Parade. Hundreds of students walked from the school to “Dabbs Greer Town Hole Park,” where dozens of businesses decked out for Halloween were set up to greet them.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

New FedEx distribution center in Kansas

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A new business in Southeast Kansas is just days away from opening. FedEx has a new distribution center that sits behind Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg. Although the exact number of workers it will employ when it opens hasn’t been announced, Pittsburg Deputy City Manager Jay...
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

The “Midwest Trumpet Festival” is back, and better than ever

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Trumpet enthusiasts from all over the Midwest are likely to be heard playing in Pittsburg. Sunday and Monday, the annual “Midwest Trumpet Festival” is being held at “Pittsburg State University”. The event is all put together by music professor Todd Hastings, who started the program in 2009.
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Joplin Police Department

We’re always happy to have a visit from JPD! This morning we’re talking with Sgt. Andy Blair about No Shave November, and how local Officers are participating in this to raise money for a local charity!
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Arkansas man killed in Oklahoma crash

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Arkansas man died in a fatality collision in October, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report released on Tuesday. John H. Herman, 56, of Fayetteville, Ark. died at 7 a.m. on Oct. 15 on OK-88 approximately one-fourth mile south of E 530, five miles north of Inola, Okla. in Rogers County the patrol said.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Webb City bomb ‘safe’ says bomb squad

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Officials in Webb City confirmed that the undetonated mortar found Wednesday does not pose a risk. Members of the Springfield Bomb Squad arrived around 3:00 PM to assist. After partitioning off the area, officials x-rayed the device for any potential threat but determined that it was safe.
WEBB CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

History of “The Spree Killer” from Joplin, Missouri

KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of speculation on what influences the actions of those who kill for the thrill, or go on murder sprees. From strained relationships with mothers, societal rejection, lust, fear, or something inherently psychological and lacking in empathy — whatever it is, it seems complicated more often than not. Some have […]
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin kids trick-or-treat this Halloween at MSSU

JOPLIN, Mo. — Keeping kids safe wile having fun on Halloween: That’s the idea behind an on-campus activity for kids held at Missouri Southern State University tonight (10/31). Each Halloween, The Student Activities Board at MSSU hosts a “Safe Halloween Event.”. The annual festivities took place tonight...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Looking forward to summer with early splash pad construction

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Summer may be the last thing on your mind right now. Not so much the case in Carl Junction. A construction crew is in the early stages of building a large splash pad. Federal ARPA funding is paying for the project just off Pennell Street...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
KOLR10 News

Suspected Joplin homicide subject shoots self in Seneca standoff

JOPLIN, Mo. — Police in Seneca said the man suspected of killing two people in Joplin on Halloween night, shot himself after an hours-long stand-off in the street near Quince and Antelope in rural Seneca. Authorities tell KSNF/KODE they had been negotiating with the man for most of the morning, trying to bring the situation […]
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Family of Joplin murder victim speaks out

GROVE, Okla. – John and Lori Layman, the parents of Stacy Rush, 35, Joplin, released a statement today (Wednesday) about their daughter. Rush was identified as one of the victims of a double homicide that happened on Halloween night in Joplin. “Stacy was a wonderful daughter, who started humming when she was born. She loves […]
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

College rodeo team takes first place

MIAMI, Okla. — The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College rodeo teams placed first and second at the first college rodeo of the season. NEO Rodeo traveled to Colby, Kansas, to open the season. The women’s team placed first overall, and the men’s team finished second. “It was a...
MIAMI, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Hundreds attended this Galena “Trunk-or-Treat”

GALENA, Kan. — Despite some rain this evening, hundreds still came out for some Halloween fun. The Park Hill Nazarene Church of Galena held it’s annual “Trunk or Treat” event. This year’s event featured monster trucks, motorcycles, and of course, plenty of candy. Kids and...
GALENA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri investigating Freeman Health System over denial of emergency abortion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal health care rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion, an agency spokeswoman confirmed Monday. Missouri Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox in a statement said, the agency launched an investigation into...
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

State-of-the-art entertainment complex coming to Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A one-of-a-kind family entertainment center will soon be coming to Carthage. Officials broke ground on Friday (10/28) for what will be called the “G3 Family Entertainment Center.”. The state-of-the-art, 36,000 square foot facility will be built in phases at Myers Park, located at Garrison Avenue...
CARTHAGE, MO

