ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Expired tag leads to fentanyl trafficking arrest in Florida

By Christopher Lugo
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9XAX_0ipVHTS700

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Early Wednesday morning, a man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl after getting pulled over for an expired car tag, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies.

Jeremy Edward Byrd, 46, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a hallucinogen.

LaGrange police investigating shots fired incident

Around 4 a.m., on Oct. 26, deputies said they saw a white Cadillac Escalade with an expired tag traveling westbound on Pinestead. When they arrived at the driver’s door, deputies said they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, deputies said they found:

  • A small bag of marijuana in the driver’s side door
  • A clear plastic bag with suspected methamphetamine on the driver’s side floorboard
  • A clear plastic bag with a small amount of suspected cocaine
  • A large bag with a suboxone strip underneath the driver’s seat
  • One black box containing 4.6 grams of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Byrd was arrested and transported to the Escambia County Jail where he was booked on a $110,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

6 booked for drug charges in Fort Walton Beach: Okaloosa Co. deputies

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested six people for drug charges on Oct. 28 after a search warrant at Chesapeake Ridge. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Investigations Section executed the search warrant. Listed on the press release: 45-year-old James Banks III: Charged with trafficking Fentanyl, […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile woman sentenced to 2½ years for embezzling more than $265,000

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman who admitted to embezzling more than $276,000 will go to prison for 2½ years, a federal judge decided Monday. Elisabeth Dawn Williams, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in May to unauthorized use of business purchase cards and mail fraud. Williams was working from July...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man accused of shooting two men sentenced in federal gun case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man facing charges in connection with a convenience store shooting will do two years in federal judge on a gun charge, a judge ruled Monday. Trenteon Jevon King, 23, pleaded guilty in July to illegal possession of an illegal conversion device. He admitted to have a Glock switch, or chip, which transforms a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic weapon capable of firing hundreds of rounds in seconds with one pull of the trigger.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family to standoff suspect provides clarity on situation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Family members to a suspect involved in an intense standoff Monday morning, are speaking out about what they know. The family still has a lot of unanswered questions, some may never be answered. Dominique, the man’s brother-in-law, says when all of this was happening the family...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Florida woman killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, has claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

3 people shot inside SUV

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were shot inside a bullet riddled SUV Tuesday evening. The vehicle stopped in the middle of Zeigler Boulevard, just west of Schillinger Road right around 8 p.m. It’s unclear where the shots were fired. FOX10 was told the victims’ wounds are not life-threatening....
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin County crash claims life of Cantonment woman

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas. After the initial collision, the Nissan struck the rear of a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Gurkirt S. Benipal, 26, of Cypress, Texas, and was then struck on the rear by the 2020 Freightliner, ALEA said.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

School bus backs into tree in Laurel Hill, kids OK

LAUREL HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — A school bus change for Laurel Hill kids in Okaloosa County Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said the county bus backed into a tree while using a driveway to transport kids to school. FHP said the 64-year-old driver was making a routed u-turn on Old Ebenzar Rd south of Old […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman hit, killed early Tuesday morning on Hwy. 29

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 53-year-old Pensacola woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29 early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said in a release a possible pickup or SUV was traveling northbound on U.S. Hwy. 29 in the center lane. “The pedestrian was in […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Report: Milton man strikes woman with ax handle, damages her car

MILTON, Fla. -- A Milton man faces multiple charges after allegedly striking a woman with an ax handle, damaging her car and more. The incident happened around Thursday on Vonnie Branch Road in Milton. According to the arrest report, during an argument with a woman, Fox reached through her driver's...
MILTON, FL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy