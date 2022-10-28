Housing market index puts two Carolina metros in top 10

CHARLOTTE — With residential real estate activity cooling rapidly after the buying frenzy in recent years, fortunes are shifting for housing markets around the country. Demand remains high, though, in cities with strong economies and a relatively low cost of living, according to The Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com’s Emerging Housing Markets Index for the third quarter.

The index seeks to identify the top areas for homebuyers in search of an appreciating housing market, a strong local economy and appealing lifestyle amenities. It looks at housing-market indicators as well as economic and lifestyle data, such as taxes, unemployment, wages and commute times, in the nation’s 300 largest metros.

There was a reshuffling in the ranking of metros across the Carolinas in the latest report, with both Columbia and Raleigh cracking the top 10 in this latest installment. South Carolina’s capital city came it at No. 7 nationwide, rising from No. 39 in the second-quarter index, while North Carolina’s counterpart slipped to No. 9 from No. 6 in the last period.

Check out CBJ’s slideshow here to see how the rest of the biggest metros across the Carolinas fared on the index.

