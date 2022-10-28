Read full article on original website
NBC political correspondent Steve Kornacki joins News 3 to talk Nevada Governors race
Las Vegas (KSNV) — News 3 is your election headquarters. We have wall-to-wall coverage of the races that could shape the future of our state. Joining us now is NBC News national political correspondent Steve Kornacki. Last week, we talked about the 'up in the air' race for the...
NextGen America talks getting out the youth vote in midterms
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The overall youth voter registration has surpassed 2018 levels in many states, including here in Nevada, according to data from Circle. Erik Daniels, the Nevada state director for NextGen America, joined us to break down the numbers.
100 applications submitted for cannabis lounges in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's cannabis regulators say they've received 100 applications for consumption lounges. Of the 100 applications, 80 are for independent lounges, 30 of which were submitted as social equity applicants, according to the Cannabis Compliance Board. The other 20 are for retail lounges, meaning the lounge would be attached to a cannabis retail location.
Southern Nevada Health District highlights American Diabetes Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — November marks American Diabetes Month. The Southern Nevada Health District is providing information to prevent the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S. More than 250, 000 people have been diagnosed with diabetes in Nevada. An additional 70,000 people have the disease but don't...
Here's how many people who have voted in Clark County so far
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — According to the Clark County Registrar of Voters office, nearly a quarter of a million Southern Nevadans had an early ballot ahead of the November 8 midterm election, whether by mail or in person. “We're at about 140,000 received [mail-in] ballots, roughly,” said Joe Gloria....
Phase one of I-15 widening project wraps up just in time for the holidays
Las Vegas (KSNV) — We have an update on the I-15 widening project at the state line, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. The dreaded parking lot on the I-15 at the state line. It's the driving headache many have sat through on a Sunday or holiday weekend...
Fall snow storm brings chain controls to mountain passes in Sierra, northern Nevada
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — A fall snow storm means chain controls on area mountain passes. As of Wednesday afternoon, chain controls were in place on the following highways and interstates:. California. I-80: No restrictions. SR-89: Truckee to Tahoe City. SR-267: Northstar to Kings Beach. Both directions of I-80 from...
Man arrested for posting that he would blow up 'Paradise, NV'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man was arrested for allegedly posting to social media that he would blow up "Paradise," Nevada, according to an arrest report. Matthew DeSavio, 33, is facing a count of making a threat/relaying false information regarding an act of terrorism. According to the...
Santa's Reindeer Flyer to visit Santa this Christmas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — You've probably already started seeing Christmas stuff up in stores, and after today that push to the holidays will be in full effect. So why not hop on board the Nevada Northern Railway to see jolly old Saint Nick himself?. Joining us now with more...
