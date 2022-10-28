Twitter, which was officially acquired by Elon Musk last week, has frozen access to content moderation tools for some employees, according to Bloomberg. As the U.S. election nears, this may hamper the staff’s ability to prevent misinformation. The news follows a string of company upheavals that have taken place since Musk took over including the firing of top executives, additional plans to lay off staff, and impending Twitter verifications with a $20 price tag. Those familiar with the issue told Bloomberg that some employees working in Twitter’s Trust and Safety organization can no long alter or penalize accounts that break rules...

