LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC
A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
Draymond, Kerr plead for consistency after JP carrying calls
Jordan Poole was called for more carry violations than the entire Miami Heat team in the Warriors’ 116-109 loss on Tuesday night at FTX Arena. The 23-year-old guard had a rough night, finishing with nine points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field and 1-of-7 from behind the arc. He also committed five turnovers, three of those being carry violations.
What we learned as Warriors struggle again, lose to Pistons
Seven games into the 2022-23 season, it’s too early for the Warriors to sound alarms. It’s not too early for them to wonder how long they will keep hitting the snooze button while waiting for the arrival of their defensive teeth and their offensive rhythm. With a 128-114...
Ime Udoka quickly emerges as likely next head coach for Nets
Apparently we know who Kevin Durant wants as the Nets’ head coach. In less than an hour after it was announced Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets had parted ways, multiple reports have former Celtics’ coach — and former Nash assistant — Ime Udoka as a strong frontrunner to become the next Nets head coach.
49ers among NFL trade deadline winners with new backfield
There rarely is a quiet day during an NFL season. Tuesday's trade deadline was another level of chaos, however, as teams scrambled to add talent to their playoff hopes or stash draft picks for next spring. NFL insiders were glued to each of their five phones until the 1 p.m. PT buzzer.
Lynch explains emotional Wilson Jr. trade, why 49ers did it
Running back Jeff Wilson was on a plane Tuesday preparing for a week off with his family in Texas when he received a call from John Lynch. The 49ers' general manager informed Wilson that he had been traded to the Miami Dolphins. On a conference call with local media later...
3 observations after Sixers' three guards carry them to third straight win
WASHINGTON — The Sixers won their third straight game Monday night thanks to their (relatively) little guys. James Harden had 23 points and 17 assists in a 118-111 win over the Wizards at Capitol One Arena as the Sixers moved to 4-4 on the season. Tyrese Maxey was the...
Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman leaves win vs. Penguins with injury
The Boston Bruins pulled off a stunning 6-5 comeback win on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime Tuesday night, but it came at a price. B's goaltender Jeremy Swayman had to be helped off the ice 5:42 into the third period with an apparent leg injury after a hard collision with teammate Patrice Bergeron. It looked like Swayman couldn't put any weight on his left leg as he left the ice (click here for a replay of the incident).
Marcus Smart has passionate reaction to latest Ime Udoka report
If you were surprised and confused by Tuesday's report that suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was in line to take over as the Brooklyn Nets' head coach after Steve Nash's firing, you're not alone. Celtics guard Marcus Smart shared some very candid comments to The Boston Globe's Adam...
These highlights of Tacko Fall in China are a sight to behold
Tacko Fall wasn't able to latch on with an NBA team for the 2022-23 season, but don't be mistaken: He can still ball. The 7-foot-5 former Boston Celtics big man signed with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association in August, and he's off to a hot start, leading the team in points (14.6), rebounds (8.3) and blocks (3.0) per game through nine contests.
49ers agree to trade Jeff Wilson to Dolphins
The Dolphins are making another move to fortify themselves for the rest of the 2022 season. According to multiple reports, San Francisco is trading running back Jeff Wilson to Miami in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Wilson has rushed for 468 yards in eight games with six starts this season....
Report: Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as head coach after firing Nash
We have quite the development on the NBA head coach front. The Brooklyn Nets plan to hire suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka as their new head coach after parting ways with Steve Nash on Tuesday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. Udoka is serving a season-long suspension in Boston...
Steph upset over 'awful' overturned foul call vs. Heat
Steph Curry believes the refs in the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at FTX Arena robbed him of three free throws that potentially could have tied the game late in the fourth quarter. "It's an awful call," Curry told reporters after the game. "What do...
Astros-Phillies, Eagles-Texans both will play Thursday after World Series pushed back by rain
Fans in Houston and Philadelphia will need multiple televisions Thursday night. Game 3 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies was postponed by rain Monday night. So, Major League Baseball announced that the three World Series games in Philadelphia will be played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Grant Williams reflects on 'disappointment' of no contract extension
In an ideal world, Grant Williams would be under contract with the Celtics for the next several seasons. He and Boston couldn't agree to terms on a contract extension before the 2022-23 regular season, however, meaning he's set to become a restricted free agent next summer. During an interview with...
Mitchell 'excited' for return after bye to new 49ers backfield
SANTA CLARA -- Running back Elijah Mitchell has always targeted the game after the bye week for his return to the 49ers’ lineup. Now, he said he feels even greater excitement with the way his teammates finished their Week 8 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. “I’m excited,” he...
Forsberg: Assessing the fallout of surprising Udoka-to-Nets report
The Boston Celtics have done everything in their power to run out from under the dark cloud that descended over the team when Ime Udoka was suspended right before the start of training camp. As Udoka reportedly readies to become the next head coach of the rival Brooklyn Nets, the...
NFL analyst tells Jets' Zach Wilson to 'grow up' in blistering take
The New England Patriots' MVP on Sunday may have been Zach Wilson. The Patriots didn't play a particularly clean game against the New York Jets. They committed six penalties for 54 yards, mustered just 288 yards of total offense and allowed Mac Jones to be sacked six times. Fortunately for...
Patriots' Thanksgiving opponent made huge upgrade at NFL trade deadline
One of the New England Patriots' toughest remaining opponents is the Minnesota Vikings, and they made a substantial upgrade to their offense a few hours before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline. The Vikings acquired Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional...
