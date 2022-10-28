The Boston Bruins pulled off a stunning 6-5 comeback win on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime Tuesday night, but it came at a price. B's goaltender Jeremy Swayman had to be helped off the ice 5:42 into the third period with an apparent leg injury after a hard collision with teammate Patrice Bergeron. It looked like Swayman couldn't put any weight on his left leg as he left the ice (click here for a replay of the incident).

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO