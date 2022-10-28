Moment Of Reflection? Monica Lewinsky Says She's Had 'Issues' With 'Unavailable Men' For Years

mega

Monica Lewinsky is looking back on her issues with dating over the years. The former White House intern took to Instagram on Thursday, October 27, in a now deleted post to poke fun at her infamous affair with married President Bill Clinton and her relationship patterns.

"Looks like i had issues w/ unavailable men from an early age," Lewinsky reportedly penned alongside Bert from Sesame Street and Snoopy.

MONICA LEWINSKY REVEALS HER GREATEST REGRET MORE THAN TWO DECADES AFTER HER INFAMOUS AFFAIR WITH BILL CLINTON

The writer and the 42nd President began their affair in 1995 when Lewinsky was only 22-years-old and Clinton, who has been married to Hilary Clinton since 1975, was 49-years-old.

In the years that followed, the businesswoman struggled with dealing with the negative attention from the media and the world at large, with Lewinsky going on to produce a film called 15 Minutes of Shame depicting her struggle.

"One of the factors — and we do take people through this in the film — is around the idea of how shame had been used since the beginning of time as a social tool. When the printing press was invented, it all of the sudden leap-frogged into being something that could not be commoditized," she said in October of 2021 interview.

MONICA LEWINSKY EMBRACES HER PAST — BY MOCKING HERSELF ON SOCIAL MEDIA

As OK! previously reported , Lewinsky stated that her relationship with Clinton was something she deeply wishes she could take back, admitting that her deepest regret was that "some of my choices have caused others suffering."

Lewinsky also opened up about the headline-making scandal in the 2018 A&E documentary series called The Clinton Affair, however, she was hesitant to take part in the project at the time.

"There were many, many moments when I questioned not just the decision to participate, but my sanity itself. Despite all of the ways I tried to protect my mental health, it was still challenging," she explained.

Fox obtained the Instagram story from Lewinsky before it was deleted.