ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Moment Of Reflection? Monica Lewinsky Says She's Had 'Issues' With 'Unavailable Men' For Years

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BxFmU_0ipVGPNw00
mega

Monica Lewinsky is looking back on her issues with dating over the years. The former White House intern took to Instagram on Thursday, October 27, in a now deleted post to poke fun at her infamous affair with married President Bill Clinton and her relationship patterns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QWmtG_0ipVGPNw00
mega

"Looks like i had issues w/ unavailable men from an early age," Lewinsky reportedly penned alongside Bert from Sesame Street and Snoopy.

MONICA LEWINSKY REVEALS HER GREATEST REGRET MORE THAN TWO DECADES AFTER HER INFAMOUS AFFAIR WITH BILL CLINTON

The writer and the 42nd President began their affair in 1995 when Lewinsky was only 22-years-old and Clinton, who has been married to Hilary Clinton since 1975, was 49-years-old.

In the years that followed, the businesswoman struggled with dealing with the negative attention from the media and the world at large, with Lewinsky going on to produce a film called 15 Minutes of Shame depicting her struggle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kDu99_0ipVGPNw00
mega

"One of the factors — and we do take people through this in the film — is around the idea of how shame had been used since the beginning of time as a social tool. When the printing press was invented, it all of the sudden leap-frogged into being something that could not be commoditized," she said in October of 2021 interview.

MONICA LEWINSKY EMBRACES HER PAST — BY MOCKING HERSELF ON SOCIAL MEDIA

As OK! previously reported , Lewinsky stated that her relationship with Clinton was something she deeply wishes she could take back, admitting that her deepest regret was that "some of my choices have caused others suffering."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=356ebP_0ipVGPNw00
mega

Lewinsky also opened up about the headline-making scandal in the 2018 A&E documentary series called The Clinton Affair, however, she was hesitant to take part in the project at the time.

"There were many, many moments when I questioned not just the decision to participate, but my sanity itself. Despite all of the ways I tried to protect my mental health, it was still challenging," she explained.

Fox obtained the Instagram story from Lewinsky before it was deleted.

Comments / 28

Doug Gavinski
5d ago

Regardless of what anyone thinks of this Woman, she should tall under all those attacks and came through a far better person than most are now. Clinton family tried to destroy her, they are the evil ones ,media as well.

Reply
23
Centexan
5d ago

I find it very sad that a silly 22 year old screwed up as she did. I also find it really sad how pretty much everyone has let Mr Bill off the hook, but not Ms Lewinsky. I thought 10 years was plenty enough yet here we are at 27 years. Hillary apparently wasn't too upset about it. Why are you?

Reply
14
End WH, DOJ, and FBI corruption!
5d ago

The pig took advantage of a star struck intern. I wish her well. She has paid a very high price.

Reply
21
Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen reveals he DIDN'T tell Hillary Clinton which of her Secret Service agents he had a 'liaison' with - but says she 'seemed titillated' by his confession (while daughter Chelsea was 'completely shocked')

Andy Cohen stunned Hillary Clinton when he confessed to having a 'wonderful liaison' with one of her Secret Service agents — but he never told her who it was. The Watch What Happens Live host opened up about his bombshell revelation while speaking to DailyMail.com at BravoCon in New York City on Friday, saying Hillary, 74, and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, 42, had different reactions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
The List

Kanye West Has A Lot To Say About Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump

Award-winning musician, producer, and rapper Kanye West isn't one to hide how he really feels about anybody. The artist has turned to various polarizing takes throughout the years, leaving fans stunned with his controversial moves on social media. Many of West's most eye-catching opinions revolve all around politics. For example, in 2020, West announced an impromptu run for president. Though the BBC reported that he only garnered around 60,000 votes — a huge drop-off compared to the other independent in the race, Jo Jorgensen, who got around 1.5 million — West showed that he was serious about entering the political ring.
Popculture

Oprah Winfrey Reveals She Underwent a Serious Surgery

Oprah Winfrey recently disclosed that she had two major surgeries in 2021. As part of her The Life You Want Class for Oprah Daily, the media mogul discussed the topic of gratitude and decided to share her story after one of the guests mentioned appreciating every limb and organ. Winfrey said that after recovering from dual knee surgeries performed in August and November of 2021, she vowed to be more active and "fully in my body. "I had double knee surgery last year," the 68-year-old explained via Zoom from her home. "I had knee surgery in August, and then I had another knee surgery in November. When I came home the first time, I literally could not lift my leg. I couldn't lift my heel off of the bed, and I vowed if I was ever able to get up, walk around, and move again -- that I would take advantage of movement, exercise, and of being able to be fully in my body." Winfrey revealed that she took up hiking during her recovery process. "As I was rehabilitating, I started hiking," she shared. "Every day, I tried to hike more and do more. My appreciation for every organ and every limb has expanded exponentially. So, you mentioning that really brought that home to me."
HollywoodLife

Chelsea Clinton Calls For Tucker Carlson & ‘White Men’ To Be Held Accountable For Antisemitism After Kanye

Chelsea Clinton called for even more accountability for “white men” sharing antisemitic remarks after Kanye West was dropped from a number of partnerships during an interview on The View on Friday, October 28. The former first daughter specifically accused right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson of spreading antisemitism, when asked about her reaction to the rapper’s recent comments.
OK! Magazine

Cynthia Nixon Admits Sarah Jessica Parker Is Having A 'Really Tough' Time After 'Devastating' Death Of Her Stepfather

Cynthia Nixon provided fans with a quick update on how heartbroken pal Sarah Jessica Parker is coping after her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, passed away "unexpectedly."“I think it’s really, really tough, you know?” the 56-year-old explained to a news publication while at PaleyFest NY on Monday, October 10.“It’s not just tough for her own loss,” Nixon continued, “but certainly for her mom [Barbra Forste].” Parker's mother married Paul when the Sex and the City star was just 3 years old and seemingly raised her as a daughter of his own.SARAH JESSICA PARKER SHARES THE SECRET TO HER & MATTHEW BRODERICK'S...
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

147K+
Followers
4K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy