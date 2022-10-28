Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Dyadic -Two Friends Two Unique Narratives at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Miami Makes Professional Pillow Fighting An Actual SportJus4NetMiami, FL
Missing Florida boy found in Canada two Months after disappearingVictorMiami, FL
Josh Gattis says Miami football plans to keep Jacurri Brown at QB
The Miami football program has no plans to switch quarterback Jacurri Brown to another position according to offensive coordinator Josh Gattis during his weekly Monday meeting with reporters. Brown has primarily been used as a runner in short-yardage packages this season. Brown has 10 carries for 54 yards. In the...
Miami football versus Florida State Week 10 odds and prediction
Florida State has opened as a 7.5-point favorite over the Miami football team with a 52.5-point total for Saturday’s game according to Fanduel. The Seminoles ended a four-game losing streak to the Hurricanes 31-28 last season in Tallahassee. Florida State ended a three-game losing streak on Saturday 41-16 versus Georgia Tech.
canesinsight.com
The Bank (11/1)
The Bank is back open for business. After winning the battle for Cormani McClain, Miami has momentum heading into a huge recruiting weekend. One point that a source emphasized to me: last year’s late rush (Skinner, Citizen, Moss) wasn’t just the product of Mario’s late hiring. Expect us to emerge or reemerge with big-time kids down the stretch. Let’s go position-by-position to see where we stand:
communitynewspapers.com
Remembering the Late Brian Piccolo
The late Brian Piccolo was born 79 years ago on Halloween 1943. A 1961 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Fort Lauderdale (now known as St. Thomas Aquinas High School), Piccolo is one of football’s most inspiring stories. Although he was an outstanding football and baseball player in high school, Piccolo’s only scholarship offers came from Wake Forest and Wichita State. He chose Wake Forest and went on to an outstanding career. During his senior year in 1964, Piccolo led the nation in rushing and scoring and was named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year. He was selected to play in the North vs. South Shrine All Star Game at the Orange Bowl. But despite a tremendous college career, Piccolo was ignored by the AFL and NFL drafts.
calleochonews.com
What's good, what's bad— 4 best food halls in Miami
Calling out foodies, try these food halls in Miami on your next trip to the city. Miami is famous for its wild nightlife, pristine beaches, and exotic cuisines. If you’re a foodie who can’t get enough of delicious cusines, the food halls in Miami are all you need.
WSVN-TV
Brightline on track to open new station in Aventura
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Brigtline’s plan to expand is on track. A new station being developed in Aventura will be key to the company’s future in Florida. Anyone who has been to Aventura knows that traffic is a problem, but officials with Brightline said they will soon open a station in the area.
miamicurated.com
Bayshore Club, My New “Go To” Place
One of my new “go to” places for a casual, relaxed and delicious lunch or dinner with friends is the waterfront Bayshore Club in Coconut Grove. I’ve been there four times in six weeks which is a lot for me given the number of places I need to check out. My friends share my opinion as do a lot of diners, as it’s not easy to get a reservation in the evening, especially now that there’s live music five nights a week and at Sunday brunch.
Massive South Florida Expansion by Carrot Express Includes Eight Locations
In the next few months this local health food brand is taking over South Florida
Click10.com
Metromover to Miami Beach? It’s finally coming, officials say
MIAMI – After years of discussion and public clamoring, getting to Miami Beach by train may finally become a reality by the end of the decade. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and County Commissioner Eileen Higgins announced plans to expand Miami’s Metromover to Miami Beach in a video posted to social media Wednesday.
Cafe Toque Cubano to Open in Dania Beach
Cafe Toque Cubano is bringing more Cuban cuisine to Broward County
Click10.com
Rubio canvasser attacked in Hialeah speaks at Miami Springs GOP event
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – The man attacked while canvassing for Sen. Mario Rubio spoke publicly on Sunday. Christopher Monzon was attacked in Hialeah last week by two men who have since been arrested and charged. On Sunday, the Miami Springs Republican Club held a rally on Curtis Parkway. Speaking...
Facing South Florida: Miami-Dade: A 'Red' County?
Jim interviews the chairman of the Miami-Dade Republican Party about the distinct possibility that Miami-Dade, after the Nov. 8 election, might officially be a 'red' county, something that 10 years ago would have been thought to be impossible. Jim and Commissioner Rene Garcia also discuss the importance of the Cuban American vote in Miami-Dade.Guest: Commissioner Rene Garcia/CHAIR, MIAMI-DADE REPUBLICAN PARTY
miamibeachfl.gov
Miami Beach to Begin Issuing Leaf Blower Warnings
Miami Beach will begin issuing warnings today, Nov. 1 under the city’s recently adopted leaf blower ordinance that will prohibit gasoline-powered leaf blowers starting next summer. “There are a number of viable options available for residents to comply with the new ordinance while still retaining a well-manicured look for...
Diana Ross Buys Waterfront Miami Property for $15.5 Million
Diana Ross just became the latest megastar to put down roots in Miami. As reported by Dirt, the former lead singer of the uber-famous 1970s girl group The Supremes shelled out $15.5 million for waterfront property located on San Marco Island, one of the man-made islands located in Biscayne Bay between Miami Beach and the city of Miami.
NBC Miami
Large Police Presence in Northwest Miami Neighborhood
A large police presence was seen Monday morning outside of an area in northwest Miami-Dade. Officers were at the area of Northwest 55th Terrace and 10th Avenue, where Miami Police were investigating several cars in the area that may have been damaged. Investigators have not released details on what may...
The Fort Lauderdale International Boat show draws crowds amid economic anxiety
Howard Parker, 56, was looking for an upgrade. “I have a boat,” the Jacksonville-based fisherman explained. “I want a bigger one.” He had come to the right place: the 63rd Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the largest in-water boat show in the world, which reached a peak Saturday at its six different venues, including the Broward County Convention Center and the Bahia Mar Yachting ...
brevardtimes.com
NOAA: Invest 96L 2022, Projected Path, Spaghetti Models
MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, issued a Tropical Weather Outlook at 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, due to the presence of Invest 96L which may form into a subtropical or tropical cyclone over the Atlantic. Invest 96L is...
Miami Design District venue sues embattled entertainer Kanye West over unpaid $146K bill
MIAMI -- A venue in the Miami Design District has filed a civil lawsuit against embattled entertainer Kanye West over an unpaid bill for nearly $146,000 that stemmed from a venue space that was rented and customized at the rapper's request but never used, according to the court document. Surface...
brevardtimes.com
NOAA: Tropical Storm Martin Projected Path, Spaghetti Models
MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Public Advisory at 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, due to the presence of Tropical Storm Martin (formerly Invest 96L) over the Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Storm Martin Projected Path. Tropical Storm Martin is located about...
Man shot in foot during street fight in South Florida
A man was wounded after being shot in the foot during a fight inside of a South Florida automotive repair shop.
