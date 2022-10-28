The late Brian Piccolo was born 79 years ago on Halloween 1943. A 1961 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Fort Lauderdale (now known as St. Thomas Aquinas High School), Piccolo is one of football’s most inspiring stories. Although he was an outstanding football and baseball player in high school, Piccolo’s only scholarship offers came from Wake Forest and Wichita State. He chose Wake Forest and went on to an outstanding career. During his senior year in 1964, Piccolo led the nation in rushing and scoring and was named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year. He was selected to play in the North vs. South Shrine All Star Game at the Orange Bowl. But despite a tremendous college career, Piccolo was ignored by the AFL and NFL drafts.

