Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute leaf pick-up schedule 2022

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute’s leaf collection season will begin next week on Monday, Nov. 7 and will continue throughout the season. The city will start the season by collecting leaves from neighborhoods running east to west. The areas of Wabash Ave. – 8th Ave., and N. 4th St. – N. Fruitridge Ave. (Including Phoenix Hills & Robinwood) can expect collectors first. The following week is planned to continue to northbound neighborhoods.
Terre Haute’s history, from train tracks to overpass

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute’s past, present, and future revolves around railroads, and with another new overpass project in the works, the “Crossroads of America” is continuing to build around the tracks that put it on the map. “I’ve been here long enough to...
Update: Sullivan Co. man in custody

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Sullivan Co. Sheriff Clark Cottom confirmed just before 8:00 pm Wednesday that Henschen has been taken into custody. Original: The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a man wanted on felony warrants in both Indiana and Illinois.
Terre Haute hit-and-run rolls postal truck

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A hit-and-run left a postal truck on its side and police searching for answers as to who caused the crash. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 5:17 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of E Voorhees Street and S 8th Street.
5-vehicle accident shuts down Wabash Ave.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were taken to the hospital and Wabash Avenue was closed for a time Wednesday morning after a crash involving five vehicles. The crash occurred at approximately 6:46 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Wabash Ave and Country Club Rd. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, a driver following too closely was to blame.
One in custody after vehicle pursuit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after leading police on a vehicle pursuit from Vigo into Clay County. Terre Haute Police said a call came in just before 3:30 pm of Domestic Violence in the 2100 block of N 26th Street. The...
One killed, one arrested after truck strikes pedestrian

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A pedestrian was killed Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle. As of 6:43 pm Wabash Avenue was re-opened and police were finished processing the scene. Terre Haute Police said the victim was not a resident of Terre Haute and their identity...
ISP: In Crawford County, DNA solves rape cold case

CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) says days ago officials arrested Terry Daffron for the rape of a female juvenile in 1996. ISP says an ISP detective initiated the investigation and collected DNA at the crime scene. Officer say however, at that time, it was not known to law enforcement to whom the suspect’s DNA belonged to.
THPD: Terre Haute man arrested after shooting threat

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man is in custody following threats to shoot anyone who entered his house. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the situation began Wednesday morning when officers were sent to a home in the 1600 block of N 14th Street looking for a wanted subject.
