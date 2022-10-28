Read full article on original website
Report: Roquan Smith Traded to Ravens from Bears for A.J. Klein, NFL Draft Picks
Roquan Smith is no longer the face of the Chicago Bears defense. Chicago traded the linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for linebacker A.J. Klein and second- and fifth-round picks, per multiple reports:. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter. Compensation update: Bears are trading LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange...
Chase Claypool Reportedly Traded to Bears from Steelers for 2nd-Round Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates reported terms of the deal, which come just before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Schefter later noted the Bears are sending their...
Tua Tagovailoa Says Dolphins Are 'Not Afraid to Talk About Super Bowls'
Tua Tagovailoa isn't mincing words—the Miami Dolphins believe they can win a title this season. "I think throughout OTAs and throughout training camp, we could see the potential that we had as a team, offensively and defensively," he told reporters Wednesday. "We're not afraid to talk about Super Bowls...
NFL GM: Packers 'Must Be a F--ked Up Place' After Lack of Action at Trade Deadline
The Green Bay Packers might be sending a message to Aaron Rodgers in their lack of activity before Tuesday's trade deadline, as one opposing general manager told Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post:. "The league is really changing, and if you are trying to win, then you've got to...
William Jackson III Traded to Steelers; Commanders Get Conditional Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Steelers get: CB WIlliam Jackson III, conditional 2025 seventh-round pick. Commanders get: conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network initially reported a deal was being finalized. ESPN's...
Projecting Lamar Jackson, Roquan Smith's Ravens Contracts After LB's Trade from Bears
With regard to the 2023 salary cap, the Baltimore Ravens will cross that bridge when it comes. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Ravens are acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears for second- and fifth-round draft picks. Beyond what Smith will provide for Baltimore's defense in the second half...
Adam Zimmer, Son of Mike and Former Vikings Co-Defensive Coordinator, Dies at Age 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died Monday at the age of 38. His sister, Corri Zimmer White, announced the news in an Instagram post Tuesday. No further information about his death was immediately released. Bengals president Mike Brown expressed...
Memories of Titans loss fresh in Chiefs players’ minds
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said it best about the Tennessee Titans: "Last year we weren’t ready, and they beat our a****."
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Says Deion Sanders Would 'Do Great' as Auburn HC
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin offered his endorsement of Jackson State's Deion Sanders with Auburn looking to replace the recently fired Bryan Harsin. Kiffin told reporters Wednesday he believes Sanders would "do great" with the Tigers:. "I think that's a great name and they should hire him. Great recruiter,...
TV audience for World Series Game 3 on Fox down 2.7%
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies' 7-0 win over Houston in Game 3 of the World Series was seen by 11,162,000 viewers on Fox, down 2.7% from last year's third game. Atlanta's 2-0 victory over the Astros last season was seen by 11,469,000. That game was on...
Odell Beckham Jr. a 'Heck of a Talent,' Bills Will 'Look into' Signing, per GM Beane
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team will consider signing free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when he's ready to return from a torn ACL suffered in last season's Super Bowl. "OBJ's a heck of a talent," Beane told reporters Wednesday. " ... And you know me, if...
2023 NFL Free Agency Early Big Board
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has come and gone. For some decision-makers, it's time to start looking ahead to the offseason. Ten weeks remain in the regular season, but free agency and the 2023 draft will be here soon enough. The Bleacher Report Scouting Department recently took an early look...
Report: Brandin Cooks Misses Texans Practice After Not Being Moved at Trade Deadline
Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks missed practice Wednesday because of "personal reasons," according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Cooks was not traded ahead of Tuesday's deadline and showed his disappointment on social media:. The 29-year-old had signed a two-year, $39.8 million extension with the Texans before the season...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Trade Deadline Predictions
With the NFL trade deadline in the rearview mirror, the next real opportunity for a franchise to improve its roster won't occur until next offseason. A look toward the future regarding incoming talent can be an exciting proposition, particularly in cases where the current season hasn't gone as planned. Free...
Odell Beckham Jr. Could Interest Giants After ACL Injury Recovery, Joe Schoen Says
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still available for teams in need of an upgrade on offense, and the team he began his career with is open to a potential reunion. New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters on Tuesday that Beckham "is a player he’d be interested in considering" when he's recovered from the torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI. The Giants drafted Beckham in the first round in 2014, and he went on to be named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year that season.
Former 49ers GM John McVay, Sean McVay's Grandfather, Dies at Age 91
Former San Francisco 49ers general manager John McVay, who won five Super Bowls during his tenure with the team, died Monday at the age of 91. "This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community. John McVay was a driving force in constructing teams for our five Super Bowl titles. Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame person who built genuine and sincere relationships with front office staff, coaches and players. John's commitment and contributions to the 49ers created the standard and tradition we strive to carry on today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family."
Broncos Must Consider Bradley Chubb Trade at Deadline amid Latest NFL Rumors
Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline may come and go without the 3-5 Denver Broncos making a move, but teams have been asking if they are willing to sell. Specifically, teams have inquired about standout pass-rusher Bradley Chubb. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver even has a first-round offer on...
NFL Rumors: Packers Offered 2nd-Round Pick for Chase Claypool Before Bears Trade
The Green Bay Packers reportedly offered the Steelers a second-round pick for wide receiver Chase Claypool before Pittsburgh traded him to the Chicago Bears. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the Steelers chose the Bears' offer because the Pittsburgh front office believes the Chicago pick will be higher than Green Bay's. The Bears and Packers enter Week 9 with matching 3-5 records.
Jerry Jones: Cowboys Are Entertaining Trade Talks, Says Things Could Get 'Feverish'
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team's trade talks could get "feverish" in the final hours before Tuesday's 2022 NFL trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET. Jones confirmed on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys have "some things we're entertaining" but tempered expectations about whether any deals actually get done.
Packers’ Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Person on Bills Sideline
The Green Bay Packers will be short-handed for the rest of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Linebacker Quay Walker was ejected for shoving someone on the Bills' sideline. According to Bills reporter Maddy Glab, Walker shoved Zach Davidson, who is a tight end on Buffalo's practice squad. An ejection...
