bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland native leading Latin dance classes in Beaumont
Salsa At Cotton Creek Winery, a Latin Dance event, returns to Beaumont on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Cotton Creek Winery, 6755 Phelan Blvd #10, Beaumont, TX 77706 at 7:00 pm for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Cleveland native and host/instructor at Salsa At Cotton Creek...
bluebonnetnews.com
Robert Wade Boothe
Robert Wade Boothe of Dayton, Texas, passed peacefully to his eternal home in heaven, on Monday October 24, 2022, at the age of 78. Born on D-Day, June 6, 1944, to Leonard Boothe and Doris Jacobs Boothe in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Wade was preceded in death by his loving wife of...
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland ISD celebrates Douglass Gym renovations
Cleveland ISD held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 22 to celebrate the completion of renovation projects at Douglass Gym, located on the 900 block of Sam Wiley Drive in Cleveland. The gym, which is still in use today by Cleveland ISD students, is nostalgic for many in the Cleveland community as it has been around for more than 65 years.
bluebonnetnews.com
Jay Raymond Wingate
Jay Raymond Wingate of Cleveland, Texas left this Earth for his Heavenly home on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the age of 43. He was born on January 3, 1979, to parents John Raymond Wingate and Marie Spencer. Jay was a 1997 graduate of Cleveland High School and was an...
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton’s Cognata achieves highest FFA award
Hallee Cognata, a 2020 Dayton High School graduate and a student at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, has earned an American FFA Degree at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind. The American FFA Degree is presented to FFA members who demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement through...
bluebonnetnews.com
Victim of Monday night crash in Dayton was Hardin Bank leader
A four-vehicle accident in the 5900 block of SH 146 south of Dayton claimed the life of Bobby Guy Allen, 73, of Liberty, an executive for Hardin Bank, a branch of Anahuac National Bank. His passing was confirmed by the Anahuac bank on Tuesday morning. Around 7:20 p.m., Monday, Oct....
bluebonnetnews.com
Earl Judy Herman
Earl Judy Herman of Tarkington Prairie, Texas passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the age of 85. Earl was born on January 17, 1937, in Zoar, Ohio, to parents John Earl Herman and Violet Elizabeth Burrell. He is preceded in death by his father John...
2 Texas spots ranked among 2022’s best Mexican restaurants in the country
It's time to make sure you're packing those calories in for the winter (obviously if you're reading this you're not a bear gearing up for hibernation) but there's never a bad excuse to eat some more Mexican food.
bluebonnetnews.com
Rev. Jimmie Wayne Cryer
Reverend Jimmie Wayne Cryer of Saratoga passed away on October 23, 2022 at Kountze Nursing Center with his children by his side. He was 88. Jim was born in Saratoga, TX to Thomas Franklin Cryer and Rosa Lee Guynes Cryer on July 12, 1934. He was a lifelong resident of Saratoga.
bluebonnetnews.com
Tammy Reane (Key) Reh
Tammy Reane (Key) Reh of Houston, Texas passed away on October 24, 2022, at the age of 59. Tammy was born on June 12, 1963, in Cleveland, Texas to Vordia Monroe Key and Velma Sue Crawford who preceded her in death. Tammy’s smile, beauty and the lingering smell of her...
bluebonnetnews.com
John Harold McMullen
John Harold McMullen was born June 9, 1941 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania to parents, Harold John McMullen and Julia Pavlich McMullen. He passed away October 28, 2022 in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 81. John served his country in the US Navy from 1959-1963. He was a truck driver...
Click2Houston.com
Texas Southern University, Prairie View A&M to celebrate homecoming this weekend. Your guide to the HBCU experience
HOUSTON – It’s homecoming season for most historically Black colleges and universities across the nation, and many are making plans to travel to their beloved alma maters to celebrate culture, tradition, and educational excellence (if they haven’t already). Texas Southern University and Prairie View A&M University, two...
Texas brunch spot ranked one of the best in America in 2022
Being known as one of the best restaurants in the country is important, but these days being specific about your category can bring your diners from all over, especially when it has to do with America's favorite, brunch.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
2 new H-E-B stores are in the works
Texas grocer H-E-B is plotting two new stores, one in northwest Houston and another on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Developer The Howard Hughes Corporation on Thursday announced plans for a mixed-use development in Houston called Village Green at Bridgeland Central. The development will be anchored by a more-than...
Click2Houston.com
Miss USA winner from Friendswood dismisses allegations that pageant was rigged in her favor
The Miss USA competition was allegedly rigged. “It’s just very unfortunate, all the allegations are swirling around the pageant right now,” said professional interview coach J.J. Smith. Smith is also the owner of WinnerViews Pageant Consultation. He attended the Miss USA pageant in Reno, Nevada on Oct. 3...
blavity.com
A 'Sale Of Negroes' Flyer Disrupts A Historically Black Houston Neighborhood
A mysterious flyer stopped a Houston couple in their tracks during their morning stroll in Sunnyside Park. The flyer wasn’t announcing a yard sale or a search for a lost dog — it was advertising the “Sale of Negroes.”. Living in a historically Black neighborhood on Houston’s...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest A Houston Man For Taking Money But Not Building A Swimming Pool
College Station police arrest a Houston man on a charge of $16,992 dollars from a homeowner as a down payment to build a pool which never got built. According to the CSPD arrest report, the only thing that 35 year old Mike Mojica did was spray paint in the area where the pool was going to be built and having the utility company come out and mark their utility lines.
Houston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Houston, Texas, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Unfortunately, some of these neighborhoods are also notorious for high crime levels. Houston, Texas, downtown skyline at night.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
bluebonnetnews.com
One killed, two persons hospitalized after four-vehicle accident in Dayton
A Halloween night accident resulted in the death of one Liberty County resident and the hospitalization of two other crash victims. According to Capt. Shane Burleigh, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, the accident was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of SH 146 south. Preliminary information suggests a male driver in a GMC Yukon was pulling out of a driveway on the east side of the highway and veered into the path of an Infinity SUV.
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Oct. 28, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
