H.S. roundup: Griswold volleyball completes perfect regular season

Griswold – Griswold High School’s volleyball team completed a perfect regular season on Thursday night with a 3-0 victory over Fitch.

Game scores were 25-13, 25-13 and 25-23 for the Wolverines, who will take a 19-0 record and the top seed into next week’s Eastern Connecticut Conference Division II tournament.

Kuranda Ruggiero had 18 assists, two blocks, three kills, four digs and two aces for Griswold while Makayla Neilson added seven kills and two blocks, Abby Matheson seven kills, three aces and six digs, Kierra Neilson five kills and two blocks, and Emily Aviles 12 digs and one ace.

Annalyn Cahill had nine kills, Madeline Aldinger 15 digs and Isabella Ditmore 22 assists for the Falcons, who finish the regular season 11-9.

The Wolverines also won Wednesday night with a 25-20, 25-19 and 25-10 win over Law in Milford. In that match, Ruggiero had 20 assists, 18 digs, four kills and two aces while Makayla Neilson had nine kills and three blocks, Katelyn Pasieka three kills, three blocks and two aces, and Aviles 18 digs.

In other matches:

• Montville lost a 3-0 non-league matchup against Morgan School in Clinton. Game scores were 25-15, 25-15 and 25-2. Alyna Ovalles had nine digs for Montville, which finished its regular season 6-14, and Karla Flores added five kills and two digs.

Boys’ soccer

• Norwich Tech clinched the Charter Oak Division of the Connecticut Technical Conference with a 1-1 draw against Windham Tech. Windham Tech (9-3-3, 7-0-3) tied the game on a goal by Colby Dunnack with just six seconds remaining. Mateo Gonzalez scored for the Warriors (10-2-2, 8-0-2).

• Peyton Luther scored all three goals as Ledyard finished ECC Division II play with a 3-0 victory over Waterford on Wednesday night. Sebby Fieldsend, Cam Weber and Ryan Hernandez each had an assist for the Colonels (8-6-1, 5-2-1) and goalie Paulo Templeton earned the clean sheet with three saves. Ben Dubicki made 12 saves in goal for the Lancers (6-7-1, 3-5).

Girls’ soccer

• Katie Pierce scored a pair of goals in the first half as Wheeler ended its season with a 6-0 win over New London. Hadley Jones added a goal and an assist for the Lions, who finish 5-8-1, while Brooke Dowrey had two assists, Mya Comeau, Hayden Bresnan and Zoe Brown each scored a goal, and Leah Cleary had an assist. New London is 1-13.

• Lily Loughlean had a goal and two assists to highlight Stonington’s 3-0 victory over Fitch. Carly Constantine scored twice for the Bears, who finish the regular season 15-1, Sofia Regan had an assist and Kelsea Anderson posted the shutout in goal. Grace Jenkins made 21 saves for Fitch (1-14-1), including her 300th of the season.

• Granby scored all of its goals in the first half to defeat Old Lyme 3-1 in a non-league game. Luisa Warlitz, assisted by Alexis Fenton, scored in the second half for the Wildcats (7-6-3), and goalie Calla Gilson made nine saves.

• Jess English scored and Jess Dudley earned the shutout for Ledyard in a 1-0 victory over Cromwell on Wednesday. Ledyard is 9-5-1.

Field hockey

• Stonington scored three goals during a three-minute span early in the first quarter and cruised to a 10-1 win over Woodstock Academy in the ECC. Katie Anbari scored three goals for the Bears (12-2-1, 11-0-1) while Norah Walsh and Misha Lewandowski added two goals apiece. In addition, Marina Lewandowski had one goal and three assists, Brianna Plew had one goal and one assist, Anna Lettiere scored once, and Megan Harris and Paige Goebel each had an assist.