Booze It & Lose It campaign in full swing

Courtesy of Julia Casadonte

RALEIGH — As Halloween weekend approaches, the dangers of impaired driving are at the forefront of our state’s mind. In an effort to discourage drivers from getting behind the wheel after drinking this Halloween, law enforcement will be stepping up patrols and using checkpoints and saturation patrols this weekend as part of the statewide Booze It & Lose It campaign which kicked off on Oct. 24.

“Many families will be hitting the streets this Halloween season to enjoy trick-or-treating and we want everyone to have a good time,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “People who drink and drive can turn a good time into a tragedy. If you’re going to drink, never get behind the wheel.”

Ezzell said that, rather than attempting to drive home themselves, people who decide to drink should find a sober ride home by phoning a friend or calling a taxi or a ride service.

More than 250 people have been killed in North Carolina this year alone in alcohol-related vehicle accidents. In 2021, 423 people died on North Carolina roads due to alcohol-related crashes. Law enforcement aims to save lives this Halloween as 28 of the deaths from 2021 occurred during the Halloween Booze It & Lose It campaign period.

Driving while impaired can also be expensive as people charged with DWI can lose their license and be required to pay thousands of dollars in court fees.

“With large numbers of people out and about, and days getting shorter – it’s more imperative than ever to make good decisions when you get behind the wheel, so we can keep everyone safe this Halloween season,” said Ezzell.