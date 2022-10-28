Read full article on original website
Suspect remains at large after 2 New Jersey officers were shot while attempting to make an arrest
A suspect accused of shooting two police officers in Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday was still at large following an hours-long search of a building where he was last seen, officials said. An arrest warrant was issued for Kendall Howard, 30, charging him with two counts of attempted murder in connection...
Ohio cops are accused of dressing patrol horses as KKK - but sheriff argues they were meant to be 'ghosts' covered in sheets with their holes cut out for their eyes
In Lake County, Ohio a Sheriff Frank Leonbruno is defending his employees who he says did not mean to offend anyone when they dressed up their police horses as ghosts for Halloween. The Mounted Unit horses were covered in large white sheets Monday night, with eyes cut for their noses,...
14 shot, including 3 children, in drive-by shooting in Chicago, police say
At least 14 people — including three children — were shot in a drive-by shooting Monday night at a busy corner in Chicago where people had gathered for a vigil, and investigators are trying to find the shooters, police said. Two people traveling in a dark SUV opened...
Families of Halloween crush victims identify lost items as South Korean police admit mistakes
Ln a cavernous Seoul gymnasium Tuesday, grieving families inspected neat rows of belongings left behind at the scene of the deadly street crush in Itaewon. Shoes, bags, glasses, notebooks, wallets, cardholders and colorful hats were laid out on makeshift tables and exercise mats along the polished floor — waiting to be claimed by the next of kin of 156 victims killed in Saturday night’s crowd surge.
'We all could have been dead:' One of 14 victims of West Side mass shooting recalls horror
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time, we're hearing from one of the 14 victims shot in the mass shooting Monday on the city's West Side.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, the victim – who asked to be identified only by her surname of Patterson – said she does not have any idea why the shooting happened. But she is beyond traumatized."Worst day of my life," Patterson said. "Worst day ever." The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Halloween night at California Avenue and Polk Street in Lawndale. A total of 14 people were shot – including three children. Patterson watched...
Former Kansas undersheriff acquitted in fatal beanbag shooting
A former Kansas undersheriff has been found not guilty in a fatal beanbag shooting in 2017,
