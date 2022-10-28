The Minnesota Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, but the time for the contest is now up in the air thanks to winning records from each team. The teams are scheduled to play on November 20th at 3:25 pm CST. However, as the Vikings are 6-1 and the Cowboys 6-2 through eight weeks, the matchup may be juicy enough to flex into primetime — Sunday Night Football.

