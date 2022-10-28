Read full article on original website
TRADE! Vikings Net Big Fish from Lions
The Minnesota Vikings made a splash just hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, navigating an injury to tight end Irv Smith. General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah traded a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick to the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick.
Irv Smith Jr. May Have Seen the End of His Vikings Career
With the news that the Minnesota Vikings have traded for tight end T.J. Hockenson, it’s also been reported that Irv Smith Jr. will miss the next 8-10 weeks due to a high ankle sprain. For those playing along at home, that puts him on track to miss the rest of the regular season. Effectively, it could end his Vikings career.
Vikings Statistically Tabbed as ‘3rd-Worst’ 6-1 Team of All Time
The Minnesota Vikings haven’t started a season with a 6-1 record or better since 2009, a popular year in franchise lore. And according to Football Outsiders, that Brett Favre-led campaign is wildly different than Minnesota’s 2022 start. Per Football Outsiders‘ DVOA statistic, the Vikings are the third-worst 6-1...
Why Does Kicking Always Crush the Vikings?
Remember way back when Gary Anderson missed the game-winning kick in the 1998 NFC Championship game against the Atlanta Falcons? Of course, you do. Minnesota Vikings fans have that pain burned into their memory. Why does it continue to be a problem, though?. Coming into this season, there was talk...
Tributes Pour In for Adam Zimmer
Former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer passed away on Monday at the age of 38. Adam was the son of Mike Zimmer, who coached the Vikings for eight seasons. A cause of death has not been released. Zimmer worked for the Vikings during the entirety of his father’s tenure,...
Per PFF, the Vikings Top 2022 Players from Best to Worst: After Week 8
After Week 8, these are the Minnesota Vikings grades from best to worst per Pro Football Focus. The scores are from the 2022 regular season and account for post-Week 8 standing. This series will update the Vikings grades in real time each week after every game. Consider it a running...
Seahawks Continue Spooky Season, Sign Treadwell
The Seattle Seahawks may be unaware that Halloween is over, and yet they still seem enamored by zombies in signing the former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. During the 2016 NFL Draft the Minnesota Vikings took Ole Miss wide receiver Laquon Treadwell with the 23rd...
Adam Zimmer Dies at Age 38
Tragedy struck the NFL and Zimmer family this week as former Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer passed away. He was the son of Mike Zimmer, who coached the Vikings from 2014 to 2021. Zimmer’s sister (Mike Zimmer’s daughter), Corri, posted this to Instagram on Tuesday:. Adam Zimmer...
Kwesi Keeps Trading
When the Vikings hired a first-time general manager with a Wall Street background, folks didn’t know what to expect. ‘Analytics’ was a word that has always been assigned to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. In most interviews, he denied accusations of only looking at the numbers. However, an interesting number is 11 — that’s how many trades the former Wall Street commodities trader already pulled off in his short executive career with the Vikings.
Vikings Could Have a Flex in Week 11
The Minnesota Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, but the time for the contest is now up in the air thanks to winning records from each team. The teams are scheduled to play on November 20th at 3:25 pm CST. However, as the Vikings are 6-1 and the Cowboys 6-2 through eight weeks, the matchup may be juicy enough to flex into primetime — Sunday Night Football.
Recapping Vikings Players to Watch vs. Cardinals
Another Sunday rolls by, and the Minnesota Vikings pick up another win, marching on to a 6-1 record. The Vikings exceed expectations as they continue proving they have found a winning formula. The games might be close every week, but you don’t win five in a row due to luck.
PurplePTSD: Treadwell on the Move, WAS-MIN Preview, Smith Out
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Laquon Treadwell has found his sixth NFL home in seven...
Not Everyone Is Sold on the T.J. Hockenson Trade
The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a stunning trade on Tuesday, onboarding tight end T.J. Hockenson from the rival Detroit Lions. General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah traded a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick to the Detroit Lions for Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick.
Vikings Podcast: Scary Smith
Coming into the season, Sam and I did a prediction podcast episode. I don’t think either of us thought Minnesota would be sitting at 6-1, but here we are. Both of us are happy to be wrong. On the latest episode of Notes from the North – our humble Vikings podcast – we offer a very brief assessment of the most recent game.
Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December.
Did the Vikings Win the Trade Deadline?
Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline was one of the most eventful in league history. Multiple moves were made across both conferences, and despite having very little cap space to work with, the Minnesota Vikings managed to cut a deal with the Detroit Lions to acquire a star player. As the...
Are The Vikings Truly Contenders?
After a somewhat convincing win against the Cardinals, who are better than their record, it’s time to have the contender conversation. The Minnesota Vikings stand at 6-1 and seemingly have the NFC North locked up. This leaves us with one question, are the Vikings truly contenders?. The national media...
Laquon Treadwell Continues NFL Hopscotch
Like whack-a-mole, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell continues to pop up around the NFL, joining oodles of teams after leaving Minnesota in 2020. The Seattle Seahawks signed Treadwell on Tuesday as the NFL blazed through a litany of fascinating trades. Seattle marks the sixth NFL home for Treadwell....
Our Staff Prediction for Vikings at Commanders
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Washington Commanders is ready. The Vikings can hit a 7-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009. The franchise last started with a 7-1 record in 2009, 2000, and 1998 — all seasons ending with an NFC Championship loss. Minnesota is 14-13 (.518) all-time versus Washington.
Za’Darius Smith Breaking Packers Hearts
Back in March, the Green Bay Packers made a rather predictable move. Saving over $15 million in cap space, the Minnesota Vikings rival cut edge rusher Za’Darius Smith. Eventually, he would sign with the Vikings, and it’s been one of only many things that have gone wrong for Green Bay this season.
