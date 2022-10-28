ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

TRADE! Vikings Net Big Fish from Lions

The Minnesota Vikings made a splash just hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, navigating an injury to tight end Irv Smith. General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah traded a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick to the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Why Does Kicking Always Crush the Vikings?

Remember way back when Gary Anderson missed the game-winning kick in the 1998 NFC Championship game against the Atlanta Falcons? Of course, you do. Minnesota Vikings fans have that pain burned into their memory. Why does it continue to be a problem, though?. Coming into this season, there was talk...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Tributes Pour In for Adam Zimmer

Former Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer passed away on Monday at the age of 38. Adam was the son of Mike Zimmer, who coached the Vikings for eight seasons. A cause of death has not been released. Zimmer worked for the Vikings during the entirety of his father’s tenure,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Seahawks Continue Spooky Season, Sign Treadwell

The Seattle Seahawks may be unaware that Halloween is over, and yet they still seem enamored by zombies in signing the former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. During the 2016 NFL Draft the Minnesota Vikings took Ole Miss wide receiver Laquon Treadwell with the 23rd...
SEATTLE, WA
VikingsTerritory

Adam Zimmer Dies at Age 38

Tragedy struck the NFL and Zimmer family this week as former Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer passed away. He was the son of Mike Zimmer, who coached the Vikings from 2014 to 2021. Zimmer’s sister (Mike Zimmer’s daughter), Corri, posted this to Instagram on Tuesday:. Adam Zimmer...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Kwesi Keeps Trading

When the Vikings hired a first-time general manager with a Wall Street background, folks didn’t know what to expect. ‘Analytics’ was a word that has always been assigned to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. In most interviews, he denied accusations of only looking at the numbers. However, an interesting number is 11 — that’s how many trades the former Wall Street commodities trader already pulled off in his short executive career with the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Could Have a Flex in Week 11

The Minnesota Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, but the time for the contest is now up in the air thanks to winning records from each team. The teams are scheduled to play on November 20th at 3:25 pm CST. However, as the Vikings are 6-1 and the Cowboys 6-2 through eight weeks, the matchup may be juicy enough to flex into primetime — Sunday Night Football.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Not Everyone Is Sold on the T.J. Hockenson Trade

The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a stunning trade on Tuesday, onboarding tight end T.J. Hockenson from the rival Detroit Lions. General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah traded a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick to the Detroit Lions for Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Podcast: Scary Smith

Coming into the season, Sam and I did a prediction podcast episode. I don’t think either of us thought Minnesota would be sitting at 6-1, but here we are. Both of us are happy to be wrong. On the latest episode of Notes from the North – our humble Vikings podcast – we offer a very brief assessment of the most recent game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Did the Vikings Win the Trade Deadline?

Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline was one of the most eventful in league history. Multiple moves were made across both conferences, and despite having very little cap space to work with, the Minnesota Vikings managed to cut a deal with the Detroit Lions to acquire a star player. As the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Are The Vikings Truly Contenders?

After a somewhat convincing win against the Cardinals, who are better than their record, it’s time to have the contender conversation. The Minnesota Vikings stand at 6-1 and seemingly have the NFC North locked up. This leaves us with one question, are the Vikings truly contenders?. The national media...
VikingsTerritory

Laquon Treadwell Continues NFL Hopscotch

Like whack-a-mole, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell continues to pop up around the NFL, joining oodles of teams after leaving Minnesota in 2020. The Seattle Seahawks signed Treadwell on Tuesday as the NFL blazed through a litany of fascinating trades. Seattle marks the sixth NFL home for Treadwell....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Vikings at Commanders

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Washington Commanders is ready. The Vikings can hit a 7-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009. The franchise last started with a 7-1 record in 2009, 2000, and 1998 — all seasons ending with an NFC Championship loss. Minnesota is 14-13 (.518) all-time versus Washington.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Za’Darius Smith Breaking Packers Hearts

Back in March, the Green Bay Packers made a rather predictable move. Saving over $15 million in cap space, the Minnesota Vikings rival cut edge rusher Za’Darius Smith. Eventually, he would sign with the Vikings, and it’s been one of only many things that have gone wrong for Green Bay this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy